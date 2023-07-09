The Shurima trait in TFT Set 9, explained

The sands are shifting in Teamfight Tactics Set Nine, with one of the most popular regional traits coming with the strongest units in the set. Shurima, with its ability to heal its units and provide an attack speed buff, is a trait players will spot in almost every lobby in Set Nine—and for good reason.

Here is how the Shurima trait works in TFT Set Nine, along with a list of all the units with the trait.

How the Shurima trait works in TFT Set 9

Shurima is a trait that provides an area-of-effect buff to allied units, but the amount of allies that receive the boost varies depending on how many Shurima units you have on your board. It works similarly to the Demacia trait also introduced with Set Nine, but in this case, the placement of your units doesn’t matter at all for the effects of the Shurima buff.

The Shurima trait has four different levels: three units, five units, seven units, and nine units. Shurima level one gives units five percent of their health back every four seconds, and after eight seconds, the strongest unit “Ascends” and gains 30 percent added maximum health and 45 percent extra attack speed.

At five Shurima units, all the trait units will Ascend at the eight-second mark, gaining that health and attack speed bonus. At seven, the Ascension begins at the start of combat with a 20 percent bonus. If you can get to level nine Shurima, Ascension happens twice, first at combat start and second at eight seconds in, along with a 25 percent bonus to the Ascension stat bonuses.

All the Shurima units in TFT Set 9

Cassiopeia (Noxus/Shurima/Invoker)

Renekton (Shurima/Bruiser)

Taliyah (Shurima/Multicaster)

Akshan (Shurima/Deadeye)

Azir (Shurima/Strategist)

Nasus (Shurima/Juggernaut)

K’Sante (Shurima/Bastion)

Also like fellow regional trait Demacia, there are only seven units with the Shurima trait in TFT Set Nine, meaning players will have to find either two Emblems, an Emblem and an augment, or two augments that give them the maximum bonus.

As for which units work best for Shurima, your focus should be on Azir and Akshan. Both of them are your carry units, so aim to get them in as soon as possible and put your strongest items on them. When it comes to which traits combo well with Shurima, there are plenty.

Thanks to a wide variety of traits that Shurima units share, you can flex to Strategist, Juggernaut, Deadeye, or even Bruiser with relative ease. Given how Shurima works to buff fellow units, it’s a great combo piece and even just three Shurima units will provide a great boost alongside another major trait.

