TFT Set 6.5 Patch 12.4: Full notes and updates

Champions, traits, items, and Hextech Augments carried over from Set Six are getting some major changes in Set 6.5.

New Teamfight Tactics champions, Hextech Augments, and traits within Set 6.5 Neon Nights are set to arrive via Patch 12.4.

Scheduled to launch on the live servers on Feb. 16, TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights is the Mid-Set update. New Little Legends like Project Abyssia become available on Feb. 16, along with a new battle pass. A soft ranked reset will take place, moving players down one tier from their current rank—with an exception for Master ranked players and above, dropping to Diamond IV.

A new TFT Set 6.5 cheat sheet outlines all the new traits. Over 80 new Hextech Augments are getting added and every Neon Nights champion and their ability can be found here. And all final PBE updates can be found here.

Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 12.4.

Set 6.5 Hextech Augment changes

Image via Riot Games

In addition to the 80 new Hextech Augments being added in TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights, there are a large number of adjustments to existing Augments taking place in Patch 12.4. Augments like Runic Shield III and Enforcer Soul have been removed and many of the Set Six trait-related Augments will now offer a champion in addition to their existing effects or abilities.

Chemical Overload : Chemical Overload III removed.

: Chemical Overload III removed. Runic Shield : Runic Shield III removed

: Runic Shield III removed Ardent Censer : Bonus attack speed reduced from 50 to 40 percent

: Bonus attack speed reduced from 50 to 40 percent Cutthroat : Mana reave reduced from 65 to 50 percent

: Mana reave reduced from 65 to 50 percent Duet : Health bonus nerfed from 400 to 200

: Health bonus nerfed from 400 to 200 En Garde : Disarm duration reduced from three to 2.5 seconds

: Disarm duration reduced from three to 2.5 seconds Lifelong Learning : Ability power after surviving combat increased from two to three, with a total of five

: Ability power after surviving combat increased from two to three, with a total of five Lifelong Learning : No longer works during PVE rounds

: No longer works during PVE rounds Portable Forge : Obsidian Cleaver option had its magic resistance and armor shred reduced from 70 to 60 percent

: Obsidian Cleaver option had its magic resistance and armor shred reduced from 70 to 60 percent Self-Repair : Repair time increased from six to seven seconds

: Repair time increased from six to seven seconds Sniper Heart : Now grants an Ashe instead of Tristana

: Now grants an Ashe instead of Tristana Twinshot Heart : Now grants a Corki instead of Kog’Maw

: Now grants a Corki instead of Kog’Maw Unstable Evolution : A bug was resolved in which three-star champions with items were getting stacks that weren’t intended

: A bug was resolved in which three-star champions with items were getting stacks that weren’t intended Armor Plating : Adjusted to give proc’s one time at 50 percent health while also giving three seconds of Invulnerability

: Adjusted to give proc’s one time at 50 percent health while also giving three seconds of Invulnerability Broken Stopwatch : Will no longer appear at Stage 1-4

: Will no longer appear at Stage 1-4 Clear Mind : Can only appear at Stage 1-4

: Can only appear at Stage 1-4 Gold Reserves : Maximum damage decreased from 60 to 50 percent

: Maximum damage decreased from 60 to 50 percent Scholar Creast : Now grants a Zyra instead of a Heimerdinger

: Now grants a Zyra instead of a Heimerdinger Sharpshooter : Damage reduction increased from 45 to 50 percent

: Damage reduction increased from 45 to 50 percent Spellbalde : Ability power scaling on the next basic attack after spell cast reduced from 225 to 200 percent

: Ability power scaling on the next basic attack after spell cast reduced from 225 to 200 percent Titanic Force : Will rarely show up as a first Hextech Augment choice anymore

: Will rarely show up as a first Hextech Augment choice anymore Celestial Blessing III : Omnivamp increased from 25 to 35 percent

: Omnivamp increased from 25 to 35 percent Cybernetic Implants III : Health increased from 350 to 450

: Health increased from 350 to 450 Enforcer Soul : Removed

: Removed High-End Shopping : Grants an additional five gold and will never appear as a first Hextech Augment choice

: Grants an additional five gold and will never appear as a first Hextech Augment choice Makeshift Armor III : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 75 to 80 percent

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 75 to 80 percent Socialite Soul : Now grants eight gold in addition to other effects

: Now grants eight gold in addition to other effects Woodland Charm : Will never appear as a third Hextech Augment choice

: Will never appear as a third Hextech Augment choice Share the Spotlight : Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier

: Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier Share the Spotlight: Bonus increased from 100 to 150 percent

Trait Augments that gain a champion

Trait Hextech Augments within TFT Set 6.5 will now grant a champion in addition to the effects each Augment already had.

