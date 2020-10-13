Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.21: Full notes and updates

Patch 10.21 in Teamfight Tactics is a large one. It contains a number of balance adjustments to traits, items, champions, and system changes.

A large number of changes are occurring within Patch 10.21. Some are major but most of the adjustments are minor ones meant to balance out the meta through buffs and nerfs.

Patch 10.21 is here and it's bringing Ranked Rewards and Reroll changes to an arena near you.



In addition to all these changes, players will receive their Galaxies ranked reward with TFT Patch 10.21. Those who placed Gold or higher during Set Three earned a Victorious Hauntling. Tacticians who placed Gold or higher during Set 3.5 will get a Triumphant Hauntling.

From shop changes to four-cost champion nerfs and trait adjustments, here are the TFT 10.21 patch notes.

System changes

Shop odds have been changed to “make rolling in shop feel more diverse.” Not buying a champion will no longer prevent it from showing up during the next reroll. The balance team also modified the Chosen appearance rate, reducing “worst-luck cases.” Players should see at least one Chosen in the shop by stage 2-2.

Item balance changes

A total of eight items are getting tweaked in TFT Patch 10.21. Since the launch of Fates, a majority of the buffed items for the update have seen little to no gameplay. One nerf was applied to Quicksilver, though, due to its dominance in the meta.

Chalice of Power: Increase in spell power from 30 to 40 percent.

Locket of the Iron Solari: Increase in shield from 250/300/375/500 to 350/450/600/800.

Gargoyle Stoneplate: Armor and magic resistance increased from 12 to 15.

Luden’s Echo: Damage decreased from 200 to 180. New bonus damage of 180 toward shielded or crowd controlled champions (similar to Statikk Shiv).

Quicksilver: Duration reduced from 12 to 10 seconds.

Zeke’s Herald: Bonus attack speed increased from 30 to 40 percent.

Statikk Shiv: Base damage reduced from 85 to 75. Bonus damage increased from 85 to 175. Bug fixed where the lightning chain would break when encountering an un-targetable unit.

Zz’Rot Portal: Attack damage increased from 70 to 150. The new ability taunts all nearby enemies at the start of combat to the wearer for two seconds.

Trait balance changes

Several trait changes in TFT Patch 10.21 may have a significant impact on the overall meta. Divine will likely go from one of the weakest traits to one of the strongest and players can attempt to run Cultist during the late game due to Galio scaling off champion star levels now.

Cultist

Galio now scales off champion star levels.

Galio HP: 1,600/3,800/6,666 changed to 1,000/1,750/2,500.

Galio AD: 125/400/1000 changed to 80/180/400.

Each star level grants Galio a 12 percent bonus in health and AD.

Divine

Divine got a rework in which Divine units remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 66 percent reduced damage and dealing 50 percent true damage for the duration of the ascension. But the ascension times were reduced.

Two Divine: Four seconds

Four Divine: Seven seconds

Six Divine: 10 seconds

Eight Divine: 14 seconds

Fortune

Zero loss: three gold decreased to 2.5.

One loss: 6.5 gold reduced to six.

Two loss: 11.5 gold reduced to 10.5.

Six Fortune: Average gold of 10.25 increased to 11.65. Five-cost unit drop chances were lowered, though.

Adept

Adept’s attack speed slow was adjusted.

2/3/5 seconds increased to 2.5/4/7 seconds.

Hunter

Hunter’s bonus damage was changed to increase more Hunters on the battlefield.

175/175/175/175 changed to 150/175/200/225 percent.

Moonlight

Moonlight will now have champions that increase to five-stars.

Stars up the lowest two champions.

Mystic

Mystic’s magic resist was increased slightly.

35/95/175 Magic Resistance increased to 40/100/200.

Ninja

Ninja’s AD and AP were increased at four Ninjas.

AD and AP increased from 50/120 to 50/150.

Vanguard

Players can run Vanguard eight now.

Vanguard Armor increased from 100/250/500 to 100/250/600/1500.

Shade

Shade champions gain the Stealth effect after their third attack. Previously, it was for the third attack. Bonus damage now applies every fourth attack rather than every third.

Bonus damage increased from 100/325/650 to 125/400/750.

Champion balance changes

Minor tweaks were applied to lower-cost champions in an effort to improve their overall gameplay during the early and late-game stages. Four-cost champions received a number of nerfs.

One-cost champions

Diana’s orbs changed from 4/5/6/10 to 4/5/6/9.

Nidalee’s bonus damage per hex increased from 10 to 20 percent.

Elise’s health restore on auto attack increased at three-star from 120 to 160.

Two-cost champions

Jax’s mana adjusted from 50/100 to 60/110.

Jarvan IV’s spell damage increased at three-star from 500 to 750.

Teemo’s spell damage increased from 200/300/600 to 300/450/900.

Aphelios’ turrets won’t fire when Aphelios is disabled.

Three-cost champions

Kennen’s Slicing Maelstrom damage increased at three-star from 900 to 1350.

Four-cost champions

Ahri’s Spirit Bomb damage reduced from 500/800/4,000 to 500/750/3,000.

Ahri’s health decreased from 650 to 600.

Riven’s Energy Slash Wave damage decreased at three-star from 1,500 to 1,350.

Jhin’s fourth shot damage reduced at three-star from 4,444 percent to 1,234 percent.

Talon’s True Strike damage reduced at three-star from 300 to 250 percent.

Five-cost champions

Azir’s Warlord’s Divide damage increased at three-star from 2,000 to 8,888.

Lillia’s Lullaby sleep duration changed from 3.5/3.5/8 to 3/4/8 seconds.

Kayn’s Shadow Form damage buff reduced from 75 to 65 percent

Kayn’s Reaping Slash spell damage reduced at one-star from 450 to 400.

Zilean’s Rewind Fate number of targets increased from 2/2/10 to 2/3/10.

Zilean’s Rewind Fate healing reduced from 350/700/3,000 to 350/500/3,000.

