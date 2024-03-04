Is Unicorn Overlord available on PC? PC release rumors, explained

Unicorn Overlord’s demo is making tactical RPG enthusiasts eager for its full release. The game is set to launch on March 8 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox Series X|S. But there’s no information yet about a PC version release. Here are all the details we have.

Will Unicorn Overlord release on PC?

The SEGA support page listed other platforms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unicorn Overlord won’t be available on PC at its launch. The game’s developer, Vanillaware, and its publisher, Atlus, have confirmed there won’t be a version for Windows. This continues Vanillaware’s long history of not releasing games on PC, with its last PC game being Fantasy Earth: The Ring of Dominion in 2006. Since then, Vanillaware has launched games on major Nintendo and Sony consoles, like the Wii and PlayStation 4, but not on Windows.

The fact that Unicorn Overlord is Vanillaware’s first game to launch on an Xbox console gave players hope for a PC version. Many Xbox games now support PC through Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud, so it seemed possible. But, as of now, a PC release and some form of cross-platform compatibility are not planned.

Rumors about a PC version of Unicorn Overlord grew when players noticed that SEGA’s support page listed Windows as a platform for the game when submitting a support ticket. This hinted at a possible future PC release. But the same drop-down menu also mentioned the Xbox One, a last-gen console that Microsoft has confirmed will not have new games released for it, and Unicorn Overlord’s official website also doesn’t include it. This suggests that the platform list on the site might have mistakenly included both Windows and Xbox One, indicating it’s likely an oversight rather than a hint of a PC version.

Whether the game will be released on PC later is uncertain. Atlus and Vanillaware have previously brought their games to new platforms well after the original launch, like 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, which came to Switch in 2022 after its initial 2019 release. But PC gamers will have to wait and see if an announcement comes later, as a release anytime soon seems unlikely.