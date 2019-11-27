Yesterday’s Teamfight Tactics 9.24 PBE update targets Classes, Origins, and Champions, while introducing Soulbound

Teamfight Tactics fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the Soulbound class along with Senna, Lucian, and Amumu, but a lot more changes are slated to come in Patch 9.24.

Riot’s hit autobattler will undergo some heavy adjustments in the next patch cycle, according to Surrenderat20’s Nov. 26 PBE update. Many traits are being altered on the test server, including a Shadow tweak due to Senna’s inclusion in the Origin. And changes to eight champions should balance out the outliers.

Here are all the TFT changes being tested on the PBE.

Classes and Origins

Berzerker

Image via Riot Games

Six-unit bonus: Now gives an additional 50 attack damage.

Light

Image via Riot Games

Three-unit bonus: Attack speed on death increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

Six-unit bonus: Attack speed on death increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Ranger

Image via Riot Games

Two-unit bonus: Chance to double attack speed increased from 30 percent to 35 percent.

Four-unit bonus: Chance to double attack speed increased from 60 percent to 80 percent.

Six-unit bonus: Now gives chance at 2.5 times attack speed.

Soulbound

Image via Riot Games

Two-unit bonus: The first Soulbound unit to die in a round will instead enter the Spirit Realm, becoming untargetable and continuing to fight as long as another Soulbound unit is alive.

Cloud

Image via Riot Games

Two-unit bonus: Dodge chance increased from 15 percent to 20 percent.

Three-unit bonus: Dodge chance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Four-unit bonus: Dodge chance increased from 30 percent to 35 percent.

Shadow

Three-unit bonus: 70 percent increased damage, refreshed for self-takedown.

Six-unit bonus: 140 percent increased damage, refreshed for any Shadow champions’ takedown.

Summoner

Image via Riot Games

Three-unit bonus: Increased summon health and duration lowered from 40 percent to 20 percent.

Six-unit bonus: Increased summon health and duration increased from 100 percent to 120 percent.

Electric

Image via Riot Games

Two-unit bonus: Shock damage increased from 70 to 100.

Three-unit bonus: Shock damage increased from 250 to 300.

Inferno

Image via Riot Games

Now procs on critical hits.

Hex burn duration lowered from five seconds to four seconds.

Three-unit bonus: Damage lowered from 80 percent to 70 percent.

Six-unit bonus: Damage lowered from 175 percent to 120 percent, now burns three hexes.

Nine-unit bonus: Damage lowered from 275 percent to 180 percent, now burns five hexes.

Champions

Ashe

Damage per arrow increased from 25/30/35 percent to 30/40/50 percent.

Ivern

Shield lowered from 200/350/500 to 200/300/400.

Lux

Damage increased from 500/800/9,999 to 600/900/9,999.

Malphite

Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/300/1,000.

Maokai

Heal lowered from 100/175/250 to 100/150/200.

Sivir

Ricochet duration increased from five seconds to seven seconds.

Varus

Damage increased from 225/400/675 to 250/500/750.

Yorick

Minion health changed from 600/1,000/1,400 to 600/900/1,800.

The PBE changes are tentative and liable to change before the release of Patch 9.24.