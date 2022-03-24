Everything about TFT 6.5 Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship

Big changes are taking place at the Teamfight Tactics Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship, from the number of players competing to the announcement of a final last chance qualifier for Western regions.

The TFT Set Six/6.5 World Championship will take place from April 29 to May 1, showcasing 32 of the best players from around the globe. Worlds will run a total of three days, shaving the field in half at the end of each day. Riot increased the number of seeds available to players per region for the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship and added a final not on the schedule last-chance qualifier for the EMEA, NA, OCE, LATAM, and BR regions.

Each region will send a select number of players to TFT 6.5 Worlds, based on performances at that region’s Regional Finals.

EMEA : Five

: Five CN : Five

: Five NA : Four

: Four KR : Four

: Four BR : Three

: Three LATAM : Three

: Three JP : Two

: Two OCE: Two

There are two last chance qualifiers taking place after the Regional Finals for all the regions, the Asian Cup and the Western Last Chance Qualifier. Riot has not announced dates or times for the Western Last Chance Qualifier. The Asian Cup took place from Feb. 12 to 13, with Yatsuhashi finishing first and agota second.

The format for TFT Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship is similar to what has been done in the past. But there are some slight differences. Points are awarded per game and reset each day. Unlike the NA point system, first place gets eight points (not 10) and eighth gets one point.

Day one TFT Worlds

A total of 32 players will get split into four lobbies. Points are awarded based on the results of each game, with a total of six games getting played. Lobbies are shuffled after three games, based on regional seeding, according to Riot. Only the top-16 TFT players advance to the second day.

Day two TFT Worlds

Day two showcases a total of 16 players split into two lobbies. Points from the first day are reset and a total of six games will get played. Lobbies are shuffled after three games and only the top eight players will advance to the day three TFT Worlds playoffs.

Day three TFT Worlds

The final eight players will compete in a checkmate format. Points are awarded per game, like they were during the first two days of the competition. The first player to hit the breakpoint of 18 points becomes eligible to win the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship title. To win, though, a player must finish in first place during any game after hitting 18 points or higher for the day.

How to watch TFT 6.5 Worlds

Coverage of the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship starts at 4am CT from April 29 to May 1. Fans can watch the broadcast via Twitch. Individual players will also likely have live streams available on their own Twitch channels. We will update this section upon new information getting revealed by Riot.

What is the prize pool?

The total prize pool for the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship is 280,000. All players competing will receive a minimum of $3,000.

First: $48,000

$48,000 Second : $30,000

: $30,000 Third : $18,000

: $18,000 Fourth : $16,000

: $16,000 Fifth : $14,000

: $14,000 Sixth : $13,000

: $13,000 Seventh : $12,000

: $12,000 Eighth : $11,000

: $11,000 Ninth to 10 : $9,000

: $9,000 11 to 12 : $8,000

: $8,000 13 to 16 : $6,000

: $6,000 17 to 20 : $5,000

: $5,000 21 to 24 : $4,000

: $4,000 25 to 32: $3,000

This article will get updated upon new info from Riot regarding the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship and last chance qualifiers. And after Regional Finals take place, with the names of players competing at TFT Set Six/6.5 Worlds.