Here are the final TFT Set 6.5 PBE patch notes for Neon Nights

The final Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 Neon Nights PBE patch contained a small number of changes, from champions to traits and Hextech Augments.

In conjunction with the 12.4 patch notes, balance changes from the final TFT Set 6.5 PBE update will be uploaded to the live servers on Feb. 16. A majority of the balance changes within the update are small tweaks before Neon Nights launches. Morgan and Tryndamere got hit with nerfs to their spell base damage, and the Hextech Augment High Five has been temporarily disabled. All changes in the final PBE update will transfer over to the live servers on Feb. 16.

Here are the final TFT Set 6.5 balance changes before the official release of Neon Nights.

Set 6.5 traits

Clockwork: Base attack speed adjusted from 10/35/70 to 10/40/80 percent

Debonair: Health adjusted to 200/450/800

Debonair: Ability power adjusted to 20/45/80

Enforcer: Stun duration reduced from five to four seconds

Hextech: Shield nerfed from 150/200/450/700 to 140/180/400/600

Innovator: Mechanical Bear base health reduced from 850 to 775

Innovator: Mechanical Dragon base health reduced from 1,250 to 1,125

Set 6.5 Hextech Augments

Chemical Overload: Health percent explosion nerfed from 25/40 to 20/30 percent

Concussive Blows: Cooldown increased from six to seven seconds

Double Trouble: Bonus stats adjusted to 40/50/65

The Golden Egg: Reduced gold in most loot options by 10

High Five: Temporarily disabled

Share the Spotlight: Bonus reduced from 150 to 125 percent

Thieving Rascals: Item chance increased from 33 to 40 percent

Treasure Trove (3): No longer offered as third Augment choice

Weakspot: After choosing the Weakspot Augment, it will not get offered again during that game as an option

Verdant Veil: Duration increased from 12 to 15 percent

Very VIP: Health share buffed from 25 to 30 percent

One-cost champions

Brand: Spell damage increased slightly to 120/160/210

Brand: VIP bonus reduced damage increased from 25 to 30 percent

Two-cost champions

Ashe: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7

Rek’Sai: Resistance steal percentage adjusted from 30/40/60 to 30/35/40 percent

Rek’Sai: Spell heal adjusted from 100/200/500 to 150/250/400

Three-cost champions

Cho’Gath: Spell damage reduced slightly from 900/975/1050 to 850/950/1050

Gnar: Spell attack damage percentage increased from 175 to 185 percent

Morgana: Spell damage per second nerfed from 150/225/325 to 80/125/175

Morgana: Spell shield amount adjusted from 400/550/750 to 425/550/750

Tryndamere: Spell base damage nerfed from 80/120/240 to 60/90/150

Tryndamere: Bonus damage from spell reduced from 25 to 20 percent

Four-cost champions

Ahri: Spell damage adjusted from 120/180/450 to 125/190/450

Alistar: Health increased to 1,400

Alistar: Armor and magic resistance increased from 70 to 80

Kha’Zix: Spell attack damage buffed from 180/185/200 to 195/200/225 percent

Irelia: Spell base damage adjusted from 100/150/500 to 90/135/600

Orianna: Spell damage adjusted from 325/500/1200 to 300/450/1200

Orianna: Shield amount buffed from 100/150/400 to 120/170/600

Renata Glasc: Spell damage per second buffed from 40/70/150 to 55/85/255

Seraphine: Spell damage adjusted from 275/450/1200 to 250/400/1200

Seraphine: Attack speed bonus adjusted from 30/50/100 to 30/45/100 percent

Sivir: Spell attack speed increased from 50/75/200 to 60/80/250 percent

Five-cost champions