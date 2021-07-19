Riot Mortdog reveals final TFT Set 5.5 PBE balance changes

A final update was applied to Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 on the PBE servers today, according to Riot game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.
Scheduled to launch on July 21, TFT Set 5.5 contains new and reworked champions, traits, and items. A final patch was applied to the Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes Midset update for the PBE today, showcasing a total of five Radiant and vanilla item changes, five trait adjustments, and eight champion balance changes.
Radiant Redemption and Sunfire Cape were nerfed while utility items like Zeke’s Herald and Chalice of Power were buffed. Lucian was buffed with five more attack damage and Sejuani and Karma were nerfed.
Here’s every nerf and buff in the final TFT Set 5.5 PBE update on July 19:
Radiant items
- Hand of Justice: AP/AD/heal percent increased from 35 to 40
- Redemption: Radiant Bonus HP nerfed from 450 to 350
- Sunfire Cape: HP regeneration reduced from two to one percent
Items
- Chalice of Power: Attack power buffed from 25 to 30
- Zeke’s Herald: Attack speed buffed from 25 to 30 percent
Traits
- Abomination: Health nerfed from 1,200/1,700/2,100 to 1,000/1,400/1,800. Stage scaling increased from 10 to 20 percent
- Assassin: Critical strike damage nerfed from 30/60/100 to 30/50/70 percent
- Brawler: HP decreased from 400/1,000/1,800 to 400/1,000/1,600
- Cannoneer: AD percent nerfed from 250/550/2,000 to 250/450/1,200 percent
- Revenant: Resurrection health nerfed from 10/30/60/100 to 10/25/45/70 percent
Champions
- Sejuani: Spell bonus armor/MR adjusted from 100/150/300 to 80/125/250
- Nocturne: Attack speed reduced from 0.9 to 0.85
- Aphelios: Spell AD ration adjusted from 400/425/500 to 350/375/475
- Fiddlesticks: Spell duration adjusted from 4/5/6 to 5/5/5 seconds. Spell damage reduced from 200/225/600 to 175/225/600
- Lucian: Spell base damage buffed from 40/75/200 to 50/90/400
- Karma: Spell damage nerfed from 225/280/700 to 210/260/700
- Akshan: Attack damage increased from 75 to 80
- Heimerdinger: Spell damage reduced from 450/650/3,333 to 450/600/3,333
Patch notes for the launch of TFT Set 5.5 are scheduled to release on July 20. Buffs and nerfs are subject to change prior to the set’s official release on July 21 via Patch 11.15.