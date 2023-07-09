The Noxus trait in TFT Set 9, explained

With all the regional traits in the Runeterra Reforged theme of Teamfight Tactics Set Nine, the brutality of Noxus carries over from the champions that fans know of from League of Legends. From Samira to Katarina, this trait can help do a lot of damage and scales as players fall.

Here is how the Noxus trait works in TFT Set Nine and all the units that have the trait.

How the Noxus trait works in TFT Set Nine

This traithas both a flat buff for all Noxus units and a scaling one depending on combat. Where Shurima is based on attacks, and Freljord is based on time, Noxus is based on how many different players you defeat in combat, along with how many players are dead.

The Noxus trait gives all its units extra health, ability power, and attack damage, depending on how many units of the trait you have. Starting at three Noxus, units gain 160 health, 16 ability power, and 16 percent extra attack damage. At six Noxus, that increases to 300 HP, 28 AP, and 28 percent AD. Lastly, at nine Noxus, the units gain 500 HP, 45 AP, and 45 percent AD.

The buff for defeating enemies revolves around trying to beat all seven other players in the lobby. If you can do that, each defeated enemy gives a 10 percent increase to the health, ability power, and attack damage bonuses the trait offers. So, with seven other players in a lobby, the maximum you can get is 70 percent.

This also means that winning is key, as the only other way you can get these 10 percent buffs is if players drop out. Win-streaking with Noxus will provide the best rewards.

All Noxus units in TFT Set Nine

Cassiopeia (Noxus/Shurima/Invoker)

Samira (Noxus/Challenger)

Kled (Noxus/Yordle/Slayer)

Swain (Noxus/Strategist/Sorcerer)

Darius (Noxus/Juggernaut)

Katarina (Noxus/Rogue)

Sion (Noxus/Bruiser)

With only seven total Noxus units, there aren’t enough base units to get the nine Noxus buff. To get that, players will need to get a mix of Noxus Emblems or augments that give their team that extra Noxus unit (or units).

As for synergy, one of the biggest ones so far has been the Slayer trait. Thanks to its ability to give units Omnivamp, which is healing from damage done, it combos well with units like Kled. Plus, throwing a Slayer Emblem on Katarina makes her a force to be reckoned with. The other prevalent trait that works well with Noxus is Shurima, thanks to units like Cassiopeia and Swain having traits shared with units like Azir. If you look to combo Noxus with other traits, just know you probably won’t be hitting that nine-Noxus buff.

