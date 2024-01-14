TFT Remix Rumble EMEA Golden Spatula Cup 1 standings

Rising Legends kicked off the first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup from Jan. 12 to 14, showcasing Teamfight Tactics players seeking the Remix Rumble Worlds title.

Set 10 is the shortest set within the 2024 season that features three sets and three World Championships. The Vegas Open kicked off the season but didn’t count toward organized competitive play, which EMEA players were thankful for since NA claimed the Vegas Open title.

EMEA Remix Rumble GSC1 overall standings

Set 10 Sona | Image via Riot Games

Players competing at the first TFT Golden Spatula Cup earned their spots as Regional Challengers, top-scoring players from regional TRCs, and 32 from the GSC1 open qualifiers. The tournament ran for three days, with the top 64 earning GSC points toward competing at the Remix Rumble Regional Finals. And the top 32 qualified for prize money.

The two Golden Spatula Cup winners earned a direct invite to the Remix Rumble Regional Finals from Feb. 23 to 25. A second Golden Spatula Cup is scheduled to run from Feb. 9 to 11. The first GSC in Set 10 also coincided with the first NA tournament of Set 10, the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup.

Top 32 EMEA players at GSC1

Czechia players Petikk and Skipaeus dominated the first GSC with first and third-place finishes. Slotting in second for France was zoro5773, while Safo20 from Spain finished fourth. Here were the top 32 players at the Remix Rumble Golden Spatual Cup, their overall points, and their countries.

GSC Player Country Final Points Petikk The Czech Republic 45 zoro5773 France 44 Skipaeus The Czech Republic 40 Safo20 Spain 40 Z10 Traviscwat Poland 37 venRi Turkey 36 Cynar Turkey 34 TSW5 Poland 34 KC Canbizz France 30 MarouaneJunior Morocco 30 Tomino6 Slovakia 29 MIH Tarteman France 29 S1C xus0o Spain 28 VLT vomendeth France 28 Kezman22 Poland 27 DigaSparta Portugal 27 Texita Belgium 27 Wet Jungler Germany 26 Bensac France 26 EG Tropical Greece 26 Salvyyy Germany 25 HR Elia Germany 25 HR Kevin Parker Germany 25 Keudaw Turkey 23 SLY Voltariux France 23 ACE Rebanav France 22 Noel Hungary 22 Kojnid Austria 22 ImSoFresh Belgium 20 Ayenbe Turkey 20 Sologesang Germany 17 Z10 Lelouch Poland 13 Top 32 EMEA players at Remix Rumble Golden Spatula Cup 1

The next TFT Golden Spatula Cup will take place from Feb. 9 to 11 and is the last one before the Remix Rumble Regional Finals on Feb. 23 to 25.