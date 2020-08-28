3 new interactive Teamfight Tactics arenas sparkle and dazzle in Set 4 Fates

The highly anticipated interactive arenas in Teamfight Tactics will finally drop in Set Four Fates, Riot Games announced today.

A total of six arenas are hitting the TFT store on Sept. 16 with the launch of Set Four. Three of those game boards are interactive, showcasing Ionia and the spirit realm through stunning animation. Each arena reacts to the “state of the game” via a win, loss, or streak. But there’s only one interaction per arena board.

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom themes return in TFT Fates via the Festival, Kanmei, and Akana arenas. Fireworks and dancing spirits rejoice within the Festival arena, reacting to each win you achieve. Subtle color tones of an evening sky and festive lights bring this arena to life, tapping into your inner zen.

Image via Riot Games

Players who suffer a loss won’t have to feel bad with the Kanmei interactive arena. With each loss, petals float across the outskirts of the board while the spirit fox performs a little four-step dance move. The Kanmei arena pops with bright colors and dancing spirits, making those losses feel more like wins.

Image via Riot Games

And then there’s the Akana arena, interacting with players when they go on a streak—whether it’s through wins or losses. With almost glowing from the dark purple and pink hues, spirits flash by and dance when a streak takes place. And similar to the Kanmei arena, the spirit fox is there to show off its fancy footwork.

The interactive TFT arena boards are available for purchase either individually or as a bundle. Each arena is priced at 1,380 RP or players can save a few Riot Points by purchasing the bundle that contains all three for 2,900 RP.