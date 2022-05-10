Riot teases TFT Set 7 Dragonlands dragons and mechanics

Riot Games dropped a Teamfight Tactics spoiler video today, introducing dragons and some of their mechanics within Set Seven Drgaonlands.

The new TFT Set Seven set called Dragonlands is scheduled to release on June 8 via Patch 12.11. Hextech Augments from Set Six will carry over, but instead of having a Hexcore on the battlefield to keep track of them, there will be dragon shrines. Dragons will also have their own trait, taking up two team spots, as revealed today by Riot during the Set Seven Dragonlands dev drop video.

This article is developing.