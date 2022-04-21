All TFT players competing at the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship

A total of 32 of the best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe will compete at the Gizmos and Gadgets Set Six TFT World Championship, featuring a total prize pool of $300,000.

For the first time in TFT Worlds’ history, the pinnacle tournament will feature a total of 32 players. Players will compete over the course of three days, from April 29 to May 1, with the final day showcasing the top eight in one lobby. Invites to TFT Worlds were earned at Regional Finals, along with additional invites via the Last Chance Qualifier. All spots at the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship have been filled, with only China and Korea having yet to announce the players representing those two regions.

North America TFT Worlds players

Milk

TL Goose (GV8)

Guubums

DQA

EMEA TFT Worlds players

Double61

Voltariux

L35 coco

Un33d

Zbrojson

Ging

Oceania TFT Worlds players

Knpngrz

TXE

Brazil TFT Worlds players

Math108xD

VC16lf

BEE Koala

Eusouolucas

LATAM TFT Worlds players

Q1G Altenahue

Fan The QiQi

SimpDeMegumin

Japan TFT Worlds players

Title

apa09Neo

China and Korea TFT Worlds players

TBA

TFT Worlds Format and schedule

Riot will host the broadcast for the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship from April 29 to May 1 via Twitch, starting at 4am CT each day. The format for TFT Worlds is fairly straightforward, cutting half the field after games played each day. A total of eight players will compete on day three, with the winner being determined via a checkmate format.

Points are awarded per placement in each game played, with eight points awarded to first place in a lobby and one point earned by the player who comes in eighth. The total prize pool for TFT Worlds is $300,000, with first place taking home $48,000.