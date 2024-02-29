Unicorn Overlord’s demo length and how to download

Unicorn Overlord is coming out on March 8 as a new tactical RPG game, similar to the Fire Emblem series. If you’re interested in trying it before buying, there’s a free demo available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch. Here’s all the info on it.

How long is the Unicorn Overlord demo?

The Unicorn Overlord demo officially gives you five hours to play. This is because there’s a five-hour limit that starts when you begin chapter one. But the tutorial isn’t counted in this time, and the clock stops when you’re in the pause menu or adjusting your characters’ builds. That’s why many players end up spending up to seven hours in the demo.

You can play the tutorial and the first chapter in the demo. It ends when you finish the first chapter or the timer runs out—whichever happens first. To play more, you need to start over with a new save. Any progress you make will be saved and moved to the full game when it comes out on March 8.

How to download the Unicorn Overlord demo

The Unicorn Overlord demo is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, just like the full game. Here’s how to download the demo:

PS4 and PS5

Go to the PlayStation Store on your console. Use the search bar to find Unicorn Overlord DEMO. Hit the download button. It’s free and doesn’t require a pre-order.

Xbox Series S|X:

Open the Microsoft Store on your console. Search for Unicorn Overlord DEMO. Download for free; no purchase necessary.

Nintendo Switch:

Open the eShop and search for Unicorn Overlord. On the game’s store page, above the pre-order button, there’s a Download Demo option. Select it to start downloading.

The game won’t release on PC, so it’s impossible to use it to play the demo. It’s not clear if you need to do anything special to transfer your demo progress to the full game on March 8. To be safe, keep the demo installed on your console until you start the full game, ensuring your save data is correctly transferred.