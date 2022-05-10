TFT ‘for fun’ Patch 12.9: Full notes and updates

Get ready to wild out and experiment with new carries and comps.

It’s time to let loose and go wild with the Teamfight Tactics “for fun” Patch 12.9, showcasing a large number of balance changes and buffs that should crack the Neon Nights meta wide open.

Patch 12.9 is pushing the “for fun” aspect to extremes within TFT Neon Nights. A total of 32 champions are getting balance changes (mostly buffs), along with 16 traits and five Hextech Augments. The only bug fix within Patch 12.9 is a tooltip fix to Ashe, showing that her attack speed slow is 20 percent. And only one item was adjusted, Morellonoimicon, nerfing it from 20 to 10 percent burn.

The purpose behind the nerf, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, is that damage from Morellonomicon is supposed to be secondary while the burn is its primary function. It’s likely that the nerf to Morellonomicon will hurt the item and additional changes may take place heading into TFT Set Seven Dragonlands.

Image via Riot Games

Players will get to test the upcoming set via Patch 12.10. Set Seven is scheduled to release on the PBE in the late afternoon on May 23. The balance changes in Patch 12.10 are expected to be minimal and Patch 12.11 on June 6 is the official release of TFT Set Seven Dragonlands.

Here’s every balance and system change within TFT Neon Nights Patch 12.9, according to Riot.

Double Up and system changes

Image via Riot Games

The Double Up TFT mode continues to improve with Patch 12.9 offering players the opportunity to return to their bench while reinforcing their partner. Now, players can sell champions for economy and strategize without any interference from reinforcing. The unit shop UI will get turned off while watching your partner’s board but will reappear when you return to your own board.

Dragon Eggs

Dragon Eggs from TFT Set Seven Dragonlands are dropping early via Patch 12.9. Every player receives a Dragon Egg at the start of a game, and every player within your lobby will have the same size egg. Eggs can range in size, with the contents of those eggs improving if the egg takes longer to crack.

Here is a Dragon Egg chart showcasing the odds of egg sizes at the start of a game and items within via the Patch Rundown.

Egg reward Odds percentage Hatch time Tome 35 percent Stage 2-1 Tome and two components 25 percent Stage 2-6 Tome, two items, and two Reforgers 20 percent Stage 3-6 Tome, one Radiant item, one full item, and two Reforgers 12 percent Stage 4-6 Tome, two Radiant items, one Remover, and two Reforgers Eight percent Stage 5-6

Items within an egg may vary from player to player but the other contents will remain the same. Each egg also contains a Tome of Traits, helping players reach chase traits during the 12.9 “for fun” patch.

Hextech Augments

The TFT team is testing out some Hextech Augment changes for Set Seven since the Augment mechanic itself is sticking around.

Reintroduced Gold/Silver/Silver option

Lowered the odds of a Prismatic option for the third Augment

The Prismatic/Prismatic/Prismatic option has increased from one to two percent

Total odds of any Prismatic within a game are unchanged

Discounted cosmetics

Image via Riot Games

With only four weeks left in Set 6.5 Neon Nights, Riot is celebrating the success of Gizmos and Gadgets via a sale on Chibi champions while also offering a Ruined Pengu bundle. The bundle is priced at 650 RP/TC and comes with a Ruined Pengu Little Legend, one Magical Misfits egg, one Fearless Fellowship egg, and one Ingenious Inventors egg.

All Chibi champions have had their price reduced from 1,900 RP to 1,380 RP. The three Chibi TFT champions available are Ekko, Jinx, and Vi.

Hextech Augments balance changes

Image via Riot Games

The Electrocharge Hextech Augment continues to underperform, according to Mortdog, resulting in another buff across the board. Players testing out yordles during the 12.9 “for fun” patch may get more items via Thieving Rascals and the number of Gray Orbs from the Golden Gift Augment has increased.

Electrocharge (3) : Damage dealt that scales per Stage buffed from 105/135/165/200 to 115/145/180/220

: Damage dealt that scales per Stage buffed from 105/135/165/200 to 115/145/180/220 Metabolic Accelerator : Only available at Stage 1-4

: Only available at Stage 1-4 Golden Gift (1) : Gray Orbs increased from two to three

: Gray Orbs increased from two to three Golden Gift (2) : Gray Orbs increased from three to four

: Gray Orbs increased from three to four Cybernetic Implants : Health nerfed from 150/250/350 to 125/200/300

: Health nerfed from 150/250/350 to 125/200/300 Thieving Rascals: Low-roll odds improved for Yordle holding an item component

Trait balance changes

Image via Riot Games

New breakpoints have been added to the Colossus and Enforcer traits, providing additional chase traits during the 12.9 “for fun” patch. Syndicate buffs from Patch 12.8 were reverted and Scholar four is getting a significant mana buff.

