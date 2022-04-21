All TFT players competing at the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship

A total of 32 of the best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe will compete at the Gizmos and Gadgets Set Six TFT World Championship, featuring a total prize pool of $300,000.
For the first time in TFT Worlds’ history, the pinnacle tournament will feature a total of 32 players. Players will compete over the course of three days, from April 29 to May 1, with the final day showcasing the top eight in one lobby. Invites to TFT Worlds were earned at Regional Finals, along with additional invites via the Last Chance Qualifier. All spots at the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship have been filled, with only China and Korea having yet to announce the players representing those two regions.
North America TFT Worlds players
- Milk
- TL Goose (GV8)
- Guubums
- DQA
EMEA TFT Worlds players
- Double61
- Voltariux
- L35 coco
- Un33d
- Zbrojson
- Ging
Oceania TFT Worlds players
- Knpngrz
- TXE
Brazil TFT Worlds players
- Math108xD
- VC16lf
- BEE Koala
- Eusouolucas
LATAM TFT Worlds players
- Q1G Altenahue
- Fan The QiQi
- SimpDeMegumin
Japan TFT Worlds players
- Title
- apa09Neo
China and Korea TFT Worlds players
- TBA
TFT Worlds Format and schedule
Riot will host the broadcast for the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship from April 29 to May 1 via Twitch, starting at 4am CT each day. The format for TFT Worlds is fairly straightforward, cutting half the field after games played each day. A total of eight players will compete on day three, with the winner being determined via a checkmate format.
Points are awarded per placement in each game played, with eight points awarded to first place in a lobby and one point earned by the player who comes in eighth. The total prize pool for TFT Worlds is $300,000, with first place taking home $48,000.