Here’s every TFT Set 4 origin and class trait

Riot Games has revealed a full list of every Origin and Class trait within the Teamfight Tactics Fates set.

There are a total of 13 Origins and 13 Classes in Fates, three more than TFT Set Three Galaxies contained upon its launch. The new set also has a powerful new mechanic called Chosen, offering players buffed two-star champions via the shop. Every origin and class trait listed in this article may receive a balance change prior to the official launch of TFT Set Four Fates on Sept. 16. And numerous changes will likely take place over the course of the three months leading up to the mid-set. All origins and classes will get updated with any balance changes that take place.

From the Cultist origin that summons Demon Lord Galio to the unique Emperor class that deploys two additional spearmen, here’s every origin and class in TFT Set Four Fates.

Origins

Set Four contains a total of 13 origins, each providing a unique ability set when multiple units of that origin are in play.

Cultist

A total of eight champions are classified as Cultist: Elise, Twisted Fate, Pyke, Evelynn, Kalista, Jhin, Aatrox, and Zilean. Cultist summon a version of Galio to the battlefield once the team loses 50 percent of their health.

Three Cultist: Tyrant Galio

Six Cultist: Demon Lord Galio

Nine Cultist: Supreme Overlord Galio

Divine

There are six Divine champions: Wukong, Jax, Irelia, Lux, Warwick, and Lee Sin. Divine champions take 25 percent less damage and deal bonus true damage upon attacking six times or dropping below 50 percent health.

Two Divine: 20 percent bonus true damage

Four Divine: 40 percent bonus true damage

Six Divine: 65 percent bonus true damage

Eight Divine: 100 percent bonus true damage

Moonlight

The Moonlight origin contains a total of four champions: Lissandra, Diana, Aphelios, and Sylas. At the start of combat with three Moonlight champions, the lowest star-level champion increases a star level until the end of combat. If the three Moonlight champions are all three-star, one will increase to a four-star.

Dusk

There are a total of five Dusk champions: Vayne, Thresh, Riven, Cassiopeia, and Lillia. Dusk champions increase the spell power of all allies and themselves.

Two Dusk: 20 percent spell increase to all allies

Four Dusk: 20 percent spell increase to all allies and 40 percent for Dusk champions

Six Dusk: 50 percent spell increase to all and an additional 100 percent for Dusk champions

Ninja

Ninja contains a total of four champions: Zed, Kennen, Akali, and Shen. When one or four unique Ninjas are on the battlefield, Ninjas gain a bonus attack damage and spell power.

One Ninja: Additional 45 AD and SP

Four Ninjas: Additional 90 AD and SP

Enlightened

There are a total of six Enlightened champions: Nami, Fiora, Janna, Irelia, Morgana, and Talon. Enlightened champions generate additional mana at 2/4/6.

Two Enlightened: 50 percent more mana

Four Enlightened: 75 percent more mana

Six Enlightened: 100 percent more mana

Spirit

There are four Spirit champions: Teemo, Yuumi, Kindred, and Ahri. Spirit champions increase attack speed for all allies, based on the spell’s mana cost, the first time a Spirit casts their spell.

Two Spirits: 35 percent of mana cost

Four Spirits: 90 percent of mana cost

Elderwood

The Elderwood origin contains seven champions: Maokai, Hecarim, Lulu, Veigar, Nunu, Ashe, and Ezreal. Elderwood champions gain bonus stats every two seconds based for every 3/6/9. The bonus effect stacks up to five times.

Three Elderwood: Gain 20 Armor and Magic Resist, plus five Attack Damage and Spell Power

Six Elderwood: Gain 35 Armor and MR, plus 10 AD and SP

Nine Elderwood: Gain 60 Armor and MR, plus 25 AD and SP

Warlord

There are a total of seven Warlord champions: Nidalee, Garen, Javan, Vi, Xin Zhao, Katarina, and Azir. Warlords stack bonus health and spell power up to five times by 10 percent with every combat win they’ve participated in.

Three Warlord: 200 HP and 20 SP

Six Warlord: 400 HP and 40 SP

Nine Warlord: 700 HP and 70 SP

Exile

Yasuo and Yone are the two Exile champions. With only one on the battlefield and no adjacent allies at the start of combat, they gain a shield equal to 50 percent of the maximum health. With both on the battlefield and no adjacent allies at the start of combat, they gain 100 percent Lifesteal.

Fortune

There are five Fortune champions: Tahm Kench, Annie, Jinx, Veigar, and Sejuani. With three Fortune champions on the battlefield, winning combat produces bonus orbs. The longer you’ve gone without an orb, you get a bigger payout.