Assassin : Critical chance increased at six Assassin from 50 to 60 percent

: Critical chance increased at six Assassin from 50 to 60 percent Assassin : Critical chance buffed at six Assassin from 60 to 70 percent

: Critical chance buffed at six Assassin from 60 to 70 percent Challenger : Attack speed increased from 25/5080/150 to 25/5085/165 percent

: Attack speed increased from 25/5080/150 to 25/5085/165 percent Chemtech : Healing buffed from 4/8/13/20 to 4/8/15/25 percent

: Healing buffed from 4/8/13/20 to 4/8/15/25 percent Chemtech : Attack speed increased from 15/4080/150 to 15/4090/200 percent

: Attack speed increased from 15/4080/150 to 15/4090/200 percent Colossus : New breakpoint of three added

: New breakpoint of three added Colossus (3) : All Colossus units have a 25 percent damage reduction and a 1,600 health bonus

: All Colossus units have a 25 percent damage reduction and a 1,600 health bonus Debonair : Health buffed from 200/400/700 to 200/450/800

: Health buffed from 200/400/700 to 200/450/800 VIP Debonair : Health increased from 20/40/70 to 20/45/80

: Health increased from 20/40/70 to 20/45/80 Enchanter : Magic resistance buffed from 25/45/70/100 to 25/50/80/125

: Magic resistance buffed from 25/45/70/100 to 25/50/80/125 Enchanter : Heal and shield boost increased from 20/50/80/115 to 25/50/80/125

: Heal and shield boost increased from 20/50/80/115 to 25/50/80/125 Enforcer : New breakpoint of five added

: New breakpoint of five added Enforcer (5) : All Enforcer units gain 80 percent attack speed

: All Enforcer units gain 80 percent attack speed Hextech : Base bonus damage buffed from 15/25/45/75 to 15/30/55/90

: Base bonus damage buffed from 15/25/45/75 to 15/30/55/90 Mercenary : Gold reduced slightly for Mercenary three and five breakpoints from zero to five losses.

: Gold reduced slightly for Mercenary three and five breakpoints from zero to five losses. Mercenary (7) : Average gold increased from 8.9 to 11.4

: Average gold increased from 8.9 to 11.4 Mutant (Omnivamp) : Omnivamp buffed from 30/55/80 to 30/65/100 percent

: Omnivamp buffed from 30/55/80 to 30/65/100 percent Socialite : Damage bonus increased from 15 to 18 percent

: Damage bonus increased from 15 to 18 percent Yordle (6) : Mana reduction buffed from 30 to 33 percent

: Mana reduction buffed from 30 to 33 percent Syndicate : Patch 12.8 buff reverted

: Patch 12.8 buff reverted Syndicate : Armor and Magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50

: Armor and Magic resistance reduced from 55 to 50 Syndicate (7) : Bonus reduced from 55 to 50 percent

: Bonus reduced from 55 to 50 percent Clockwork : Attack speed nerfed from 10/35/80 to 10/35/70 percent

: Attack speed nerfed from 10/35/80 to 10/35/70 percent Scholar : Mana regeneration buffed from 4/12/25 to 4/15/25

: Mana regeneration buffed from 4/12/25 to 4/15/25 Innovator (7): Dragon base health reduced from 1,125 to 1,025

Champion balance changes

Image via Riot Games

Mad Cow and Candyland are back, according to Mortdog, following buffs to Alistar and Poppy. Buffs to Illaoi potentially make them a reroll carry and Orianna is getting shifted from support unit to primary carry via a number of buffs. The run of the wolf has come to an end via Warwick nerfs. Draven is getting a significant attack damage buff and Zilean buffs will enable the Time Flies comp.

One-cost

Caitlyn : Attack damage increased from 45 to 50

: Attack damage increased from 45 to 50 Caitlyn : Spell damage buffed from 800/1400/2000 to 900/1500/2250

: Spell damage buffed from 800/1400/2000 to 900/1500/2250 Camile : Spell damage buffed from 150/200/300 to 200/275/375

: Spell damage buffed from 150/200/300 to 200/275/375 Illaoi : Spell damage buffed from 200/325/550 to 250/375/650 and spell healing buffed from 20/30/40 to 30/35/45 percent

: Spell damage buffed from 200/325/550 to 250/375/650 and spell healing buffed from 20/30/40 to 30/35/45 percent Jarvin IV : Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.7 and spell attack speed boost buffed from 40/50/70 to 40/55/80 percent

: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.7 and spell attack speed boost buffed from 40/50/70 to 40/55/80 percent Poppy : Spell armor ratio buffed at two and three-star from 210/240 to 220/280 percent

: Spell armor ratio buffed at two and three-star from 210/240 to 220/280 percent Twitch : Base spell damage buffed from 30/50/70 to 60/70/80

