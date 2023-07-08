The Freljord trait in TFT Set 9, explained

Ready to sport your winter gloves and chapstick for frostbite? Well, if you plan to either use or face the Freljord trait in Teamfight Tactics Set Nine, you’ll have to do your best to weather the ice storm it summons and the effects it applies to enemies of the Freljord.

Here is how to use the Freljord trait in TFT Set Nine, including what the trait does and all the units that possess it.

What the Freljord trait does in TFT Set 9

Where some traits summon allies or buff your units, the Freljord trait is offensive, applying a debuff hitting all enemies when activated. At Set Nine’s launch, Freljord wasn’t used often, but as other traits focus on keeping key units alive, this regional trait is rising in popularity.

To start, the Freljord trait doesn’t scale like as other regional traits, instead boosting in value at two, three, and four Freljord units. As soon as the trait is active, with minimum two Freljord units on the board, an ice storm will appear eight seconds into combat rounds. All enemies take a percentage of their health as true damage and gain debuffs. These debuffs depend on which of the three levels of the trait you have.

At the first level, the Freljord trait does five percent of a unit’s health as true damage, while applying a 40 percent Sunder and Shred debuff, which reduces armor and magic resistance. The level three Freljord trait increases the percent health damage to 10, and adds 35 percent Mana Reave, reducing their mana for their next ability cast.

Lastly, level four Freljord does 15 percent health as true damage, and also stuns all enemies for 1.5 seconds. All these debuffs stack, so four Freljord has the Shred, Sunder, Mana Reave, and the stun to close it all out.

All Freljord units in TFT Set 9

Ashe (Freljord/Deadeye)

Lissandra (Freljord/Invoker)

Sejuani (Freljord/Bruiser)

There are only three Freljord units, making it a relatively rare trait in TFT. Plus, to activate the four Freljord version of the trait, players will either need to get a Freljord Emblem or an augment Freljord Soul that offers that extra Freljord active spot.

While the units are rare, they’re relatively cheap compared to other regional trait units. Plus, even if you commit to four Freljord, you can easily fit in another trait to combo with it, like Shurima with Azir and Akshan. Other options are to mix in traits that the Freljord units share, like Deadeye with Ashe or Invoker with Lissandra.

In the end, the goal is to find a trait that can combo well with the debuffs and damage that Freljord can do, either to clean up your enemies or to keep your Freljord units alive longer.

