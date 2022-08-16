Where to find Robarg in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a large open-world MMO, and with that comes a lot of content for players to truly sink their teeth into. This could involve anything from progressing the main story to completing side missions and delving into dungeons and conquering raids. There is so much to do in this game and even dedicated players can expect to put in hundreds of hours figuring everything out.

A unique and commonly sought-after piece of content in Tower of Fantasy is the world bosses. These are strong and powerful foes that are spread across the world of Aida and are specific to each region. As players level up and upgrade their gear, they’ll be able to take on and challenge each and every world boss to roll for high-tier loot and upgrade materials.

One world boss that players are having trouble finding is Robarg, a deadly-looking flower found in the Tomb of Thorns in the Astra region of Aesperia. Here, we’ll go over where to find the Tomb and world boss in Tower of Fantasy so players can chase after some tasty loot.

Image via Perfect World Games

Where to find Robarg and the Tomb of Thorns

Robarg is the weakest of the world bosses available in Tower of Fantasy, but players have to start somewhere to get their hands on decent loot. This power-flower is found in the Tomb of Thorns located in the Astra region of Aesperia. Players using the world map can locate this area by traveling south from the Crimson Pillars. Those starting from the Astra Shelter have a far leg to run southeast.

Image via Perfect World Games and Imapp

Players can identify the area by the large crater in the ground with a mysterious-looking red boss at the bottom. This is Robarg, and being a world boss, many players can join in the fight against this botanical foe.

As players might expect, this boss is weak to fire damage, but not all world bosses share the same weaknesses.

Image via Perfect World Games

Upon defeating Robarg, players can access an Advanced Password Chest. This chest can reward players with unique and rare weapons to use throughout their journey. Players can use a Perfect Decipher on this chest to increase the loot potential or Force Decipher the chest, which may decrease reward potential.

Players should look to take advantage of the world bosses in Tower of Fantasy since they provide a decent opportunity to upgrade one’s character. Additionally, due to the open-world and MMO nature of Tower of Fantasy, players do not have to take on Robarg alone and can wait for others to arrive to challenge the flowerful foe.