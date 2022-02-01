TFT Set 6.5 cheat sheet: Traits and champions

Discover every new trait and the champions within those TFT traits.

The Teamfight Tactics Mid-Set has arrived, shifting from Gizmos & Gadgets to Set 6.5 Neon Nights, containing new, reworked, and existing traits.

Showcased within the TFT Set 6.5 cheat sheet are five new traits: Debonair, Hextech, Striker, Rival, and Mastermind. Traits like Colossus and Socialite were reworked and more than 20 champions were added to TFT Set 6.5. Silco joins the roster as the first non-League champion, along with new champions like Renata Glasc, Zeri, Alistar, and Corki.

Stats and abilities associated with each trait from the TFT Set 6.5 cheat sheet are subject to change before the official release on Feb. 16. Updates will take place throughout the PBE stage and with each Neon Nights patch after the official launch.

Here’s every trait and champion for TFT Set 6.5 via the Riot cheat sheet.

New and reworked TFT Set 6.5 traits

Image via Riot Games

A total of two Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets traits were reworked. And five new TFT Set 6.5 traits were added to Neon Nights.

Hextech (2/4/6/8}

At the start of combat and every few seconds thereafter, the Hexcore sends out a pulse that grants a 350 four-second shield. While the shield is active, Hextech champions deal additional bonus magic damage on hit. The shield doesn’t stack and the frequency of pulses increases at breakpoints 2/4/6/8.

Set 6.5 Hextech TFT champions are Jarvin IV, Nocturne, Sejuani, Swain, Lucian, Alistar, and Sivir.

Two : 200 sheild and 10 magic damage

: 200 sheild and 10 magic damage Four : 300 shield and 40 magic damage

: 300 shield and 40 magic damage Six : 500 shield and 80 magic damage

: 500 shield and 80 magic damage Eight: 700 shield and 140 magic damage

Debonair (3/5/7)

Set 6.5 TFT Debonair champions gain bonus health and ability power that increases at breakpoints 3/5/7. If there is a Debonair VIP in play, they activate their unique bonus. Players can also sell the old VIP for a chance to see a new one appear in the shop.

Players can pick up a VIP champion from the shop but its VIP status isn’t activated until the Debonair trait becomes active at three. To find a new VIP Debonair, players must first sell the old one. Having at least three Debonair units on the battlefield increases the odds of a VIP showing up in the shop.

Debonair TFT Set 6.5 champions are Brand, Talon, Syndra, Leona, Draven, and Zeri.

Three : 200 health and 20 ability power

: 200 health and 20 ability power Five : 600 health and 60 ability power

: 600 health and 60 ability power Seven: 1,000 health and 100 ability power

Striker (3/5/6)

Striker units gain bonus attack damage that increases at breakpoints 3/5/6. The five TFT Set 6.5 Striker champions are Jarvin IV, Rek’Sai, Gnar, Sivir, and Irelia.

Two : Gain 40 attack damage

: Gain 40 attack damage Four : Gain 75 attack damage

: Gain 75 attack damage Six: Gain 110 attack damage

Mastermind (1)

Mastermind the TFT Set 6.5 trait for Silco. At the start of combat, the Mastermind trait grants the two allies directly in front of Silco a portion of their maximum mana.

Socialite (1/2/3/5)

There are two new Socialite champions in Set 6.5 and a fifth breakpoint has been added. Upon a Socialite unit getting put on the board, a spotlight is revealed. The unit standing in the spotlight gains bonus effects based on the number of Socialite units that are on the battlefield. Increasing the number of Socialite units results in an additional granted bonus.

Socialite TFT Set 6.5 champions are Gnar, Senna, Seraphine, and Galio.

One : Spotlight unit is granted 15 percent bonus damage

: Spotlight unit is granted 15 percent bonus damage Two : Spotlight unit is granted 15 percent bonus damage and three mana per second

: Spotlight unit is granted 15 percent bonus damage and three mana per second Three : Spotlight unit is granted 15 percent bonus damage, three mana per second, and heal for 30 percent of all damage they deal

: Spotlight unit is granted 15 percent bonus damage, three mana per second, and heal for 30 percent of all damage they deal Five: Spotlight unit is granted all bonuses which are then doubled.

Rival (1)

Formerly the Sister trait, Rival is now active with only one champion that has the trait—either Jinx or Vi. Having both sisters on the battlefield will result in the Rival trait not activating since they now refuse to work together.

