Rewards are something that you can get in many ways during your time playing Tower of Fantasy and while the most common way is to complete missions, another way to get your hands on these is by redeeming codes.

In Tower of Fantasy, these codes are given out by developer Hotta Studio as free gifts to players, and all you’ll need to do to score their rewards is boot up the game and enter the code.

If you’re struggling to work out where and how to use these codes then you’re in luck; it’s a quick and painless process. Here’s what you’ll need to know to get things done.

How to redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy

Image via Hotta Studios

Redeeming codes in Tower of Fantasy is extremely simple and something that any player can do at almost any point during their time in the game. Here is a step-by-step guide to getting this done and redeeming your rewards in Tower of Fantasy.

You’ll want to make sure that you’re in-game and in the top right, you’ll notice a gift icon.

Press the gift icon to open up the menu and choose rewards from the bottom menu options.

Now, choose exchange from the side menu and you’ll see the “redeem via code” input field.

Simply put your code in here, press confirm and you will receive your rewards.

It’s that easy! Following these steps, you’ll be able to redeem your rewards at any point during your playthrough of Tower of Fantasy without issue.