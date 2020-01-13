Everything we know about Teamfight Tactics Set 3

As Riot Games continues its week of reveals, Teamfight Tactics fans finally got the inside scoop on what Set Three holds—and it’s far out.

TFT developers Dax “Lunchboy” Andrus and Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer were pretty tight-lipped on the autobattler’s future in today’s Dev Video. But some not-so-subtle clues suggest that Set Three will feature space and cosmic themes.

Here’s everything we know about TFT Set three.

When does Set Three release?

Mortdog previously hinted at Set Three’s release during his Dec. 31 Twitch stream, explaining that Rise of the Elements would last just as long as the first season. Doing quick math, it became evident that a mid-March release is in the cards.

Lunchboy confirmed that release date in today’s Dev Video, which appears to coincide with the autobattler’s mobile launch as well.

What classes and origins can we expect?

Thanks to Mortdog’s pun-filled statement, it’s pretty clear that the Project, Star Guardian, Odyssey, and Pulsefire themes will be the inspiration for Set Three’s classes and origins. But it’s unclear how the synergies will work or what the trait bonuses will be.

Judging by the huge cast of champions that are a part of those skin themes, however, it’s possible that the bonuses can go up to six, or even nine, units.

What champions will debut or make their return?

The Dev Video suggested that Project Fiora, Star Guardian Poppy, Odyssey Jinx, and Pulsefire Shen may enter Set Three’s roster. All four of those champions have entered the Convergence previously, but their abilities, classes, and origins will likely be different next season.

Though not much else has been revealed, we can hypothesize on future champions using the entire League of Legends skin lines as a reference. Project Pyke, Leona, Zed, Lucian, Vi, Ashe, Vayne, Katarina, Yasuo, and Yi, for example, can all potentially make a return to TFT in Set Three. And while Star Guardian Jinx might not enter TFT since she’ll likely be a part of the Odyssey Class, champions like Ahri and Lulu are liable to join the cast.