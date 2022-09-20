The first official balance update of Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms is packed with buffs directed at underperforming comps, along with several notable nerfs, reworks, and a new event.

Scheduled to drop on the live servers on Sept. 21, Patch 12.18 addresses more of the Uncharted Realms overperformers that couldn’t get hit in the B-patch while buffing a large number of champions and traits. The first official update of TFT Set 7.5 also includes the Secrets of the Shallows event, exploring the Dragonlands with a chance to unlock a Chibi Champion Kai’Sa.

Here are the TFT Patch 12.18 full notes, according to Riot.

Secrets of the Shallows TFT Set 7.5 event

The Secrets of the Shallows event in Uncharted Realms will run from Patch 12.18 on Sept. 21 to Patch 12.20 on Oct. 19. Players can unlock content by playing TFT games and completing a total of 13 missions. Rewards include Star Shards, XP, and a Silverwing egg.

Both Silverwing and Hauntling will have new variations in the TFT shop. Players can unlock a Chibi Kai’Sa from a Shallows egg until the end of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. She’s also available for direct purchase.

Patch 12.18 Set 7.5 trait changes

Another rework was applied to the Astral trait within Patch 12.18, providing players with a chance to unlock item components earlier through orbs. Multiple Shimmerscale items were buffed after getting hit with major nerfs during Patch 12.17. Cannoneer was toned down slightly at four and six. And the Mage trait was given a significant ability power buff for players who want to build vertical Mage comps.

Astral : Rework to Astral orb table, with each star level having loot options.

: Rework to Astral orb table, with each star level having loot options. Astral : Duplicate Astral units no longer count toward the Astral orb total star level

: Duplicate Astral units no longer count toward the Astral orb total star level Cannoneer : AOE cannonball attack damage percent adjusted from 150/300/475 to 150/250/450 percent

: AOE cannonball attack damage percent adjusted from 150/300/475 to 150/250/450 percent Dragonmancer : Base health adjusted from 250/600/900/1200 to 250/600/800/1000

: Base health adjusted from 250/600/900/1200 to 250/600/800/1000 Mage : Ability power buffed from 75/100/125/150 to 75/110/145/180 percent

: Ability power buffed from 75/100/125/150 to 75/110/145/180 percent Ragewing : Attack speed reduced at six from 50/100/175/250 to 50/100/150/250 percent

: Attack speed reduced at six from 50/100/175/250 to 50/100/150/250 percent Scalescorn : Bonus magic damage adjusted from 15/50/115 to 15/50/100 percent

: Bonus magic damage adjusted from 15/50/115 to 15/50/100 percent Shimmerscale Crown of Champions : Cooldown reduced from six to five

: Cooldown reduced from six to five Shimmerscale Determined Investor : Gold increased from 10 to 15

: Gold increased from 10 to 15 Shimmerscale Needlessly Big Gem : Units per gold reduced from three to two

: Units per gold reduced from three to two Shimmerscale Mogul’s Mail : Base health increased from 200 to 350

: Base health increased from 200 to 350 Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff : Chance to proc increased from 33 to 40 percent

: Chance to proc increased from 33 to 40 percent Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff: Base mana and ability power increased from 15 to 20

Patch 12.18 Set 7.5 Draconic Augment changes

Only a few TFT Set 7.5 Draconic Augments were hit with balance changes in Patch 12.18, while a new Dragonmancer Conference Augment was added. Lucky Gloves was tweaked again, improving items granted while always guaranteeing full items. Verdant Veil received a significant buff and Ricochet was nerfed slightly, along with Weakspot.

Cutthroat : Mana Reave increased from 50 to 65 percent

: Mana Reave increased from 50 to 65 percent Dragonmancer Conference : New Augment in the Silver tier

: New Augment in the Silver tier Dragonmancer Conference : Every two rounds, a random Dragonmancer unit appears on the bench. Gain a Kai’Sa.

