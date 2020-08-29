Set 4 TFT champions list uploaded to PBE

A total of 60 possible Teamfight Tactics champions within the upcoming Set Four Fates appeared in the most recent Public Beta Environment update yesterday along with images for all the new Little Legends.

Scheduled to release on Sept. 16, Set Four Fates will feature Ionian spirit-themed interactive boards, new Little Legends, and a Star Shard system to upgrade those Little Legends. Riot had previously revealed that the new TFT set contained a total of 58 champions, one more than was featured in Set 3.5. New champions that were teased included Kennen, Elise, Azir, Yasuo, Lulu, Jinx, and Lee Sin.

Uploaded to PBE yesterday was an alleged list of 60 champions contained within the TFT Fates set, minus their abilities and stats. PBE data mining site Surrender at 20 originally unearthed the list and said it may be incomplete or inaccurate.

The upload to PBE also included a number of images featuring the new Little Legends: Ao Shin, Umbra, and Choncc. Each is a dragon with various personalities that range from menacing to fluffy and adorable. The leaked images showcase the three versions of each Little Legend (one-star to three-star).

The new Fates set will allegedly get uploaded in full to PBE sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, with the new TFT set officially launching on Sept. 16.