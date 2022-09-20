The first official balance update of Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 Uncharted Realms is packed with buffs directed at underperforming comps, along with several notable nerfs, reworks, and a new event.
Scheduled to drop on the live servers on Sept. 21, Patch 12.18 addresses more of the Uncharted Realms overperformers that couldn’t get hit in the B-patch while buffing a large number of champions and traits. The first official update of TFT Set 7.5 also includes the Secrets of the Shallows event, exploring the Dragonlands with a chance to unlock a Chibi Champion Kai’Sa.
Here are the TFT Patch 12.18 full notes, according to Riot.
Secrets of the Shallows TFT Set 7.5 event
The Secrets of the Shallows event in Uncharted Realms will run from Patch 12.18 on Sept. 21 to Patch 12.20 on Oct. 19. Players can unlock content by playing TFT games and completing a total of 13 missions. Rewards include Star Shards, XP, and a Silverwing egg.
Both Silverwing and Hauntling will have new variations in the TFT shop. Players can unlock a Chibi Kai’Sa from a Shallows egg until the end of Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. She’s also available for direct purchase.
Patch 12.18 Set 7.5 trait changes
Another rework was applied to the Astral trait within Patch 12.18, providing players with a chance to unlock item components earlier through orbs. Multiple Shimmerscale items were buffed after getting hit with major nerfs during Patch 12.17. Cannoneer was toned down slightly at four and six. And the Mage trait was given a significant ability power buff for players who want to build vertical Mage comps.
- Astral: Rework to Astral orb table, with each star level having loot options.
- Astral: Duplicate Astral units no longer count toward the Astral orb total star level
- Cannoneer: AOE cannonball attack damage percent adjusted from 150/300/475 to 150/250/450 percent
- Dragonmancer: Base health adjusted from 250/600/900/1200 to 250/600/800/1000
- Mage: Ability power buffed from 75/100/125/150 to 75/110/145/180 percent
- Ragewing: Attack speed reduced at six from 50/100/175/250 to 50/100/150/250 percent
- Scalescorn: Bonus magic damage adjusted from 15/50/115 to 15/50/100 percent
- Shimmerscale Crown of Champions: Cooldown reduced from six to five
- Shimmerscale Determined Investor: Gold increased from 10 to 15
- Shimmerscale Needlessly Big Gem: Units per gold reduced from three to two
- Shimmerscale Mogul’s Mail: Base health increased from 200 to 350
- Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff: Chance to proc increased from 33 to 40 percent
- Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff: Base mana and ability power increased from 15 to 20
Patch 12.18 Set 7.5 Draconic Augment changes
Only a few TFT Set 7.5 Draconic Augments were hit with balance changes in Patch 12.18, while a new Dragonmancer Conference Augment was added. Lucky Gloves was tweaked again, improving items granted while always guaranteeing full items. Verdant Veil received a significant buff and Ricochet was nerfed slightly, along with Weakspot.
- Cutthroat: Mana Reave increased from 50 to 65 percent
- Dragonmancer Conference: New Augment in the Silver tier
- Dragonmancer Conference: Every two rounds, a random Dragonmancer unit appears on the bench. Gain a Kai’Sa.
- Dragon Imperialist: Execute increased from 15 to 18 percent
- Hero-in-Training: Buff percentage increased from 50 to 66 percent
- Lucky Gloves: Adjusted so attack damage champions get a more appropriate selection of items
- Lucky Gloves: Lucky Gloves will always grant full items
- Pandora’s Bench: Gold granted increased from five to seven
- Ricochet: Bounce damage reduction increased from 33 to 40 percent
- Verdant Veil: Crowd control immunity duration increased from 15 to 20 seconds
- Weakspot: Armor penetration reduced from 20 to 10 percent
Patch 12.18 Set 7.5 champion changes
Patch 12.18 is packed with big TFT Set 7.5 champion balance changes. Multiple one and two-cost units were buffed, supporting early and late-game strategies. Lux was nerfed slightly, balancing out buffs from the Mage trait. Nunu was nerfed slightly while receiving a bug fix when equipped with Giant Slayer. Shi Oh Yu was buffed, potentially reviving Jade vertical comps. Sohm was buffed, while Daeja’s stats were tweaked again, reverting the attack damage rework. And Aurelion Sol was the only tier-five champion adjusted, buffed as an alternative option to Ao Shin during the late-game stages.
One-cost
- Karma: Spell damage buffed at three-star from 210/280/350 to 210/280/420
- Nasus: Health from spell increased at three-star from 225/350/550 to 225/350/650
- Sett: Spell attack damage percent buffed at three-star from 150/155/160 to 150/155/170 percent
- Wukong: Attack damage percentage buffed from 165/180/195 to 185/200/230 percent
Two-cost
- Aphelios: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7
- Kai’Sa: Damage buffed from 35/55/75 to 40/60/85
- Jax: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 45
- Lux: Spell damage nerfed from 350/425/575 to 325/400/525
- Zac: Spell healing buffed from 200/220/270 to 220/250/300
Three-cost
- Lee Sin: Mana nerfed from 30/80 to 30/90
- Nunu: Bug fix has Nunu’s amplified bite no longer scaling multiplicatively with Giant Slayer’s damage amplification
- Nunu: Threshold damage amplification nerfed from 33 to 20 percent
- Volibear: Spell damage buffed from 110/155/215 to 125/175/240
- Zeri: Spell damage buffed from 160/240/420 to 200/300/475
- Zippy: Attack damage increased from 80 to 85
- Zippy: Bug fix improved Zippy attacks on target unit
Four-cost
- Daeja: Attack damage rework removed
- Daeja: Attack damage increased from zero to 20
- Daeja: Passive damage nerfed from 40/60/180 to 25/40/150
- Shi Oh Yu: Percent damage reduction from spell adjusted from 15/20/50 to 20/25/50 percent
- Shi Oh Yu: Spell attack damage percent buffed from 230/250/1000 to 250/275/1000 percent
- Sohm: Exploding damage from spell buffed from 275/375/1500 to 300/420/1500
- Tyrant Swain: Missing health percentage increased from 11 to 12 percent
Five-cost
- Aurelion Sol: Spell damage buffed from 325/550/4000 to 350/575/4000
- Aurelion Sol: Ascended damage buffed from 15 to 20 percent
Patch 12.13 item changes
- Last Whisper and Radiant Last Whisper: Armor penetration reduced from 60 to 50 percent
- Sunfire Cape Radiant: Burn range reduced from four to three
- Bulwark’s Oath Radiant: Shield duration increased from three to four seconds
- Bulwark’s Oath Radiant: Ally armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 35
Patch 12.13 bug fixes
- Darkflight getting activated by a unit automatically placed on the board by the game will sacrifice the champion in the designated Hex
- The sacrifice Hex for Darkflight will now become visible to away players and ghosts
- Ghost armies with Darkflight activated will no longer have multiple champions getting sacrificed
- A target perishing from other damage will no longer reset Nilah’s spell
- Upon killing a target, Nilah will now recast toward the nearest unit as opposed to the farthest
- Damage from Nilah will line up with animation better
- Players will no longer get a chest with Mirage Pirate’s Bounty activated during NPC rounds
- Draconic Augments Pandora’s Bench and REcombobulator will now pull the correct number of units from the pool when transforming from two-star to three-star
- Upon choosing Built Different, the following Augments will no longer get offered to players: Age of Dragons, Ancient Archives two, Dragon Imperialist, and Dragon Soul.
- Extra experience gained during Hyper Roll Treasure Dragon has been resolved