Riot Mortdog hints at potential Teamfight Tactics Set 3 release date

Though the novelty of Teamfight Tactics Rise of the Elements may not have worn off yet, lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer dropped a clue for Set Three’s release date—and it involves math.

The Riot dev couldn’t provide a specific date for when Set Two meets its end, but he did offer fans the tools needed to figure it out during his Twitch stream today.

Every 4 months and 15 days Clip of mortdog Playing Teamfight Tactics – Clipped by TRIIPPERS

“Is there a set date?” Mortdog said. “Yes, I can’t announce it. All we’ve said is that Set Two will last as long as Set One. And so I keep telling people to do the math.”

TFT launched Set One on June 26 and rotated it out on Nov. 6—exactly 19 weeks. Whipping out the calendar, it appears that Set Three may debut around March 18. But Riot hasn’t officially confirmed the date and it’s liable to change if devs encounter issues during development.

Mortdog also explained that having only five five-cost units in Set One and Two made it too easy to obtain the champions. The dev is looking to expand the five-cost unit pool by one for Set Three.

Fans who want to send more burning Set Three questions in Mortdog’s direction can tune into the developer’s Twitch channel.