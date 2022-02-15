Here are the final TFT Set 6.5 PBE patch notes for Neon Nights

The final Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 Neon Nights PBE patch contained a small number of changes, from champions to traits and Hextech Augments.
In conjunction with the 12.4 patch notes, balance changes from the final TFT Set 6.5 PBE update will be uploaded to the live servers on Feb. 16. A majority of the balance changes within the update are small tweaks before Neon Nights launches. Morgan and Tryndamere got hit with nerfs to their spell base damage, and the Hextech Augment High Five has been temporarily disabled. All changes in the final PBE update will transfer over to the live servers on Feb. 16.
Here are the final TFT Set 6.5 balance changes before the official release of Neon Nights.
Set 6.5 traits
- Clockwork: Base attack speed adjusted from 10/35/70 to 10/40/80 percent
- Debonair: Health adjusted to 200/450/800
- Debonair: Ability power adjusted to 20/45/80
- Enforcer: Stun duration reduced from five to four seconds
- Hextech: Shield nerfed from 150/200/450/700 to 140/180/400/600
- Innovator: Mechanical Bear base health reduced from 850 to 775
- Innovator: Mechanical Dragon base health reduced from 1,250 to 1,125
Set 6.5 Hextech Augments
- Chemical Overload: Health percent explosion nerfed from 25/40 to 20/30 percent
- Concussive Blows: Cooldown increased from six to seven seconds
- Double Trouble: Bonus stats adjusted to 40/50/65
- The Golden Egg: Reduced gold in most loot options by 10
- High Five: Temporarily disabled
- Share the Spotlight: Bonus reduced from 150 to 125 percent
- Thieving Rascals: Item chance increased from 33 to 40 percent
- Treasure Trove (3): No longer offered as third Augment choice
- Weakspot: After choosing the Weakspot Augment, it will not get offered again during that game as an option
- Verdant Veil: Duration increased from 12 to 15 percent
- Very VIP: Health share buffed from 25 to 30 percent
One-cost champions
- Brand: Spell damage increased slightly to 120/160/210
- Brand: VIP bonus reduced damage increased from 25 to 30 percent
Two-cost champions
- Ashe: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.7
- Rek’Sai: Resistance steal percentage adjusted from 30/40/60 to 30/35/40 percent
- Rek’Sai: Spell heal adjusted from 100/200/500 to 150/250/400
Three-cost champions
- Cho’Gath: Spell damage reduced slightly from 900/975/1050 to 850/950/1050
- Gnar: Spell attack damage percentage increased from 175 to 185 percent
- Morgana: Spell damage per second nerfed from 150/225/325 to 80/125/175
- Morgana: Spell shield amount adjusted from 400/550/750 to 425/550/750
- Tryndamere: Spell base damage nerfed from 80/120/240 to 60/90/150
- Tryndamere: Bonus damage from spell reduced from 25 to 20 percent
Four-cost champions
- Ahri: Spell damage adjusted from 120/180/450 to 125/190/450
- Alistar: Health increased to 1,400
- Alistar: Armor and magic resistance increased from 70 to 80
- Kha’Zix: Spell attack damage buffed from 180/185/200 to 195/200/225 percent
- Irelia: Spell base damage adjusted from 100/150/500 to 90/135/600
- Orianna: Spell damage adjusted from 325/500/1200 to 300/450/1200
- Orianna: Shield amount buffed from 100/150/400 to 120/170/600
- Renata Glasc: Spell damage per second buffed from 40/70/150 to 55/85/255
- Seraphine: Spell damage adjusted from 275/450/1200 to 250/400/1200
- Seraphine: Attack speed bonus adjusted from 30/50/100 to 30/45/100 percent
- Sivir: Spell attack speed increased from 50/75/200 to 60/80/250 percent
Five-cost champions
- Tahm Kench: Spell damage adjusted from 1000/1500/30000 to 900/1350/30000
- Zeri: Auto-attack damage ratio increased from 16 to 18 percent
- Zeri: On-hit damage adjusted from 11/22/55 to 11/22/44