The world in Tower of Fantasy is enormous and exploring it just with your character’s pair of legs is a pain.

Luckily, you gain access to vehicles via the storyline, which will help you explore at a faster pace. There are a few different options of vehicles in Tower of Fantasy and all of them have that futuristic style that encompasses the game.

Here’s what you need to do to get a mount in Tower of Fantasy.

How to equip a vehicle in Tower of Fantasy

First of all, to unlock your first vehicle and its corresponding menu, you’ll need to reach the 90 percent completion mark of Tower of Fantasy‘s main story chapters 1-4.

After that, you should head to Hykros and meet with Franz. He’ll hint to you that he has a present for you upstairs. To earn it, you have to speak to Elric and Mi-a, and then head upstairs and talk to Cobalt-B. After following the dialogue, you can interact with the futuristic motorcycle in there called Falcon, which will unlock the Vehicle menu. The Falcon looks like this:

Screengrab via Perfect World Games

Access the main menu of Tower of Fantasy and you’ll see there’s a new section there called Vehicles. This section will contain all of the rides you unlock throughout your journey across the world of Tower of Fantasy.

To activate a vehicle all you have to do is press the “V” button on your PC and your character will immediately equip it.