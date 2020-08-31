Here’s every Set 4 TFT champion and their abilities

A total of 58 Teamfight Tactics champions and their special abilities within the new Set Four Fates were revealed today by Riot Games.

Scheduled to launch via the PBE on Sept. 1, TFT Set Four Fates brings a new mechanic to the autobattler, 58 champions, and 26 traits. Of the 58 champions revealed today, it’s likely that a number of champions will have stat adjustments occur with the official launch on Sept. 16, according to lead game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Content uploaded to the PBE is subject to change prior to the official patch. Any nerfs and buffs applied to champions throughout the Fates set will get applied to champions in this article via an update.

From Lee Sin and Warick to Yone and Yuumi, here’s every Set Four TFT champion listed in ascending cost order according to their Origin trait.

Enlightened

Image via Riot Games

Nami

One-cost Enlightened Mage

Nami traps the closest enemy in a bubble, dealing 150/250/350 magic damage and stunning them for 2/3/4 seconds.

Fiora

One-cost Enlightened Duelist

Fiora enters a defensive stance for 1.5 seconds, becoming immune to damage and enemy spell effects. As she exits this stance, she Ripostes, dealing 200/300/450 magic damage to a nearby enemy and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.

Janna

Two-cost Enlightened Mystic

Janna shields the 2/3/4 lowest health allies for 150/225/350 for four seconds. Shielded allies gain 15/30/50 Attack Damage for the duration.

Irelia

Three-cost Enlightened Divine Adept

Irelia launches a barrage of blades in front of her, dealing 200/400/800 magic damage and applying on-hit effects. Enemies hit are disarmed for 2.5/3/3.5 seconds.

Morgana

Four-cost Enlightened Dazzler

Morgana hallows the ground beneath her target, dealing 400/600/2000 magic damage to enemies within over five seconds and shredding 20/40/60 magic resistance over the duration.

Talon

Four-cost Enlightened Assassin

Talon stabs his target, critically striking them for 300/400/500 percent of his attack damage. If this kills them, Talon becomes unstoppable, untargetable, and invulnerable.

Cultist

Image via Riot Games

Elise

One-cost Cultist Keeper

Elise transforms into a spider, gaining 35/45/60 percent maximum health and causing her attacks to restore 40/70/100 health.

Twisted Fate

One-cost Cultist Mage

Twisted Fate throws three cards in a cone that deal 225/350/550 magic damage to each enemy they pass through.

Pyke

Two-cost Cultist Asassin

Pyke dashes behind the furthest enemy, creating an afterimage that deals 150/200/250 magic damage and stuns enemies it passes through for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds.

Evelynn

Three-cost Cultist Shade

Evelynn deals 200/300/400 magic damage to up to three nearby enemies, then teleports away. This damage is increased by 300/400/500 percent against targets below 50 percent health.

Kalista

Three-cost Cultist Duelist

Kalista has a passive where her spears remain in her targe, and each one is capable of dealing 3/4/5 percent of the target’s maximum health in true damage when Kalista removes them. When Kalista removes the spears she kills the target.

Jhin

Four-cost Cultist Sharpshooter

Jhin has a passive that converts each one percent of bonus attack speedspeek he has into 0.8 attack damage.

Aatrox

Four-cost Cultist Vanguard

After a brief delay, Aatrix pulls in the 1/2/3 farthest enemies then slams the ground, dealing 300/600/1,200 magic damage to all adjacent enemies.

Zilean

Five-cost Cultist Mystic

Zilean grants the 1/2/3 highest star-level allies immortality. Upon death, the lose all negative effects and revive with 400 health after 5/4/3 seconds. This effect can trigger any number of times each combat, so long as another ally is alive.

Divine

Image via Riot Games

Wukong

One-cost Divine Vanguard

Wukong slams his target with his staff, dealing 250/300/350 percent of his Attack Damage as physical damage and stunning them for 1.5/2/3 seconds.

Jax

Two-cost Divine Duelist

Jax dodges all incoming attacks for two seconds, then strikes all nearby units, dealing 175/325/500 magic damage and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.

Lux

Three-cost Divine Dazzler

Lux fires a sphere of darkness towards the farthest enemy. Enemies in its path take 200/400/600 magic damage and are stunned for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds.

Warwick

Four-cost Divine Brawler Hunter

Warwick gains 150/200/500 percent Attack Speed, 40/40/100 percent Lifesteal and moves faster for the rest of combat. While in this state, if Warwick scores a takedown, he howls, instilling fear in all adjacent enemies for 1.5/2/4 seconds.

