TFT Remix Rumble EMEA Golden Spatula Cup 1 standings

Rising Legends kicked off the first EMEA Golden Spatula Cup from Jan. 12 to 14, showcasing Teamfight Tactics players seeking the Remix Rumble Worlds title.
Set 10 is the shortest set within the 2024 season that features three sets and three World Championships. The Vegas Open kicked off the season but didn’t count toward organized competitive play, which EMEA players were thankful for since NA claimed the Vegas Open title.
EMEA Remix Rumble GSC1 overall standings
Players competing at the first TFT Golden Spatula Cup earned their spots as Regional Challengers, top-scoring players from regional TRCs, and 32 from the GSC1 open qualifiers. The tournament ran for three days, with the top 64 earning GSC points toward competing at the Remix Rumble Regional Finals. And the top 32 qualified for prize money.
The two Golden Spatula Cup winners earned a direct invite to the Remix Rumble Regional Finals from Feb. 23 to 25. A second Golden Spatula Cup is scheduled to run from Feb. 9 to 11. The first GSC in Set 10 also coincided with the first NA tournament of Set 10, the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup.
Top 32 EMEA players at GSC1
Czechia players Petikk and Skipaeus dominated the first GSC with first and third-place finishes. Slotting in second for France was zoro5773, while Safo20 from Spain finished fourth. Here were the top 32 players at the Remix Rumble Golden Spatual Cup, their overall points, and their countries.
|GSC Player
|Country
|Final Points
|Petikk
|The Czech Republic
|45
|zoro5773
|France
|44
|Skipaeus
|The Czech Republic
|40
|Safo20
|Spain
|40
|Z10 Traviscwat
|Poland
|37
|venRi
|Turkey
|36
|Cynar
|Turkey
|34
|TSW5
|Poland
|34
|KC Canbizz
|France
|30
|MarouaneJunior
|Morocco
|30
|Tomino6
|Slovakia
|29
|MIH Tarteman
|France
|29
|S1C xus0o
|Spain
|28
|VLT vomendeth
|France
|28
|Kezman22
|Poland
|27
|DigaSparta
|Portugal
|27
|Texita
|Belgium
|27
|Wet Jungler
|Germany
|26
|Bensac
|France
|26
|EG Tropical
|Greece
|26
|Salvyyy
|Germany
|25
|HR Elia
|Germany
|25
|HR Kevin Parker
|Germany
|25
|Keudaw
|Turkey
|23
|SLY Voltariux
|France
|23
|ACE Rebanav
|France
|22
|Noel
|Hungary
|22
|Kojnid
|Austria
|22
|ImSoFresh
|Belgium
|20
|Ayenbe
|Turkey
|20
|Sologesang
|Germany
|17
|Z10 Lelouch
|Poland
|13
The next TFT Golden Spatula Cup will take place from Feb. 9 to 11 and is the last one before the Remix Rumble Regional Finals on Feb. 23 to 25.