: Base spell damage buffed from 30/50/70 to 60/70/80 Singed: Health increased from 650 to 700

Two-cost

Sejauni : Spell damage buffed from 275/400/650 to 300/450/750

: Spell damage buffed from 275/400/650 to 300/450/750 Sejuani : Stun duration nerfed back to 1.5 seconds across the board

: Stun duration nerfed back to 1.5 seconds across the board Zilean : Mana adjusted from 40/80 to 30/70 and stun duration nerfed to 1.5 seconds across the board

: Mana adjusted from 40/80 to 30/70 and stun duration nerfed to 1.5 seconds across the board Zilean : Spell damage buffed from 250/350/700 to 275/400/777

: Spell damage buffed from 250/350/700 to 275/400/777 Rek’Sai : Mana buffed from 60/80 to 50/70

: Mana buffed from 60/80 to 50/70 Warwick: Spell healing nerfed from 35/45/65 to 30/40/50

Three-cost

Cho’Gath : Attack damage increased from 90 to 100 and Cho’Gath’s size will now increase 20 percent faster, although the growth will not affect his overall health.

: Attack damage increased from 90 to 100 and Cho’Gath’s size will now increase 20 percent faster, although the growth will not affect his overall health. Cho’Gath : Stacks buffed at one and two-star from 20/40 to 30/60

: Stacks buffed at one and two-star from 20/40 to 30/60 Gangplank : Base spell damage buffed at two and three-star from 160/225 to 175/275

: Base spell damage buffed at two and three-star from 160/225 to 175/275 Leona VIP : VIP bonus healing buffed from 0.8 to 1.25 percent

: VIP bonus healing buffed from 0.8 to 1.25 percent Senna : Mana adjusted from 30/80 to 30/70 and spell percent healing buffed from 50 to 60 percent

: Mana adjusted from 30/80 to 30/70 and spell percent healing buffed from 50 to 60 percent Tryndamere : Health increased from 750 to 800 and bonus damage increased slightly from 20 to 25 percent

: Health increased from 750 to 800 and bonus damage increased slightly from 20 to 25 percent Zac : Mana buffed from 60/100 to 50/90 and spell damage at two and three-star buffed from 400/600to 450/700

: Mana buffed from 60/100 to 50/90 and spell damage at two and three-star buffed from 400/600to 450/700 Ekko : Spell damage buffed from 150/200/350 to 150/200/400

: Spell damage buffed from 150/200/350 to 150/200/400 Malzahar: Spell damage buffed from 650/900/1025 to 650/900/1100

Four-cost

Ahri : Attack speed increased from 0.75 to 0.8

: Attack speed increased from 0.75 to 0.8 Draven : Attack damage increased from 75 to 90

: Attack damage increased from 75 to 90 Alistar : Mana buffed from 85/170 to 80/160

: Mana buffed from 85/170 to 80/160 Alistar : Spell damage buffed from 150/250/1000 to 200/325/1200

: Spell damage buffed from 150/250/1000 to 200/325/1200 Alistar : Stun duration nerfed at one and two-star from 2/2.5 to 1.5/2 seconds

: Stun duration nerfed at one and two-star from 2/2.5 to 1.5/2 seconds Orianna : Health decreased from 750 to 700 and mana buffed from 50/130 to 30/90

: Health decreased from 750 to 700 and mana buffed from 50/130 to 30/90 Orianna : Spell shield buffed from 120/170/600 to 140/200/700

: Spell shield buffed from 120/170/600 to 140/200/700 Orianna : Spell damage buffed from 300/450/1200 to 325/450/1500

: Spell damage buffed from 300/450/1200 to 325/450/1500 Vi : Spell damage buffed from 125/200/500 to 175/250/600

: Spell damage buffed from 125/200/500 to 175/250/600 Irelia : Base spell damage buffed from 60/90/550 to 75/100/550

: Base spell damage buffed from 60/90/550 to 75/100/550 Sivir: Spell bonus attack speed adjusted from 45/65/250 to 30/60/300 percent

Five-cost

Silco : Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7

: Attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7 Silco : Spell explosion damage buffed at one and two-star from 250/500 to 350/600

: Spell explosion damage buffed at one and two-star from 250/500 to 350/600 Jayce : Health troll nerfed from 1,000 to 999

: Health troll nerfed from 1,000 to 999 Viktor : Health troll buffed from 850 to 851

: Health troll buffed from 850 to 851 Kai’Sa : Mana nerfed from 75/150 to 80/160

: Mana nerfed from 75/150 to 80/160 Zeri : Spell damage buffed from 10/20/40 to 12/20/40

: Spell damage buffed from 10/20/40 to 12/20/40 Veigar: Spell damage buffed from 250/300/777 to 300/325/777

Any last-minute changes made by Riot to the TFT 12.9 patch notes will be updated as soon as possible.