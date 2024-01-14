TFT Remix Rumble EMEA Golden Spatula Cup 1 standings

EMEA shows off Set 10 skills.

Rising Legends kicked off the first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup from Jan. 12 to 14, showcasing Teamfight Tactics players seeking the Remix Rumble Worlds title. 

Set 10 is the shortest set within the 2024 season that features three sets and three World Championships. The Vegas Open kicked off the season but didn’t count toward organized competitive play, which EMEA players were thankful for since NA claimed the Vegas Open title

EMEA Remix Rumble GSC1 overall standings

Players competing at the first TFT Golden Spatula Cup earned their spots as Regional Challengers, top-scoring players from regional TRCs, and 32 from the GSC1 open qualifiers. The tournament ran for three days, with the top 64 earning GSC points toward competing at the Remix Rumble Regional Finals. And the top 32 qualified for prize money. 

The two Golden Spatula Cup winners earned a direct invite to the Remix Rumble Regional Finals from Feb. 23 to 25. A second Golden Spatula Cup is scheduled to run from Feb. 9 to 11. The first GSC in Set 10 also coincided with the first NA tournament of Set 10, the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup.

Top 32 EMEA players at GSC1

Czechia players Petikk and Skipaeus dominated the first GSC with first and third-place finishes. Slotting in second for France was zoro5773, while Safo20 from Spain finished fourth. Here were the top 32 players at the Remix Rumble Golden Spatual Cup, their overall points, and their countries. 

GSC PlayerCountryFinal Points
PetikkThe Czech Republic45
zoro5773France44
SkipaeusThe Czech Republic40
Safo20Spain40
Z10 TraviscwatPoland37
venRiTurkey36
CynarTurkey34
TSW5Poland34
KC CanbizzFrance30
MarouaneJuniorMorocco30
Tomino6Slovakia29
MIH TartemanFrance29
S1C xus0oSpain28
VLT vomendethFrance28
Kezman22Poland27
DigaSpartaPortugal27
TexitaBelgium27
Wet JunglerGermany26
BensacFrance26
EG TropicalGreece26
SalvyyyGermany25
HR EliaGermany25
HR Kevin ParkerGermany25
KeudawTurkey23
SLY VoltariuxFrance23
ACE RebanavFrance22
NoelHungary22
KojnidAustria22
ImSoFreshBelgium20
AyenbeTurkey20
SologesangGermany17
Z10 LelouchPoland13
Top 32 EMEA players at Remix Rumble Golden Spatula Cup 1

The next TFT Golden Spatula Cup will take place from Feb. 9 to 11 and is the last one before the Remix Rumble Regional Finals on Feb. 23 to 25.

