TFT Remix Rumble K/DA Cup standings

Over 160 North American Teamfight Tactics players entered the K/DA Cup, with only four guaranteeing an invite to the Remix Rumble Regional Finals.

The first tournament of TFT Set 10 began on Jan. 6 with 160 NA players. Much like tournaments from previous sets, the Cup events take place for two weekends (four days). The top 32 highest-scoring players on the ladder get a bye, and only 32 from the first weekend advance onto the second. The second half of the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup ran from Jan. 13 to 14, guaranteeing four players a direct invite to the Regional Finals.

July 6 to 7 K/DA Cup standings

A total of 32 TFT players advanced to day three of the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup. Many of them were veteran players, so viewers should keep an eye on them throughout the tournament.

Humbug Keans Ripple Overdrive Agon DK jdzielinski22 Imriveting Pekkle Cottontail Devil Me1stor8th Ilikecats3 Yuhao aer0 Souless 300Jax DQA Sshade MellenniumFox TorontoTokyo Ashemoo Kayndrew scoobydooo xLeeo IGORblonded Luqun Devlus Robivankenob trikpi Maliuwu9 JasonJava Rainplosion All top 32 TFT players from day one and two of K/DA Cup | Standings via Liquipidia

Jan. 13 K/DA Cup standings

The final two days of the NA K/DA Cup were played on Patch 14.1. All of the 32 players who advanced from the first weekend joined the 32 TFT players with a bye on day three, playing a total of six rounds. Only 32 of the total 64 advanced onto the final day of the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup.

Game one

Game one standings 1 to 16 | Screenshot via Dot Esports/GGTech/Riot Game one standings 17 to 32 | Screenshot via Dot Esports/GGTech/Riot Game one standings 33 to 48 | Screenshot via Dot Esports/GGTech/Riot Game one standings 49 to 64 | Screenshot via Dot Esports/GGTech/Riot

Game two

A total of five players finished day one with back-to-back lobby wins: Degree, Kiyoon, Pockygom, Darthnub, and Ripple.

Game two standings 1 to 16 | Screenshot via Dot Esports/GGTech/Riot Game two standings 17 to 32 | Screenshot via Dot Esports/GGTech/Riot Game two standings 33 to 48 | Screenshot via Dot Esports/GGTech/Riot Game two standings 49 to 64 | Screenshot via Dot Esports/GGTech/Riot

Game three

