Some minor changes are coming after the release of Set 7.5.

The Teamfight Tactics Mid-Set hit the live servers on Sept. 8 with Patch 12.17, containing plenty of changes, with a total of 12 dragons, 62 champions, a reworked Treasure Dragon Armory, and major Dragon Trait and Astral Trait reworks.

In less than one week from the new set’s release, Riot’s Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer has revealed the details of a B-patch that should be going live soon.

Here is the TFT Patch 12.17b notes preview, with the intended changes.

TFT Patch 12.17b champion changes

Aphelios took a nerf to his base stats after returning to TFT. Jayce and Shyvana received the same stun duration nerf, with Olaf trading an attack damage nerf for a mana buff. Pantheon was nerfed and bug fixed, while Xayah had her buff in Patch 12.16 reverted.

Two-cost

Aphelios: attack damage reduced from 65 to 60

Aphelios: attack speed reduced from 0.8 to 0.75

Three-cost

Jayce: stun duration reduced from 1.5 to 1.25

Olaf: Mana buffed from 50/100 to 30/100

Olaf: Passive AD scaling reduced from five to four

Four-cost

Pantheon: bug fix – Pantheon is now mana locked for the duration of the spell

Pantheon: spell damage reduced from 280/300/400 percent to 265/280/380 percent

Shvyana: stun duration reduced from 1.5 to 1.25

Xayah: Attack damage reduced from 75 to 70

Patch 12.17b trait changes

Major nerf for Cannoneers that will deal less damage with their cannonball at all stages of the game. Darkflights have been tweaked in the early stages of the game, giving less bonus health to the copies.

Cannoneer : Cannonball damage reduced from 175/350/550 percent to 150/300/475 percent

: Cannonball damage reduced from 175/350/550 percent to 150/300/475 percent Darkflight: Bonus health reduced from 600/800/1000/1800 to 500/750/1000/1800

Patch 12.17b Augment changes

Knife’s Edge seemed to perform too well in many compositions, with the amount of attack damage it granted. The nerf should take it to a more balanced state.