The Boss

Sett is The Boss, quite literally. When The Boss (Sett) drops to 40 percent health he removes himself from combat and begins doing sit-ups. If he reaches full health, Sett returns to combat Pumped Up, converting his basic attack and spell damage to True Damage.

Each sit-up restores 15 percent health and gives Sett 20 percent attack speed. If all his allies die, he immediately returns to combat.

Tormented

Sett is The Boss and Kayn is Tormented. After participating in three combats, Tormented champion Kayn is given the option to transform.

Classes

A total of 13 Class traits are within TFT Set Four Fates.

Keeper

There are a total of five champions with the Keeper trait: Elise, Jarvan, Kennen, Riven, and Azir. Keepers apply a shield to themselves and nearby allies at the start of combat for eight seconds. The shield is stronger on Keeper champions.

Two Keeper: 125

Four Keeper: 175

Six Keeper: 250

Adept

Three champions have the Adept trait: Irelia, Shen, and Yone. Champions with the Adept trait reduce attack speed of all nearby enemies by 50 percent for a few seconds at the start of combat.

Two Adept: Three seconds

Three Adept: Five seconds

Four Adept: Eight seconds

Mage

There are a total of seven Mage champions: Nami, Twisted Fate, Annie, Lulu, Veigar, Irelia, and Lillia. Mage champions cast twice and have a modified Spell Power.

Three Mage: 70 percent of their total SP

Six Mage: 100 percent of their total SP

Nine Mage: 150 perecent of their total SP

Assassin

Five champions have the Assassin trait: Diana, Pyke, Akali, Katarina, and Talon. Assassins leap to the enemy backline prior to the start of combat, while their spells can critically strike. Assassins gain critical strike damage and chance for every 2/4/6 on the battlefield.

Two Assassin: 10 percent Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Four Assassin: 25 percent Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Six Assassin: 40 percent Crit Chance and Crit Damage

Mystic

There are four Mystic champions: Fiora, Yummi, Cassiopeia, and Zilean. Mystics provide all allies with increased magic resistance.

Two Mystic: 40

Four Mystic: 100

Brawler

The Brawler trait has a total of seven champions: Tahm Kench, Maokai, Sylas, Vi, Nunu, Warwick, and Sett. Brawler champions have increased maximum health per 2/4/6 on the battlefield.

Two Brawler: 400 increased health

Four Brawler: 700 increased health

Six Brawler: 900 increased health

Shade

There are a total of three Shade champions: Zed, Evelynn, and Kayn. Shade champions teleport to the enemy backline when combat starts. Upon every third attack, a Shade champions enters a stealth mode causing their next basic attack to deal bonus magic damage.

Two Shade: 100 bonus Magic Damage

Three Shade: 200 bonus Magic Damage

Four Shade: 300 bonus Magic Damage

Dazzler

There are a total of five Dazzler champions: Lissandra, Lux, Morgana, Cassiopeia, and Ezreal. Dazzler’s spells reduce their target’s attack damage by 50 percent for a few seconds.

Two Dazzler: Five seconds

Four Dazzler: 10 seconds

Sharpshooter

The Sharpshooter trait contains five champions: Vayne, Vi, Teemo, Jinx, and Jhin. Sharpshooters attacks and spells ricochet to nearby enemies dealing reduced damage per 2/4/6 Sharpshooters on the battlefield.

Two Sharpshooter: One Ricochet with 70 percent Reduced Damage

Four Sharpshooter: Two Ricochets with 45 percent Reduced Damage

Six Sharpshooter: Three Ricochets with 30 percent Reduced Damage

Duelist

There are a total of six Duelist champions: Fiora, Yasuo, Jax, Kalista, Xin Zhao, and Lee Sin. Duelists attacks move faster, granting attack speed up to seven stacks.

Two Duelist: 10 percent AS per stack

Four Duelist: 20 percent AS per stack

Six Duelist: 40 percent AS per stack

Eight Duelist: 100 percent AS per stack

Vanguard

There are six Vanguard champions: Wukong, Garen, Thresh, Hecarim, Aatrox, and Sejuani. Vanguard champions gain bonus armor per 2/4/6 on the battlefield.

Two Vanguard: 100 bonus armor

Four Vanguard: 200 bonus armor

Six Vanguard: 500 bonus armor

Hunter

There are four Hunter champions: Aphelios, Kindred, Ashe, and Warwick. Hunters attack the lowest health enemy every three seconds, dealing increased damage.

Two Hunter: 100 percent bonus damage

Three Hunter: 150 percent bonus damage

Four Hunter: 200 bonus damage

Five Hunter: 250 percent bonus damage

Emperor

Azir is the only Emperor. Emperors deploy two additional units called spearmen that move separately. The spearmen cast when their general, Azir, does. They’ll rapidly lose health when the general dies.