Should you get Unicorn Overlord on Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5?

Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Mar 11, 2024 06:33 am
If you are planning to purchase Unicorn Overlord but aren’t sure whether to get a copy for your Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5, look no further.

After being in development for 10 years, Unicorn Overlord finally made it to the market on March 8 for multiple platforms, including Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5, and Nintendo Switch. In case you are wondering, Vanillaware has made it clear the game won’t be getting a PC port

Now, if you already own multiple eligible platforms, you could confused about the best option for Unicorn Overlord. But fret not because this guide will help you choose between the game versions on Nintendo Switch and PS5. 

Unicorn Overlord performance on Nintendo Switch vs. PS5: Which platform to choose

Unicorn Overlord battle.
The answer is simple: it depends on your priorities. Image via Atlus and Vanillaware

If we were to look at the devices from the hardware perspective, the PS5 should naturally be able to offer a lot more than the Nintendo Switch in Unicorn Overlord. But there are a lot of other pointers to note here.

Sony’s latest console features a much faster CPU, memory, and GPU, and supports up to 4K resolution. The Nintendo Switch offers incredible portability and a huge library of exclusive games, but when it comes to performance, PS5’s highly buffed features take the win here.

Considering just the raw hardware capabilities, you should definitely go for Unicorn Overlord’s PS5 version. That said, if you love to travel and want to play the game on the go, the Switch copy is the one you should be eyeing.

Having looked at multiple comparisons of Unicorn Overlord’s Switch and PS5 output, I can conclude that its Switch port is amazing compared to other ports we have seen for the device. Of course, the graphics on PS5 are crispier, but the Switch version looks beautiful too. 

If you are siding over buying the game on Switch, you’ll be pleased to know that players have reported negligible load times and great graphics output, as well as the art style being particularly suited for the hand-held console. Plus, you get the advantage of portability.

The Switch supports a resolution of up to 1080p, so if you have a monitor capped at that resolution, the decision can’t be easier—get the Switch port. If you ask me, experiencing Unicorn Overlord’s old-school artwork at 4K may not be worth as much as the portability Switch offers. If you’re looking for a visual comparison of the performance between the two platforms, SwitchOver’s video below should give you a good idea. 

At the end of the day, Unicorn Overlord costs the same ($59.99) on both platforms, so make sure you get your priorities straight—4K or portability at 1080p—before choosing your pick.  