Vi : The Rival trait reduces her mana cost by 20 percent

: The Rival trait reduces her mana cost by 20 percent Jinx: The Rival trait has Jinx gain 40 percent attack speed for three seconds after taking down an enemy unit.

Colossus (2)

The Colossus trait is active at two Colossus only. Colossus units take up two slots on the battlefield, gain 1,000 health, and are immune to crowd control effects. Colossus Set 6.5 TFT champions are Cho’Gath, Alistar, and Galio.

Two: Colossus champions take 25 percent less damage

Set 6.5 traits carried over from Gizmos & Gadgets

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 23 traits carrying over from Set Six into TFT Neon Nights 6.5. Each is listed in alphabetical order. Many of these traits have new champions.

Arcanist (2/4/6/8)

The Arcanist trait increases the ability power of your whole team with Arcanist units gaining additional ability power at the breakpoints 2/4/6. Arcanist TFT Set 6.5 champions are Brand, Ziggs, Swain, Malzahar, Vex, and Ahri.

Two : All allies gain 20 percent ability power and Archanist champions gain 20 percent ability power

: All allies gain 20 percent ability power and Archanist champions gain 20 percent ability power Four : All allies gain 20 percent ability power and Arcanist champions gain additional 60 percent ability power

: All allies gain 20 percent ability power and Arcanist champions gain additional 60 percent ability power Six : All allies gain 50 percent ability power, with Arcanists gaining 100 percent

: All allies gain 50 percent ability power, with Arcanists gaining 100 percent Eight: All allies gain 145 percent ability power with Arcanists gaining 145 percent ability power

Assassin (2/4/6)

The Innate ability has Assassin units leap to the backline prior to the start of combat. Set 6.5 Assassin units gain bonus critical strike chance and critical strike damage with both stats increasing at the breakpoints 2/4/6.

Set 6.5 Assassin TFT champions are Nocturne, Twitch, Talon, Ekko, and Kha’Zix.

Two : 10 percent crit chance and 25 percent crit damage

: 10 percent crit chance and 25 percent crit damage Four : 30 percent crit chance and 50 percent crit damage

: 30 percent crit chance and 50 percent crit damage Six: 50 percent crit chance and 75 percent crit damage

Bodyguard (2/4/6/8)

Bodyguard units have their armor increased. Shortly after the start of combat, Set 6.5 Bodyguard champions will taunt adjacent enemies and gain a shield. The Bodyguard trait works similarly to a Zz’Rot Portal in that it is an Assassin hate trait with the armor and shield increasing at the breakpoints 2/4/6/8.

Set 6.5 Bodyguard TFT champions are Darius, Poppy, Blitzcrank, Leona, Braum, and Galio.

Two : 80 armor and 150 shield

: 80 armor and 150 shield Four : 160 armor and 350 shield

: 160 armor and 350 shield Six : 250 armor and 700 shield

: 250 armor and 700 shield Eight: 450 armor and 1,200 shield

Bruiser (2/4/6/8)

The Bruiser trait gives bonus maximum health to your team, doubling the health of Bruiser champions at the breakpoints 2/4/6/8. Bruiser TFT Set 6.5 champions are Illaoi, Sejauni, Cho’Gath, Zac, Vi, and Tahm Kench.

Two : 125 health

: 125 health Four : 225 health

: 225 health Six : 400 health

: 400 health Eight: 700 health

Challenger (2/4/6/8)

Each Challenger unit gains bonus attack speed. When a Challenger champion eliminates an enemy, it dashes to a new target, and the bonus is doubled for 2.5 seconds. Attack speed bonuses increase at the breakpoints 2/4/6/8.

Challenger TFT Set 6.5 champions are Camile, Quinn, Warwick, Tryndamere, Draven, and Kai’Sa.

Two : 30 percent attack speed

: 30 percent attack speed Four : 55 percent attack speed

: 55 percent attack speed Six : 80 percent attack speed

: 80 percent attack speed Eight: 130 percent attack speed

Chemtech (3/5/7/9)

Upon dropping below 75 percent health, Chemtech champions gain attack speed, damage reduction, and regenerate a percentage of their maximum health each second for a total of eight seconds. Attack speed and health regeneration bonuses increase at the breakpoints 3/5/7/9.

Chemtech TFT Set 6.5 champions are Singed, Warwick, Tryndamere, Zac, Renata Glasc, and Viktor.

