How to watch TFT K/DA Set 10 Remix Rumble Cup, format, and more

The first Set 10 Remix Rumble tournament, the K/DA Cup, is set to take place over four days and feature 160 North American Teamfight Tactics players.

Riot switched from Wisdom to GGTech as the tournament organizers for the Set 10 season, but for players and viewers, nothing has changed. The K/DA Cup began on Jan. 6 to 7, featuring 128 players based on ladder snapshots. Much like previous Sets, the top 32 on the ladder received a bye for the first weekend of gameplay. Players competed through the 13.24 B-patch on Jan. 6 to 7 and Patch 14.1 for Jan. 13 to 14. This is the first competitive event of Set 10 as the Vegas Open didn’t count. No broadcast was available for the first weekend of the TFT Set 10 K/DA Cup.

Watching the TFT Remix Rumble K/DA Cup

NA K/DA Cup casters | image via Riot Games

A live broadcast of the TFT K/DA Cup for Set 10 will start at 3pm CT on Jan. 13 and begin at the same time for day four on Jan. 14. Khroen returns to the casting desk for the Remix Rumble Cup, along with Nekkra, Gangly, Casanova, and Azael.

All TFT players who advanced from first weekend of K/DA Cup

Out of the 128 TFT players who began the K/DA Cup on day one, only 32 advanced to day three.

Humbug Keans Ripple Overdrive Agon DK jdzielinski22 Imriveting Pekkle Cottontail Devil Me1stor8th Ilikecats3 Yuhao aer0 Souless 300Jax DQA Sshade MellenniumFox TorontoTokyo Ashemoo Kayndrew scoobydooo xLeeo IGORblonded Luqun Devlus Robivankenob trikpi Maliuwu9 JasonJava Rainplosion All top 32 TFT players from day one and two of K/DA Cup | Standings via Liquipidia

The top 32 from days one and two of the K/DA Cup featured several big names that fans should keep an eye on heading into days three and four. Humbug finished first overall, followed by Keans, Ripple Overdrive, and Agon to round out the top four. Also making the top 32 cut were Rainplosion, Souless, Cottontail, DQA, Robivankenob, Ashemoo, and TorontoTokyo.

K/DA Cup format

Format for the TFT K/DA Cup | Image via Riot Games

Joining the top 32 TFT players who received a bye from the first two days of competition at the K/DA cup were the top 32 from the first weekend. Day three features six rounds of gameplay, with only the top 32 advancing to the final day. All players who finished in the top 12 of day three are awarded bonus points to start day four.

The final day of the TFT K/DA Cup showcased five games with the top 16 advancing to game six and the top eight advancing to game seven. No points are reset following the cuts. The top four at the K/DA Cup earn a direct invite to the TFT Remix Rumble Regional Finals.