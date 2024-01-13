Category:
Teamfight Tactics

TFT Remix Rumble K/DA Cup standings

The first tournament of TFT Set 10 in North America.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jan 13, 2024 05:19 pm
|
Updated: Jan 13, 2024 06:02 pm
Two cosplayers stand with the TFT Championship Belt at the Vegas Open.
Image via Riot Games

Over 160 North American Teamfight Tactics players entered the K/DA Cup, with only four guaranteeing an invite to the Remix Rumble Regional Finals. 

The first tournament of TFT Set 10 began on Jan. 6 with 160 NA players. Much like tournaments from previous sets, the Cup events take place for two weekends (four days). The top 32 highest-scoring players on the ladder get a bye, and only 32 from the first weekend advance onto the second. The second half of the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup ran from Jan. 13 to 14, guaranteeing four players a direct invite to the Regional Finals. 

July 6 to 7 K/DA Cup standings

A total of 32 TFT players advanced to day three of the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup. Many of them were veteran players, so viewers should keep an eye on them throughout the tournament. 

HumbugKeansRipple OverdriveAgon
DKjdzielinski22ImrivetingPekkle
CottontailDevilMe1stor8thIlikecats3
Yuhaoaer0Souless300Jax
DQASshadeMellenniumFoxTorontoTokyo
AshemooKayndrewscoobydoooxLeeo
IGORblondedLuqunDevlusRobivankenob
trikpiMaliuwu9JasonJavaRainplosion
All top 32 TFT players from day one and two of K/DA Cup | Standings via Liquipidia

Jan. 13 K/DA Cup standings

The final two days of the NA K/DA Cup were played on Patch 14.1. All of the 32 players who advanced from the first weekend joined the 32 TFT players with a bye on day three, playing a total of six rounds. Only 32 of the total 64 advanced onto the final day of the Remix Rumble K/DA Cup.

Game one

Game two

A total of five players finished day one with back-to-back lobby wins: Degree, Kiyoon, Pockygom, Darthnub, and Ripple.

Game three

TBD

Read Article All NA TFT Set 10 tournaments, roadmap for Remix Rumble explained
Pengu spinning tracks for TFT Set 10

All NA TFT Set 10 tournaments, roadmap for Remix Rumble explained

Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 11, 2024
Read Article How to watch TFT K/DA Set 10 Remix Rumble Cup, format, and more
Teamfight Tactics Set 10 Remix Rumble key art

How to watch TFT K/DA Set 10 Remix Rumble Cup, format, and more

Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 11, 2024
Read Article All TFT Set 10 Augments cheat sheet
Twitch playing to fans at concert

All TFT Set 10 Augments cheat sheet

Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 10, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 release date: When does TFT Set 11 go live?
Aurelion Sol's splash art in League of Legends

TFT Set 11 release date: When does TFT Set 11 go live?

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 9, 2024
Read Article TFT Patch 14.1 notes: All changes for first update of new year
Pengu mixing songs as DJ on stage

TFT Patch 14.1 notes: All changes for first update of new year

Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 9, 2024

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.