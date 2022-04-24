When does Teamfight Tactics’ Set 7 release?

Riot Games has confirmed the seventh Teamfight Tactics set will officially release in June, containing new and returning mechanics that take place in the dragon realms.

With Neon Nights starting to wrap up and the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship taking place from April 29 to May 1, Riot has started to release information about TFT Set Seven. The upcoming set will contain dragons and have a buffed-up version of Illaoi. A version of the Hextech Augment mechanic is slated to return in some form, along with a mechanic similar to TFT Armory.

Players can test out TFT Set Seven through the PBE servers when it releases on May 25. Starting with Patch 12.10, players can expect several or more weekly balance changes applied to Set Seven while it’s available on the PBE servers. The official launch date for TFT Set Seven is June 8 via Patch 12.11.

Very little has been revealed about TFT Set Seven at the time of writing, but that hasn’t stopped players from speculating what champions traits might show up. The seventh set will include a dragon theme, showcasing a variety of clans battling for power. This makes Aurelion Sol a likely addition to Set Seven, along with TFT champions like Sett and Karma.

There is also a TFT Set Seven leak, allegedly from China, that features Lee Sin as a five-cost champion. Other returning champions within the leaks are Yasuo as a four-cost, Volibear as a four-cost, Thresh as a three-cost, and Kai’Sa as a three-cost.