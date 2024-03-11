How to recruit Scarlett in Unicorn Overlord

You want a solid support unit like Scarlett on your team in a tactical RPG as cruel as Unicorn Overlord.

Unicorn Overlord has 60 recruitable characters, but Alain only has eyes for Scarlett, a Priestess of the Palevian Orthodoxy and one of the best healers in the game. She’s not a fully supportive class, but her attacks are super effective against Armored enemies. If you fell in love with Scarlett after The Unicorn Ring and want her back in your team, this recruitment guide is for you.

Unicorn Overlord: Scarlett recruitment guide

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play with Scarlett during the Unicorn Ring chapter in Unicorn Overlord. Though she is part of your party of four at the beginning of the game, she is abducted during the Call to Action quest.

To recruit Scarlett, complete the main story quest Priestess, Abducted. You can obtain this quest by following the game’s main story.

After Scarlett is abducted, head east through the town of Barbatimo. Before you can get past this town, you need to liberate it. If you’re not past level five, try completing a few sidequests in a nearby area, like A Solitary Resistance, Bolstered Ranks, and As the Tricorns Ride.

When ready, take on Mordon in Barbatimo and keep heading east. After reaching the Priestess, Abducted quest location, a cutscene plays, and you unlock three new characters: Kitra, Miriam, and Fran. Put these three characters in a new unit, which you should promote as soon as possible, to defeat Galerius and rescue Scarlett in Unicorn Overlord. If you’re curious about what to do with defeated bosses, here’s a guide on whether you should execute or recruit bosses.