Three : 15 percent attack speed and regenerate three percent of maximum health

: 15 percent attack speed and regenerate three percent of maximum health Five : 50 percent attack speed and regenereate five percent of maximum health

: 50 percent attack speed and regenereate five percent of maximum health Seven : 90 percent attack speed and regenerate eight percent of maximum health

: 90 percent attack speed and regenerate eight percent of maximum health Nine: 135 percent attack speed and regenerate 15 percent of maximum health

Clockwork (2/4/6)

The Clockwork trait increases your team’s attack speed and provides a bonus attack speed percentage for each Hextech Augment you have, increasing at the breakpoints 2/4/6. Clockwork TFT Set 6.5 champions are Camile, Zilean, Jhin, and Orianna.

Two : 10 percent attack speed and five percent per Augment

: 10 percent attack speed and five percent per Augment Four : 35 percent attack speed and 10 percent per Augment

: 35 percent attack speed and 10 percent per Augment Six: 70 percent attack speed and 15 percent per Augment

Enchanter (2/3/4/5)

The Enchanter trait grants bonus healing and shielding, providing your team with magic resistance. Magic resistance, bonus healing, and shielding increase at the breakpoints 2/3/4/5. Enchanter TFT Set 6.5 champions are Lulu, Morgana, Senna, and Orianna.

Two : 20 magic resistance, along with 25 percent healing and shielding

: 20 magic resistance, along with 25 percent healing and shielding Three : 35 magic resistance, along with 40 percent healing and shielding

: 35 magic resistance, along with 40 percent healing and shielding Four : 50 magic resistance, along with 60 percent healing and shielding

: 50 magic resistance, along with 60 percent healing and shielding Five: 75 magic resistance, along with 100 percent healing and shielding

Enforcer (2/4)

The Enforcer trait stuns an enemy at the start of combat, which breaks free after five seconds or upon losing 40 percent of their maximum health. Champions with the Enforcer trait will not stun enemies who are immune to crowd control effects. Enforcer TFT Set 6.5 champions are Caitlyn, Sejauni, Vi, and Jayce.

Two : Detain the enemy who has the most health.

: Detain the enemy who has the most health. Four: Detain the enemy who dealt the most damage during its previous combat.

Glutton (1)

Tahm Kench is the only Set 6.5 champion with the Glutton trait. Players can feed Tahm Kench an ally from the bench once per turn during the planning phase, granting him either ability power, health, armor, or magic resistance.

Innovator (3/5/7)

Innovator champions build a mechanical companion, with the companion changing at each breakpoint. The companion gains bonus health and attack damage based on the star levels of the Innovator units. Innovator TFT Set 6.5 champions are Ezreal, Singed, Zilean, Ekko, Seraphine, and Jayce.

Three : Mechanical Scarab that projects a barrier on itself and one ally, taunting nearby enemies.

: Mechanical Scarab that projects a barrier on itself and one ally, taunting nearby enemies. Five : Mechanical Bear that grants itself and allies bonus attack speed.

: Mechanical Bear that grants itself and allies bonus attack speed. Seven: Mechanical Dragon that applies fear to enemies for a total of three seconds with a crit chance of 40 percent. Lightning damage for the Dragon is 500. The dragon is immune to CC. Attack range is two Hexes. Spell range is five Hexes.

Mercenary (3/5/7)

The Mercenary trait provides the player with a treasure chest, starting at three Mercenary. At the start of each planning phase, dice rolls add loot to the chest. The chest opens with each win, with loot increasing via each loss accumulated in a row. Mercenary Set 6.5 TFT champions are Illaoi, Quinn, Gangplank, Miss Fortune, and Tahm Kench.

A full list of every possible die roll per loss table with the Mercenary trait can be found here.

Mutant (3/5)

There are a total of seven possible trait bonuses Mutant champions can gain at the three and five breakpoints, with each bonus trait changing from game to game. Mutant TFT Set 6.5 champions are Kassadin, Rek’Sai, Cho’Gath, Malzahar, Kha’Zix, and Kai’Sa.

Hyper Adrenaline : Mutant units have a chance to trigger two additional attacks against their target. Three Mutant is a 40 percent chance and five Mutant is a 75 percent chance.

: Mutant units have a chance to trigger two additional attacks against their target. Three Mutant is a 40 percent chance and five Mutant is a 75 percent chance. Bio-Leeching : Your team gains Omnivamp (healing for a percentage of all damage dealt). Three Mutant units equal 30 percent Omnivamp and five are 35 percent Ominivamp.