Lee Sin

Five-cost Divine Duelist

Lee Sin punches his target, dealing 500/800/2000 magic damage, Knocking them back to the edge of the battlefield and stunning them for 4/6/10 seconds. Any enemies the targe collides with during the knockback are also dealt half the damage and if the target is already on the edge of the battlefield, they are removed from combat instead.

Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Tahm Kench

One-cost Fortune Brawler

Tahm Kench ignores 20/35/60 damage form all sources.

Annie

Two-cost Fortune Mage

Annie blasts a cone of fire dealing 300/400/700 magic damage to enemies in front of her. She then creates a shield with 400/600/800 health for herself for “x” seconds.

Jinx

Three-cost Fortune Sharpshooter

Jinx’s next attack fires a rocket, stunning her targe for 1.5 seconds while dealing 200/650/800 magic damage to her target and all adjacent enemies.

Sejuani

Four-cost Fortune Vanguard

Sejuani sets off a giant firecracker. After a short delay, enemies caught within the blast are dealt 100/175/200 magic damage and are stunned for 2/4/6 seconds.

Moonlight

Image via Riot Games

Lissandra

One-cost Moonlight Dazzler

Lissandra hurls a dagger at her target’s location, exploding into many daggers on contact with an enemy or when it reaches its destination. The initial dagger deals 200/400/600/1,000 magic damage, and all enemies hit by the dagger explosion are dealt damage.

Diana

One-cost Moonlight Assassin

Diana shields herself against 150/250/350/550 damage over four seconds and summons 3/4/5/7 orbs to surround her. These orbs explode for 60/80/100/140 magic damage when they come in contact with an enemy, refreshing her shield when the final one explodes.

Aphelios

Two-cost Moonlight Hunter

Aphelios summons a turret for 5/7/9/15 seconds. An extension of his will, the turret counts as Aphelios himself when it fires and deals damage. When the Turret dies, Aphelios dies.

Sylas

Two-cost Moonlight Brawler

Sylas lashes his chains out in a three hex line, dealing 100/200/300/500 magic damage to enemies hit and increasing the cost of their next spell by 40 percent.

Ninja

Image via Riot Games

Zed

Two-cost Ninja Shade

Zed has a passive that states: Every third attack, Zed deals 50/90/150 bonus magic damage and steals 20/33/50 percent of the target’s current Attack Damage.

Kennen

Three-cost Ninja Keeper

Kennen summons a storm around him, dealing 200/375/550 magic damage over three seconds and stunning enemies inside of it for 15 seconds.

Akeli

Three-cost Ninja Assassin

Akali throws kuani at her target, dealing 140/260/380 magic damage.

Shen

Four-cost Ninja Adept

Shen dashes past his target, shielding himself against 500/1,000/2,000 damage and taunting all adjacent enemies for three seconds.

Dusk

Image via Riot Games

Vayne

One-cost Dusk Sharpshooter

Vayne has a passive that states: Whenever she Basic Attacks the same target three times, she deals 50/100/175 bonus true damage.

Thresh

Two-cost Dusk Vanguard

Thresh throws his lantern to the lowest-health ally, shielding them and nearby allies against 250/400/600 damage for four seconds.

Riven

Four-cost Dusk Keeper

Riven dashes and shields herself for 200/350/1,200, then slashes forward dealing 100/150/600 magic damage to nearby enemies. Every third cast, Riven leaps into the air and launches forward a large wave of energy that deals 300/500/1,500 magic damage.

Cassiopeia

Four-cost Dusk Mystic Dazzler

Cassiopeia releases a cone of magic energy towards her target, dealing 100/200/1,000 magic damage to all enemies hit, stunning them for 2.5/3/5 seconds, and causing them to take 10 percent increased damage while stunned.

Lillia

Five-cost Dusk Mage

Lillia casts a magical lullaby, causing 2/3/10 waking enemies with the highest current health to fall asleep for five seconds. Enemies will awaken if they take 450/700/1,500 damage while sleeping, causing an additional 250/500/1,000 magic damage.

Exile

Image via Riot Games

Yasuo

One-cost Exile Duelist

Yasuo strokes forward two hexes, dealing 200/225/250 percent of his Attack Damage as physical damage and applying on-hit effects.

Yone

Five-cost Exile Adept

Yone strikes along a path in front of him, dealing 800/1,300/9,999 magic damage split between all enemies hit and knocking them up for two seconds. Enemies hit are marked for death, reducing their Armor and Magic Resist by 60 percent. Yone’s spell is then replaced with Unforgotten until there are no remaining enemies marked for death. Unforgotten (20 mana) has Yone dash to the lowest health enemy that is marked for death, killing them instantly.

Spirit

Image via Riot Games

Teemo

Two-cost Spirit Sharpshooter

Teemo fires a dart at his target that explodes into a cloud of spores on contact, poisoning nearby enemies. Poisoned enemies take 200/350/500 magic damage over 2.5/3/4 seconds and are blinded for the duration.

Yuumi

Three-cost Spirit Mystic

Yuumi dashes next to a low health ally, healing them for 30/50/70 percent of their missing health and granting them 40/60/80 percent attack speed for five seconds. She then repeats this for the furthest ally.

Kindred

Three-cost Spirit Hunter

Wolf mauls Kindred’s target, dealing 200/375/650 magic damage and reducing healing by 50 percent to her target for five seconds, while Lamb leaps away from Kindred’s target.

Ahri

Four-cost Spirit Mage

Ahri channels, summoning a large ball of spirit energy. After 1.5 seconds she lobs it at her target, dealing 400/700/1,000 magic damage to all enemies within two hexes.

Warlord

Image via Riot Games

Nidalee

One-cost Warlord Sharpshooter

Nidalee throws her Javelin at the furthest enemy, dealing 150/250/350 magic damage plus 25 percent per hex traveled.

Garen

One-cost Warlord Vanguard

Garn spins his sword for four seconds, reducing incoming magic damage by 50 percent and dealing 360/585/810 magic damage to nearby enemies over the duration.

Jarvan

Two-cost Warlord Keeper

Jarvan strikes the furthest targe within three hexes with his spear and pulls himself towards them, dealing 175/300/425 magic damage to units he passes through. He also knocks them up, stunning them for 1.5/2/2.5 seconds.

Vi

Two-cost Warlord Brawler

Vi’s attack blasts through her target, dealing 200/350/500 magic damage to all enemies in a cone and reducing their armor by 40/60/80 percent for six seconds.

Xin Zhao

Three-cost Warlord Duelist

Xin Zhao sweeps around him, dealing 200/250/350 percent of his Attack Damage and Challenging enemies hit for four seconds. While an enemy is Challenged, Xin Zhao deals 100/150/250 percent increased Basic Attack Damage to them and takes 50 percent reduced damage.

Katarina

Three-cost Warlord Fortune Assassin

Katarina channels for 2.5 seconds, throwing knives at 4/6/8 nearby enemies, dealing 750/1,125/15,000 magic damage over the duration and reducing healing by 50 percent to her target for three seconds.

Azir

Five-cost Warlord Keeper Emperor

Azir charges forward with a wall of soldiers, knocking back enemies hit and dealing 250/400/550 magic damage. After their charge, the wall of soldiers remain in place in front of Azir for three seconds as impassable terrain.

Elderwood

Image via Riot Games

Maokai

One-cost Elderwood Brawler

Maokai smashes enemies in front of him, dealing 175/300/425 magic damage and slowing their Attack Speed by 50 percent for three seconds.

Hecarim

Two-cost Elderwood Vanguard

Hecarim absorbs 160/280/400 health for each adjacent enemy over two seconds.

Lulu

Two-cost Elderwood Mage

Lulu makes a low health ally giant, granting them 400/600/900 bonus health and knocking up adjacent enemies near them for 1.5 seconds.

Veigar

Three-cost Elderwood Mage

Veigar blasts the lowest health enemy with a burst of energy, dealing 350/550/850 magic damage. If this kills the target, Veigar permanently gains 1/3/9 spell power.

Nunu

Three-cost Elderwood Brawler

Willump bites his target, dealing 375/650/1,200 magic damage. If Willump’s target has less health than him before the bite, it deals an additional 50 percent damage and deals true damage, instead.

Ashe

Four-cost Elderwood Hunter

Ashe gains 50/75/100 percent Attack Speed for five seconds and her Basic Attack fires a flurry of arrows for 30/35/75 percent physical damage.

Ezreal

Five-cost Elderwookd Dazzler

Ezreal fires a barrage toward the enemy with the highest Attack Speed, healing allies it passes through by 200/300/50,000 and granting them 50 percent attack speed for five seconds while dealing 300/300/5,000 magic damage to enemies.

The Boss

Image via Riot Games

Sett

Five-cost The Boss Brawler

Sett grabs his target and slams them forward, dealing 30/40/100 percent of his target’s maximum health in magic damage to all enemies in a large area. Enemies further from the epicenter take less damage.

Tormented

Image via Riot Games

Kayn