Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.23: Full notes and updates

Reworks are the name of the game in this week's patch.

Riot Games is getting creative with the buffs and nerfs in this week’s Teamfight Tactics patch, targeting Aphelios’ “unhealthy attachment” to Rageblade. Xin Zhao and Ahri are also on the list, with changes coming to champions across the board.

The developers are adding additional loot tables for Fortune 10, 11, and 12 loss streaks in Patch 10.23, honing in on the Cultist trait and balancing Dazzler, Divine, Hunter, Fortune, and Keeper.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for TFT Patch 10.23.

Systems

Riot has made some improvements to champion movement logic. This should result in more consistent and expected behavior, most noticeably at the start of fights when champions interact with each other.

Traits

Cultist changes

With Chosen Cultists counting as double star levels, Riot has been seeing overperformance from Cultist 6 in the earlier stages of the game. The health nerf hits his early survivability while the mana buff increases his effectiveness as a tank in the later stages. The immunity to crowd control will make the Supreme variant of Galio a more reliable overlord.

All Galios Mana: 50/150 to 75/150

Demon Lord Galio (Cultist 6) Base Health: 1,750 to 1,650

Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9) is now immune to crowd control for eight seconds after being summoned

Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9) Base Health: 2,500 to 2,250

Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9) Base Attack Damage: 400 to 320

Other trait changes

Dazzler Attack Damage Reduction: 50/80 percent to 40/80 percent

Divine Bonus True Damage and Damage Reduction: 40 percent to 50 percent

Divine Bonus True Damage and Damage Reduction Duration: 4/6/9/13 seconds to 3/6/9/15 seconds

Hunter Bonus Damage 150/175/200/225 percent to 125/150/175/200 percent

Fortune: Added new loot tables for 10, 11, and 12 loss streaks.

Keeper Shield Duration: 8 seconds to 8/10/14 seconds

Keeper Shield Amount: 175/250/400 to 175/250/350

Champions

Two-cost champions

Aphelios’ extreme synergy with Rageblade has forced him into an overall weak balance state when he doesn’t have the item. The developers are decoupling Aphelios’ reliance on Rageblade by removing his turret’s ability to proc on-attack effects or grant him mana. Riot will now be able to put Aphelios at a better baseline and potentially allow him to succeed with multiple item builds.

Aphelios’ turrets will no longer trigger on-attack effects (e.g., Rageblade, Statikk Shiv, Runaan’s Hurricane) or grant him mana, but will continue to trigger on-hit effects

Aphelios Starting/Total Mana: 90/180 to 40/80

Aphelios Attack Speed: 0.7 to 0.75

Zed Contempt for the Weak Attack Damage steal: 20/30/40 percent to 30/35/40 percent

Zed Contempt for the Weak Bonus Damage: 25/50/75 to 40/50/75

Three-cost champions

Akali Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.85

Katarina Death Lotus Damage: 600/900/1600 to 750/900/1600

Kalista Rend Percent Health Damage: 4/6/8 percent to 4/6/9 percent

Kennen Armor: 20 to 30

Kennen Magic Resist: 20 to 30

Kennen Spell Damage: 300/450/1350 to 300/450/1200

Xin Zhao rework

Riot’s previous attempts at making Xin Zhao a legitimate carry have fallen short. This time, the devs are going a bit more extreme with a mini-rework of Crescent Guard in hopes that he becomes a good carrier of AD items for Warlord comps. Bloodthirster is on the menu.

Crescent Guard (Rework): Xin Zhao sweeps around him, dealing 300/325/350 percent of his Attack Damage to nearby enemies, and gains 50/60/75 Armor and Magic Resist for the rest of combat.

Xin Zhao now has a normal Spellcast Mana lock instead of having to wait until there are no Challenged units

Xin Zhao Starting/Total Mana: 0/30 to 40/80

Fixed a bug where Crescent Guard could not crit

Four-cost champions

Ahri is a champion that can dominate an entire combat if she has the right items. Riot is adding in some potential ways opponents can try to disrupt her plans.

Talon can be a bit oppressive to fight against since his targeting allows him to reliably and quickly take out the enemy carries in a fight. The devs are adjusting Talon slightly to open up some more time and counterplay options against him.

With the Divine trait being rebuffed, Riot wants to ensure that fighting against Warwick doesn’t devolve into him permanently stunning his opponents. Riot is also looking to replace the Fear with an entirely different mechanic in Patch 10.24.

Ahri Spirit Bomb is now an actual channel that can be interrupted (ie: stun, GA) causing Ahri to release her orb early and reducing the size of the impact area

Ahri Spirit Bomb Damage: 475/675/3,000 to 500/700/3,000

Ashe Health: 650 to 600

Ashe Armor 25 to 20

Sejuani Starting/Total Mana: 50/130 to 70/150

Talon Kill Reset Targeting: Highest Damage Dealt to Lowest Armor

Talon Increased his leap time after getting a successful kill

Warwick Fear Duration: 1.5/1.5/3 to 0.75/0.75/3

Warwick Primal Hunger Attack Speed: 175/200/500 percent to 135/150/500 percent

Fixed a bug where Warwick’s spell cast could fail if he performed a Hunter attack during it.

Five-cost champions

Lillia Starting/Total Mana: 75/125 to 80/120

3-Star Lee Sin’s knockout punch hits in an area around the primary target and knocks out any enemies directly hit regardless of their board position

Kayn Reaper targeting has been adjusted to be more consistent in finding a valid target to spin towards

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where Spell Crits would not work if they were connected to an attack that was already Critting (ie: Vayne’s true damage could not crit if her basic attack was also critting)

Mobile

The item panel will no longer automatically switch back to the trait tracker when the Shop opens.