: Your team gains Omnivamp (healing for a percentage of all damage dealt). Three Mutant units equal 30 percent Omnivamp and five are 35 percent Ominivamp. Synaptic Web : The abilities of Mutant units cost less to cast with a mininum of 10 mana. Three Mutant units is 20 mana less and five Mutant units is 40 mana less.

: The abilities of Mutant units cost less to cast with a mininum of 10 mana. Three Mutant units is 20 mana less and five Mutant units is 40 mana less. Cybernetic Enhancement : Mutants with at least one item gain bonus stats. Three units gain 450 health and 30 attack damage and five gain 900 health and 60 attack damage.

: Mutants with at least one item gain bonus stats. Three units gain 450 health and 30 attack damage and five gain 900 health and 60 attack damage. Metamorphosis : Mutants grow every two seconds, gaining bonus stats that stack up to five times. Three Mutant is 18 armor and magic resistance, along with two attack damage and ability power. Five Mutant units is 25 armor and magic resistance, along with four attack damage and ability power.

: Mutants grow every two seconds, gaining bonus stats that stack up to five times. Three Mutant is 18 armor and magic resistance, along with two attack damage and ability power. Five Mutant units is 25 armor and magic resistance, along with four attack damage and ability power. Voracious Appetite : Mutants grow stronger each time an ally dies. Three Mutant is 20 attack damage and ability power. Five Mutant is 30 attack damage and ability power.

: Mutants grow stronger each time an ally dies. Three Mutant is 20 attack damage and ability power. Five Mutant is 30 attack damage and ability power. Voidborne: Three Mutant ececutes targets they damage who are below 20 percent health. Five Mutant gain bonus damage.

Scholar (2/4/6)

The Scholar trait provides your team mana every two seconds with that mana increasing at the breakpoints 2/4/6. Scholar TFT Set 6.5 champions are Kassadin, Syndra, Zyra, Renata Glasc, and Silco.

Two : Five mana

: Five mana Four : 15 mana

: 15 mana Six: 30 mana

Scrap (2/4/6)

The Scrap trait turns components on Scrap units into full items for the duration of combat. Your team also gains a shield for each unit that has a component equipped, including those that are part of a full item. Scrap TFT Set 6.5 champions are Ezreal, Ziggs, Blitzcrank, Ekko, Irelia, and Jinx.

Two : Five mana

: Five mana Four : 15 mana

: 15 mana Six: 30 mana

Sniper (2/4/6)

Set 6.5 TFT champions with the Sniper trait deal bonus damage for each Hex between them and their target. Sniper units also gain one Hex attack range with bonus damage increasing at the breakpoints 2/4/6. Set 6.5 Sniper TFT champions are Caitlyn, Ashe, Miss Fortune, Jhin, and Zeri.

Two : Eight percent bonus damage per Hex

: Eight percent bonus damage per Hex Four : 16 percent bonus damage per Hex

: 16 percent bonus damage per Hex Six: 30 percent bonus damage per Hex

Syndicate (3/5/7)

The Syndicate trait cloaks certain allies, with them gaining 55 armor, 55 magic resistance, and 20 percent omnivamp (healing for a percentage of all damage dealt). Syndicate TFT Set 6.5 champions are Darius, Ashe, Zyra, Morgana, Ahri, and Braum.

Three : The Syndicate Set Six champion with the lowest current health.

: The Syndicate Set Six champion with the lowest current health. Five : All Syndicate champions.

: All Syndicate champions. Seven: The entire team, and the effects are increased by 60 percent.

Twinshot (2/4/6)

Champions with the Twinshot trait gain bonus attack damage. Upon attacking, a Twinshot unit has a chance to attack twice instead. Attack damage and the chance to attack twice increases at the breakpoints 2/4/6. Twinshot TFT Set 6.5 champions are Corki, Gangplank, Lucian, and Jinx.

Two : 40 percent and bonus attack damage of five

: 40 percent and bonus attack damage of five Four : 70 percent and bonus attack damage of 40

: 70 percent and bonus attack damage of 40 Six: 100 percent and bonus attack damage of 80

Transformer (1)

Jayce is the only TFT Set 6.5 champion with the Transformer trait. They can swap into one of two forms during the planning phase, depending on if Jayce is a frontline or backline unit on the board.

Yordle (3/6)

Following combat, a random free Yordle will appear on the bench when the trait is active at three and six. Once a Yordle is three-star, the random drops stop for that three-star unit. Yordle TFT Set 6.5 champions are Poppy, Ziggs, Corki, Lulu, Gnar, and Vex.