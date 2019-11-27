Yesterday’s Teamfight Tactics 9.24 PBE update targets Classes, Origins, and Champions, while introducing Soulbound

Teamfight Tactics fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the Soulbound class along with Senna, Lucian, and Amumu, but a lot more changes are slated to come in Patch 9.24.
Riot’s hit autobattler will undergo some heavy adjustments in the next patch cycle, according to Surrenderat20’s Nov. 26 PBE update. Many traits are being altered on the test server, including a Shadow tweak due to Senna’s inclusion in the Origin. And changes to eight champions should balance out the outliers.
Here are all the TFT changes being tested on the PBE.
Classes and Origins
Berzerker
- Six-unit bonus: Now gives an additional 50 attack damage.
Light
- Three-unit bonus: Attack speed on death increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.
- Six-unit bonus: Attack speed on death increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.
Ranger
- Two-unit bonus: Chance to double attack speed increased from 30 percent to 35 percent.
- Four-unit bonus: Chance to double attack speed increased from 60 percent to 80 percent.
- Six-unit bonus: Now gives chance at 2.5 times attack speed.
Soulbound
- Two-unit bonus: The first Soulbound unit to die in a round will instead enter the Spirit Realm, becoming untargetable and continuing to fight as long as another Soulbound unit is alive.
Cloud
- Two-unit bonus: Dodge chance increased from 15 percent to 20 percent.
- Three-unit bonus: Dodge chance increased from 20 percent to 25 percent.
- Four-unit bonus: Dodge chance increased from 30 percent to 35 percent.
Shadow
- Three-unit bonus: 70 percent increased damage, refreshed for self-takedown.
- Six-unit bonus: 140 percent increased damage, refreshed for any Shadow champions’ takedown.
Summoner
- Three-unit bonus: Increased summon health and duration lowered from 40 percent to 20 percent.
- Six-unit bonus: Increased summon health and duration increased from 100 percent to 120 percent.
Electric
- Two-unit bonus: Shock damage increased from 70 to 100.
- Three-unit bonus: Shock damage increased from 250 to 300.
Inferno
- Now procs on critical hits.
- Hex burn duration lowered from five seconds to four seconds.
- Three-unit bonus: Damage lowered from 80 percent to 70 percent.
- Six-unit bonus: Damage lowered from 175 percent to 120 percent, now burns three hexes.
- Nine-unit bonus: Damage lowered from 275 percent to 180 percent, now burns five hexes.
Champions
Ashe
- Damage per arrow increased from 25/30/35 percent to 30/40/50 percent.
Ivern
- Shield lowered from 200/350/500 to 200/300/400.
Lux
- Damage increased from 500/800/9,999 to 600/900/9,999.
Malphite
- Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/300/1,000.
Maokai
- Heal lowered from 100/175/250 to 100/150/200.
Sivir
- Ricochet duration increased from five seconds to seven seconds.
Varus
- Damage increased from 225/400/675 to 250/500/750.
Yorick
- Minion health changed from 600/1,000/1,400 to 600/900/1,800.
The PBE changes are tentative and liable to change before the release of Patch 9.24.