: Every two rounds, a random Dragonmancer unit appears on the bench. Gain a Kai’Sa. Dragon Imperialist : Execute increased from 15 to 18 percent

: Execute increased from 15 to 18 percent Hero-in-Training : Buff percentage increased from 50 to 66 percent

: Buff percentage increased from 50 to 66 percent Lucky Gloves : Adjusted so attack damage champions get a more appropriate selection of items

: Adjusted so attack damage champions get a more appropriate selection of items Lucky Gloves : Lucky Gloves will always grant full items

: Lucky Gloves will always grant full items Pandora’s Bench : Gold granted increased from five to seven

: Gold granted increased from five to seven Ricochet : Bounce damage reduction increased from 33 to 40 percent

: Bounce damage reduction increased from 33 to 40 percent Verdant Veil: Crowd control immunity duration increased from 15 to 20 seconds

Crowd control immunity duration increased from 15 to 20 seconds Weakspot: Armor penetration reduced from 20 to 10 percent

Patch 12.18 Set 7.5 champion changes

Patch 12.18 is packed with big TFT Set 7.5 champion balance changes. Multiple one and two-cost units were buffed, supporting early and late-game strategies. Lux was nerfed slightly, balancing out buffs from the Mage trait. Nunu was nerfed slightly while receiving a bug fix when equipped with Giant Slayer. Shi Oh Yu was buffed, potentially reviving Jade vertical comps. Sohm was buffed, while Daeja’s stats were tweaked again, reverting the attack damage rework. And Aurelion Sol was the only tier-five champion adjusted, buffed as an alternative option to Ao Shin during the late-game stages.

One-cost

Karma : Spell damage buffed at three-star from 210/280/350 to 210/280/420

: Spell damage buffed at three-star from 210/280/350 to 210/280/420 Nasus : Health from spell increased at three-star from 225/350/550 to 225/350/650

: Health from spell increased at three-star from 225/350/550 to 225/350/650 Sett : Spell attack damage percent buffed at three-star from 150/155/160 to 150/155/170 percent

: Spell attack damage percent buffed at three-star from 150/155/160 to 150/155/170 percent Wukong: Attack damage percentage buffed from 165/180/195 to 185/200/230 percent

Two-cost

Aphelios : Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7 Kai’Sa : Damage buffed from 35/55/75 to 40/60/85

: Damage buffed from 35/55/75 to 40/60/85 Jax : Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45 Lux : Spell damage nerfed from 350/425/575 to 325/400/525

: Spell damage nerfed from 350/425/575 to 325/400/525 Zac: Spell healing buffed from 200/220/270 to 220/250/300

Three-cost

Lee Sin : Mana nerfed from 30/80 to 30/90

: Mana nerfed from 30/80 to 30/90 Nunu : Bug fix has Nunu’s amplified bite no longer scaling multiplicatively with Giant Slayer’s damage amplification

: Bug fix has Nunu’s amplified bite no longer scaling multiplicatively with Giant Slayer’s damage amplification Nunu : Threshold damage amplification nerfed from 33 to 20 percent

: Threshold damage amplification nerfed from 33 to 20 percent Volibear : Spell damage buffed from 110/155/215 to 125/175/240

: Spell damage buffed from 110/155/215 to 125/175/240 Zeri : Spell damage buffed from 160/240/420 to 200/300/475

: Spell damage buffed from 160/240/420 to 200/300/475 Zippy : Attack damage increased from 80 to 85

: Attack damage increased from 80 to 85 Zippy: Bug fix improved Zippy attacks on target unit

Four-cost

Daeja : Attack damage rework removed

: Attack damage rework removed Daeja : Attack damage increased from zero to 20

: Attack damage increased from zero to 20 Daeja : Passive damage nerfed from 40/60/180 to 25/40/150

: Passive damage nerfed from 40/60/180 to 25/40/150 Shi Oh Yu : Percent damage reduction from spell adjusted from 15/20/50 to 20/25/50 percent

: Percent damage reduction from spell adjusted from 15/20/50 to 20/25/50 percent Shi Oh Yu : Spell attack damage percent buffed from 230/250/1000 to 250/275/1000 percent

: Spell attack damage percent buffed from 230/250/1000 to 250/275/1000 percent Sohm : Exploding damage from spell buffed from 275/375/1500 to 300/420/1500

: Exploding damage from spell buffed from 275/375/1500 to 300/420/1500 Tyrant Swain: Missing health percentage increased from 11 to 12 percent

Five-cost

Aurelion Sol: Spell damage buffed from 325/550/4000 to 350/575/4000

Spell damage buffed from 325/550/4000 to 350/575/4000 Aurelion Sol: Ascended damage buffed from 15 to 20 percent

Patch 12.13 item changes

Last Whisper and Radiant Last Whisper : Armor penetration reduced from 60 to 50 percent

: Armor penetration reduced from 60 to 50 percent Sunfire Cape Radiant : Burn range reduced from four to three

: Burn range reduced from four to three Bulwark’s Oath Radiant : Shield duration increased from three to four seconds

: Shield duration increased from three to four seconds Bulwark’s Oath Radiant: Ally armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 35

Patch 12.13 bug fixes

