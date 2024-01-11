All NA TFT Set 10 tournaments, roadmap for Remix Rumble explained

Riot Games bumped Wisdom as the North American Teamfight Tactics tournament organizer for Set 10 Remix Rumble while starting a new partnership with GGTech.

Set 10 is not only the first TFT set without a Mid-Set update, it has the shortest running time out of all 2024 sets because of holiday breaks. The first Riot LAN tournament for TFT, the Vegas Open, also took place during Set 10, with another LAN event slated to take place at the end of 2024.

Every TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble tournament for NA

All dates for TFT Set 10 roadmap | Image via Riot/GGTech

With Mid-Sets gone in TFT and the holiday break affecting the patch schedule, there are only two Cups before the Regional Finals: The K/DA Cup and Heartsteel Cup. Nothing has changed with the Cup format, except the top four from each Cup qualifying for the NA Remix Rumble Regional Finals. Qualifying for a Cup is done through ladder snapshots.

When are TFT Set 10 ladder snapshots?

There are six ladder snapshots in Remix Rumble, with five taking place in January. A total of six NA players will earn an invite to the Regional Finals based on their ladder snapshots, with the top 20 at each snapshot earning points.

Here are the TFT ladder snapshot dates for Set 10:

Jan. 3 Jan. 10 Jan. 17 Jan. 24 Jan. 31 Feb. 7 All TFT ladder snapshot dates via GGTech

When are the NA TFT Set 10 tournaments?

All NA TFT Set 10 tournaments | Image via Riot/GGTechj

A total of three NA Set 10 tournaments will take place before the Remix Rumble Championship. Two of the tournaments are Cups, providing qualifications for the Regional Final. The top four from each Cup advance to the Regional Finals, along with 10 qualifier points earners from the two Cups.