Runic Shield : Grants a Swain

: Grants a Swain Runic Shield II : Grants a Vex

: Grants a Vex Ardent Censer : Grants a Lulu

: Grants a Lulu Cutthroat : Grants a Talon

: Grants a Talon Duet : Grants a Senna

: Grants a Senna En Garde : Grants a Warwick

: Grants a Warwick Lifelong Learning : Grants a Syndra

: Grants a Syndra Payday : Grants an Ashe

: Grants an Ashe One for All : Grants an Ashe

: Grants an Ashe Pirates : Grants a Quinn

: Grants a Quinn Self-Repair : Grants a Zilean

: Grants a Zilean Shrug it Off : Grants a Sejuani

: Grants a Sejuani So Small : Grants a Corki

: Grants a Corki Stand Behind Me : Grants a Blitzcrank

: Grants a Blitzcrank Unstable Evolution : Grants a Rek’Sai

: Grants a Rek’Sai Armor Plating : Grants a Cho’Gath

: Grants a Cho’Gath Broken Stopwatch : Grants a Zilean

: Grants a Zilean Gold Reserves : Grants a Quinn

: Grants a Quinn Instant Injection : Grants a Warwick

: Grants a Warwick Junkyard : Grants an Ezreal

: Grants an Ezreal Sharpshooter : Grants a Corki

: Grants a Corki Smoke Bomb : Grants a Talon

: Grants a Talon Spellblade : Grants a Swain

: Grants a Swain Share the Spotlight: Grants a Senna

TFT Set 6.5 trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Set 6.5 Neon Nights introduces the new TFT traits Hextech, Debonair, Striker, Rival, and Mastermind. Some existing traits have had their breakpoints adjusted for the Mid-Set update and others, like Socialite and Colossus, have been reworked.

Bruiser : Bonus health adjusted from 125/225/400/700 to 125/225/450/800

: Bonus health adjusted from 125/225/400/700 to 125/225/450/800 Challenger : Attack speed adjusted from 30/55/80/130 to 25/55/90/150 percent

: Attack speed adjusted from 30/55/80/130 to 25/55/90/150 percent Chemtech : Bonus attack speed adjusted from 15/50/90/130 to 15/40/80/150 percent

: Bonus attack speed adjusted from 15/50/90/130 to 15/40/80/150 percent Chemtech : Maximum health regeneration per second adjusted from 3/5/8/15 to 4/7/10/18 percent

: Maximum health regeneration per second adjusted from 3/5/8/15 to 4/7/10/18 percent Colossus : Now grants an innate bonus of 1,000 health Cho’Gath: Health nerfed from 1,300 to 700 Galio: Health reduced from 1,800 to 1,200

: Now grants an innate bonus of 1,000 health Innovator : Hextech dragon fear duration reduced from three to two seconds

: Hextech dragon fear duration reduced from three to two seconds Innovator: Hextech dragon critical strike bonus damage nerfed from 30 to 10 percent

Hextech dragon critical strike bonus damage nerfed from 30 to 10 percent Mutant : New breakpoint of seven added for each variation Mutant: Adrenaline Rush (7): 100 percent chance to proc and 40 attack damage Mutant Bio Leeching (7): 80 percent omnivamp Mutant Cybernetic (7): 1,500 health and 100 attack damage Mutant Metamorphosis (7): 35 armor and magic resistance, along with seven attack damage and ability power every two seconds that can stack up to five times Mutant Synaptic Web (7): 40 mana and 50 ability power Mutant Voidborne (7): 80 percent of damage is true damage Mutant Veracious Appetite (7): Gain 40 attack damage and ability power each time an ally dies

: New breakpoint of seven added for each variation Mutant Cybernetic (5) : Health reduced from 1,000 to 900

: Health reduced from 1,000 to 900 Scrap : Ezreal and Irelia will no longer roll Hextech Gunblade and Morellonomicon

: Ezreal and Irelia will no longer roll Hextech Gunblade and Morellonomicon Socialite : Breakpoints changed to 1/2/3/5

: Breakpoints changed to 1/2/3/5 Socialite (1) : Bonus damage reduced from 20 to 15 percent

: Bonus damage reduced from 20 to 15 percent Socialite (5) : All bonuses are doubled

: All bonuses are doubled Twinshot: Breakpoints changed to 2/3/4/5

Twinshot : Units have a chance to proc twice at 40/55/70/100 percent

: Units have a chance to proc twice at 40/55/70/100 percent Twinshot : Attack damage is now 10/25/40/60

: Attack damage is now 10/25/40/60 Twinshot: Tooltip now specifies that Twinshot works with ability casts as well

TFT Set 6.5 champion changes

Image via Riot Games

Set Six TFT champions that made the Mid-Set update cut now have VIP bonuses associated with the Debonair trait, have had balance changes applied, and have acquired new traits. And Vi is now a four-cost champion.

