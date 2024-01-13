TFT Remix Rumble K/DA Cup standings

Over 160 North American Teamfight Tactics players entered the K/DA Cup, with only four guaranteeing an invite to the Remix Rumble Regional Finals.
The first tournament of TFT Set 10 began on Jan. 6 with 160 NA players. Much like tournaments from previous sets, the Cup events take place for two weekends (four days). The top 32 highest-scoring players on the ladder get a bye, and only 32 from the first weekend advance onto the second. The second half of the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup ran from Jan. 13 to 14, guaranteeing four players a direct invite to the Regional Finals.
July 6 to 7 K/DA Cup standings
A total of 32 TFT players advanced to day three of the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup. Many of them were veteran players, so viewers should keep an eye on them throughout the tournament.
|Humbug
|Keans
|Ripple Overdrive
|Agon
|DK
|jdzielinski22
|Imriveting
|Pekkle
|Cottontail
|Devil
|Me1stor8th
|Ilikecats3
|Yuhao
|aer0
|Souless
|300Jax
|DQA
|Sshade
|MellenniumFox
|TorontoTokyo
|Ashemoo
|Kayndrew
|scoobydooo
|xLeeo
|IGORblonded
|Luqun
|Devlus
|Robivankenob
|trikpi
|Maliuwu9
|JasonJava
|Rainplosion
Jan. 13 K/DA Cup standings
The final two days of the NA K/DA Cup were played on Patch 14.1. All of the 32 players who advanced from the first weekend joined the 32 TFT players with a bye on day three, playing a total of six rounds. Only 32 of the total 64 advanced onto the final day of the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup.
Game one
Game two
A total of five players finished day one with back-to-back lobby wins: Degree, Kiyoon, Pockygom, Darthnub, and Ripple.
Game three
TBD