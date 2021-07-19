Riot Mortdog reveals final TFT Set 5.5 PBE balance changes

A final update was applied to Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 on the PBE servers today, according to Riot game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Scheduled to launch on July 21, TFT Set 5.5 contains new and reworked champions, traits, and items. A final patch was applied to the Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes Midset update for the PBE today, showcasing a total of five Radiant and vanilla item changes, five trait adjustments, and eight champion balance changes.

Thank you to all who tested PBE and gave feedback. For those of you who did, here are the final batch of changes you can expect going live.



For those that didn't, full patch notes and info explaining the shift from 11.14 to 11.15 will come out tomorrow.



Radiant Redemption and Sunfire Cape were nerfed while utility items like Zeke’s Herald and Chalice of Power were buffed. Lucian was buffed with five more attack damage and Sejuani and Karma were nerfed.

Here’s every nerf and buff in the final TFT Set 5.5 PBE update on July 19:

Radiant items

Hand of Justice: AP/AD/heal percent increased from 35 to 40

Redemption: Radiant Bonus HP nerfed from 450 to 350

Sunfire Cape: HP regeneration reduced from two to one percent

Items

Chalice of Power: Attack power buffed from 25 to 30

Zeke’s Herald: Attack speed buffed from 25 to 30 percent

Traits

Abomination: Health nerfed from 1,200/1,700/2,100 to 1,000/1,400/1,800. Stage scaling increased from 10 to 20 percent

Assassin: Critical strike damage nerfed from 30/60/100 to 30/50/70 percent

Brawler: HP decreased from 400/1,000/1,800 to 400/1,000/1,600

Cannoneer: AD percent nerfed from 250/550/2,000 to 250/450/1,200 percent

Revenant: Resurrection health nerfed from 10/30/60/100 to 10/25/45/70 percent

Champions

Sejuani: Spell bonus armor/MR adjusted from 100/150/300 to 80/125/250

Nocturne: Attack speed reduced from 0.9 to 0.85

Aphelios: Spell AD ration adjusted from 400/425/500 to 350/375/475

Fiddlesticks: Spell duration adjusted from 4/5/6 to 5/5/5 seconds. Spell damage reduced from 200/225/600 to 175/225/600

Lucian: Spell base damage buffed from 40/75/200 to 50/90/400

Karma: Spell damage nerfed from 225/280/700 to 210/260/700

Akshan: Attack damage increased from 75 to 80

Heimerdinger: Spell damage reduced from 450/650/3,333 to 450/600/3,333

Patch notes for the launch of TFT Set 5.5 are scheduled to release on July 20. Buffs and nerfs are subject to change prior to the set’s official release on July 21 via Patch 11.15.