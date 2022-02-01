Here’s every TFT Set 6.5 Little Legend and battle pass Arenas

Project Abyssia makes her Teamfight Tactics debut within Set 6.5 Neon Nights, alongside Fenroar, Lightcharger, QiQi, Plant Buddy Sprite, and Socialite Nixie.
Set 6.5 Neon Nights takes place after Progress Day, which was the setting for Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets. Scheduled to release on Feb. 14 via Patch 12.4, the Mythic Little Legend Project Abyssia arrives to stir up trouble. Joining her are Fenroar, Lightcharger, and QiQi—each having five variant skins. Each TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights Little Legend shown is the tier three version of the five available variants.
- Fenroar: Afterburner, Bounty Hunter, Hextech, Pulsefire, and Sodapop
- Lightcharger: Bubblegum Racer, Groovy, Hextech, Hot Rod, and Pulsefire
- QiQi: Arcade, Electric, Groovy, Hextech, and Pulsefire
Socialite Nixie and Plant Buddy Sprite also join the party as TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights battle pass Little Legends. Plant Buddy Sprite doesn’t have any tiers to level up, but Socialite Nixie and Project Abyssia do.
In addition to the five Little Legends, players can receive two TFT Set 6.5 Arenas via the battle pass as well. The Toxitorium Arena has a botanical Chemtech Zaun garden feel to it. And the Hextech Arena features an announcer pack, hologram of Little Legend, scoreboard, and a surrounding crowd.
All Little Legends and Arenas should be available within the PBE servers for players to test out and discover their favorites. The official launch of TFT Set 6.5 and the battle pass will take place on Feb. 14.
All images via Riot Games