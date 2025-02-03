Drag queens, VTubers, and world-class rappers, oh my! The Sims brings Coachella-level lineup for 25th anniversary livestream

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Sims, the developers will be airing a massive show with a star-studded lineup even Judith Ward and the Bailey-Moon family can’t compete with. The event includes stars ranging from iconic rappers like Doja Cat to fabulous drag queens like Trixie Mattel.

Recommended Videos

The livestream will run for 25 hours starting on Feb. 4. It’s a pretty lengthy amount of time to fill, but The Sims team is ready with a massive cast of creators sure to help create a memorable celebration.

This event is going to be massive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beloved rappers Doja Cat and Latto are headlining this show. It’s not clear whether this means they’ll be performing, playing The Sims, or a bit of both. Since it says they’re headlining, they should be performing, but official details haven’t been revealed yet. Both Doja Cat and Latto have also previously posted gameplay of The Sims 4, so there’s a decent chance they’ll be playing, too.

Although the music stars are the headliners, they’re not the only ones helping The Sims celebrate. Drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya are also attending, as is iconic VTuber star Ironmouse. Many popular YouTubers like Dan & Phil, Julien Solomita, and Loserfruit will also be part of the event. And it wouldn’t be a proper celebration of The Sims without creators who regularly make content focused on it making an appearance, so quite a few of them are also featured in the event. This includes Plumbella, Ebonix, Deligracy, and SpringSims.

One Reddit user called this massive collaboration the “Super Bowl” of The Sims franchise, and with so many different stars gathering to celebrate the iconic game series in this bizarre crossover, this title certainly feels pretty accurate.

It’s quite a big guest list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although we already know the entire cast of the livestream event, there’s not much we know about what the actual content of it will be so far. Dot Esports has been told that it will feature 25 hours of “gameplay, giveaways, and streams,” but further details beyond this likely won’t be shared until the event begins. It could feature announcements regarding Project Rene, future content for The Sims 4, and other games in the franchise like MySims, but we’ll have to wait until the event airs to know what we can expect to see next.

This huge celebratory livestream begins on Feb. 4 at 4pm CT, so if you want to ensure you don’t miss out on the fun, be sure to tune in then. The event will be live on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok for the full 25 hours, so there are plenty of ways to watch, and you can tune in on your platform of choice.

If you can’t watch the show when it airs, there’s a good chance the VOD will be saved on YouTube since all past livestream events, like the one where The Sims 4 2025 roadmap was revealed, have been saved on The Sims channel.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy