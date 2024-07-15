Image Credit: Bethesda
Image via Riot Games
Riot removes Econ traits from TFT Set 12, shifting strategies to Augments

Flex out and still tap into Econ strategies.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 12:12 am

Econ strategies in Teamfight Tactics are evolving through Set 12, shifting from a specific economy trait like Fortune to high-stakes Augments in Magic n’ Mayhem.

Over the past few sets, Econ traits in TFT have become increasingly difficult to balance. Either the power levels of payouts and champions within the trait were too high or low. The trait Fortune, for example, returned to Set 11 with high expectations but the trait failed to deliver what players expected from an Econ trait. In response, devs are trying an alternative Econ strategy in Set 12 Magic n’ Mayhem through five high-stakes Augments.

Prismatic high-stakes Econ Augment in TFT Set 12
Play any comp you want and still cash out through high-stakes Econ Augments. Image via Riot Games

Econ traits have typically followed a play pattern of loss-streaking to gain huge payouts that can swing the tempo of any game lobby. Moving Econ strategies to Augments provides more flexibility, according to TFT devs, allowing players to build any comp while potentially tapping into high-stakes payouts.

Fortune returns as an Augment in TFT Set 12, providing a Loot Orb anytime you win while then buffing the contents of that Orb for each consecutive loss before the match win. Players will be able to find the Fortune Augment easily, as it’s in the Gold tier instead of Prismatic. However, there are Prismatic high-stakes Augments too.

The Golden Ratio, for example, grants you a two-star five-cost champion equipped with items when you start a turn with 161.8 gold. It’s a high-risk loss streak that prevents you from rolling while potentially earning you a first-place lobby finish.

In addition to high-stakes Augments, eight Hero Augments are returning through TFT Set 12. Much like Econ strategies, Hero Augments were tweaked. A Hero Augment still buffs up a specific champion but with a downside attached to the ability. Galio, for example, gains three Range, 15 mana, and eight ability power per attack. Galio’s ability, however, no longer stuns or reduces damage.

Test out the new high-stakes TFT Set 12 Augments and Hero Augments during PBE testing before Magic n’ Mayhem drops into live servers on July 31.