One-cost

Kassadin : Kassadin now has the traits Mutant and Scholar

: Kassadin now has the traits Mutant and Scholar Kassadin : Health increased from 700 to 750

: Health increased from 700 to 750 Ziggs: Attack damage increased from 50 to 55

Two-cost

Blitzcrank : Blitzcrank’s traits are now Scrap and Bodyguard

: Blitzcrank’s traits are now Scrap and Bodyguard Swain : Swain’s traits are Hextech and Arcanist

: Swain’s traits are Hextech and Arcanist Swain : Death’s Hand damage reduced from 250/340/480 to 225/300/450

: Death’s Hand damage reduced from 250/340/480 to 225/300/450 Talon : Talon’s traits are Debonair and Assassin

: Talon’s traits are Debonair and Assassin Talon : Blade’s End damage adjusted from 450/625/950 to 450/650/950

: Blade’s End damage adjusted from 450/625/950 to 450/650/950 Talon VIP bonus: Blade’s Edge bleed now deals true damage and lasts 100 percent longer

Three-cost

Ekko : Ekko’s traits are now Scrap, Assassin, and Innovator

: Ekko’s traits are now Scrap, Assassin, and Innovator Ekko : Attack damage increased from 50 to 65

: Attack damage increased from 50 to 65 Ekko: Health increased from 650 to 700

Health increased from 650 to 700 Ekko : Armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 40

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 30 to 40 Ekko : Parallel Convergence damage reduced from 175/225/375 to 150/200/350

: Parallel Convergence damage reduced from 175/225/375 to 150/200/350 Gangplank : Parley base damage increased from 110/150/200 to 120/160/225

: Parley base damage increased from 110/150/200 to 120/160/225 Leona : Leona’s traits are Debonair and Bodyguard

: Leona’s traits are Debonair and Bodyguard Leona VIP bonus : Leona heals for 0.8 percent maximum health every second for each unit targeting her

: Leona heals for 0.8 percent maximum health every second for each unit targeting her Malzahar : Malefic Visions damage reduced from 650/900/1100 to 625/875/1050

: Malefic Visions damage reduced from 650/900/1100 to 625/875/1050 Vex : Personal Space shield amount increased from 525/675/850 to 550/700/900

: Personal Space shield amount increased from 525/675/850 to 550/700/900 Vex : Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 50

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 50 Zac : Yoink! spell has Zac taking 75 percent reduced damage while casting his ability

: Yoink! spell has Zac taking 75 percent reduced damage while casting his ability Zac: Spell damage reduced from 400/525/999 to 300/400/600

Four-cost

Braum : Vault Breaker stun duration reduced to 2/3/6 to 1.75/2.25/8 seconds

: Vault Breaker stun duration reduced to 2/3/6 to 1.75/2.25/8 seconds Orianna : Spell damage adjusted from 350/550/1200 to 300/450/1200

: Spell damage adjusted from 350/550/1200 to 300/450/1200 Vi : Vi’s traits are now Rival, Enforcer, and Bruiser

: Vi’s traits are now Rival, Enforcer, and Bruiser Vi: Health reduced from 1,000 to 900

Five-cost

Galio : Colossal Entrance spell damage reduced from 200/300/9001 to 150/225/9001

: Colossal Entrance spell damage reduced from 200/300/9001 to 150/225/9001 Galio : Spell stun duration changed from 1.5/1.75/9.5 to 1/1.5/10

: Spell stun duration changed from 1.5/1.75/9.5 to 1/1.5/10 Galio : Spell now gains an additional five percent of his maximum health as damage

: Spell now gains an additional five percent of his maximum health as damage Jinx : JInx’s traits are Rival, Scrap, and Twinshot

: JInx’s traits are Rival, Scrap, and Twinshot Jinx : Rocket Launcher attack damage scaling adjusted from 200/210/888 to 220/230/888 percent

: Rocket Launcher attack damage scaling adjusted from 200/210/888 to 220/230/888 percent Jinx : After casting her spell she will now auto attack random valid targets with each attack

: After casting her spell she will now auto attack random valid targets with each attack Tahm Kench: Damage adjusted from 900/1350/30000 to 900/1350/30000

Set 6.5 item changes

Image via Riot Games

Guardian Angel is no longer a TFT item with the release of Set 6.5 in Patch 12.4. It’s been replaced by Edge of Night, using the same components as Guardian Angel and similar mechanics with a new twist.