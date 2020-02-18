Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.4: Full notes and updates

Even though the Teamfight Tactics team is preparing for the March launch of Set three and a mobile version of the autobattler, February is dedicated to some minor balances to Rise of the Elements.

As usual, certain units and classes thrive while others underperform in the current meta. Riot devs are focusing on buffing a slew of champions that have struggled to be viable, like Senna, Lucian, and Olaf. Several champions and traits, like Taric and the Crystal Origin, are being toned down. And a new trait bonus being added to the Glacial class should help make it an intriguing option.

Here are the full TFT notes for Patch 10.4.

Image via Riot Games

Traits

Crystal damage threshold changed from 100/60 to 110/60.

Glacial chance to stun changed from 20/35/50 percent to 25 percent at all levels.

New Glacial bonus now deals 75/175/350 Magic Damage on stun.

The mana increase from Poison changed from 50 percent to 33 percent.

Champion balance

Tier one

Ornn spell damage changed from 100/200/300 to 125/250/450.

Taliyah mana changed from 50/80 to 30/80.

Tier two

Senna ally damage bonus changed from 15/40/65 to 20/45/70.

Tier three

Azir mana changed from 75/100 to 50/100.

Nocturne attack speed changed from 0.7 to 0.8.

Tier four

Lucian spell attack damage ratio changed from 0.3/0.4/0.5 to 0.5/0.5/0.5.

Olaf health changed from 750 to 850.

Olaf spell bonus attack speed changed from 100/150/450 percent to 125/150/450 percent.

Tier five

Singed spell damage changed from 150/300/2000 to 225/300/2000.

Taric invulnerability duration changed from 3/3/5 to 2.5/2.5/8.

Zed attack speed changed from 1.0 to 1.1.

UI updates and bug fixes