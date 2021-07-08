TFT Set 5.5 Radiant items: Full rundown and updates

A total of 36 Radiant items will replace Shadow items in Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes, with a number of AP, AD, and defensive items standing out from the crowd.

Scheduled to release on July 21, the TFT midset Dawn of Heroes contains Radiant items that have increased abilities and stats with no drawback. A number of items that may not fit the build a tactician is trying to put together also contain Radiant bonuses—increasing things like ability power, critical strike damage, and attack speed.

Here’s every Radiant item in TFT Set 5.5, their abilities, stats, and updates made during Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes patches.

Ability Power items for AP carries in TFT Set 5.5

There are around 10 solid ability power items that will work on a number of AP carriers in TFT Set 5.5.

Radiant Archangel’s Staff (Rod/Tear)

Every time the holder of Radiant Archangel’s staff casts their ability, that unit gains bonus ability power equal to 75 percent of the maximum mana. The bonus applies to the spell cast itself, too.

Radiant Blue Buff (Tear/Tear)

Radiant Blue Buff is a Unique item (only one per champion). After casting their ability, the holder of Radiant Blue Buff gains 30 mana and has a Radiant bonus of +30 ability power.

Radiant Chalice of Power (Cloak/Tear)

At the start of combat, the holder of Radiant Chalice of Power and all allies within one Hex in the same row gain 50 ability power for the remainder of combat.

Radiant Hextech Gunblade (Rod/Sword)

The wearer of Radiant Hextech Gunblade has magic and true damage from abilities heal them for 50 percent of the damage dealt. Excess healing fuels a shield that protects the holder of Radiant Hextech Gunblade against up to 600 damage.

This TFT Radiant item also has a bonus of +40 critical strike damage.

Radiant Jeweled Gauntlet (Rod/Glove)

The holder of Radiant Jeweled Gauntlet magic and true damage from their ability can critically strike. The wearer also gains 80 percent bonus critical strike damage.

Radiant Morellonimicon (Belt/Rod)

Radiant Morellonimicon is a Unique item (only one per champion.) When the holder of Radiant Morellonimicon deals magic or true damage with their ability, they burn the target, dealing 40 percent of the target’s maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds, and reducing healing by 50 percent of the duration of the burn.

Radiant Deathcap (Rod/Rod)

Radiant Deathcap grants 100 bonus ability power (including components) upon the holder.

Radiant Spear of Shojin (Sword/Tear)

The holder of Radiant Spear of Shojin has 15 additional mana restored with each basic attack.

Radiant Statikk Shiv (Bow/Tear)

Every third attack from the wearer of Radiant Statikk Shiv unleashes a chain of lightning that bounces to six enemies, dealing 100 magic damage and reducing their magic resistance by 50 percent for five seconds.

Radiant Shroud of Stillness

Radiant Shroud of Stillness is a Unique item (only one per champion). At the start of combat, her holder of Radiant Shroud of Stillness shoots a beam straight ahead that delays affected enemies’ first Spellcast, increasing their maximum mana by 65 percent until they cast.

Radiant Shroud of Stillness also has a bonus that grants +15 mana for all allies at the start of combat.

Attack damage items for AD carries in TFT Set 5.5

There are around eight solid attack damage items that will work on a number of AD carriers in TFT Set 5.5.

Radiant Bloodthirster (Sword/Cloak)

Physical damage heals the holder of Radiant Bloodthirster for 50 percent of the damage dealt. Upon falling below 40 percent health, the holder gains a 60 percent maximum health shield that lasts up to five seconds.

Radiant Bloodthirster also has a bonus that grants +30 attack damage.

Radiant Deathblade (Sword/Sword)

Contributing to a kill grants the holder of Radiant Deathblade 15 attack damage for the rest of combat. This effect can stack any number of times, starting at four.

Radiant Giant Slayer (Sword/Bow)

The holder of Radiant Giant Slayer is granted 10 percent bonus damage for abilities and attacks. If the target has more than 1100 maximum health, the bonus increases to 75 percent.

Radiant Infinity Edge (Sword/Glove)

Radiant Infinity Edge is a Unique item (only one per champion). Radiant Infinity Edge grants a 75 percent critical strike chance (including components). Each point of critical strike chance above 100 percent becomes +1 critical strike damage.

Radiant Infinity Edge also has a bonus that grants +40 percent critical strike damage.

Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane (Cloak/Bow)

Attacks from the holder of Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane fire a bolt at another nearby enemy, dealing 100 percent of the holder’s attack damage and applying on-hit effects. Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane bolts can critically strike.

Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane also has a bonus that increases its holder’s attack speed by 30 percent.

Radiant Rapid Firecannon (Bow/Bow)

Radiant Rapid Firecannon increases the holder’s attack range by two Hexes and grants a 40 percent bonus attack speed (including components). The wearer of Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane’s attacks can no longer miss.

Radiant Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Rod/Bow)

The holder of Radiant Guinsoo’s Rageblade is granted +6 percent attack speed for the rest of combat. This effect can stack any number of times.

Radiant Hand of Justice (Glove/Tear)

At the beginning of each planning phase, the wearer of Radiant Hand of Justice gains +45 ability power and +45 attack damage. Attacks and abilities heal for 40 percent of damage dealt.

Radiant Zeke’s Herald (Sword/Belt)

At the start of combat, the holder of Radiant Zeke’s Herald and all allies within one Hex in the same row gain 50 percent attack speed for the rest of combat.

Radiant Last Whisper (Belt/Glove)

When the holder of Radiant Last Whisper inflicts a critical hit, the target’s armor is reduced by 70 percent for the rest of combat. This effect does not stack. Radiant Last Whisper also has a bonus that grants +30 critical strike chance.

Defensive items in TFT Set 5.5

Defensive items in TFT Set 5.5 get a boost with Radiant. Multiple items are viable on a variety of carriers.

Radiant Bramble Vest (Vest/Vest)

Radiant Bramble Vest negates bonus damage from incoming critical strikes. On being hit by an attack, the holder deals 150/200/300 magic damage to all nearby enemies, once every 2.5 seconds.

Radiant Bramble Vest also has a bonus that grants +40 armor to its wearer.

Radiant Dragon’s Claw ( Cloak/Cloak)

Radiant Dragon’s Claw grants 500 bonus magic resistance (including components). It also has a bonus that grants the holder of Radiant Dragon’s Claw +30 ability power.

Radiant Frozen Heart (Vest/Tear)

Radiant Frozen Heart is a Unique item (one per champion). Radiant Frozen Heart reduces the attack speed of enemies within two Hexes by 50 percent. It also grants a bonus of +45 mana to its wearer.

Radiant Gargoyle Stoneplate (Vest/Cloak)

The holder of Radiant Gargoyle Stoneplate gains 40 armor and 40 magic resistance for each enemy targeting them.

Radiant Guardian Angel (Sword/Vest)

Radiant Guardian Angel is Unique (one per champion). The holder of Radiant Guardian Angel cheats its first death, placing the unit in stasis instead. After two seconds, they return with 100 percent health and shed all negative effects.

Radiant Guardian Angel also grants +30 attack speed to its holder.

Radiant Locket of the Iron Solari (Vest/Rod)

Upon the start of combat, the holder of the Radiant Locket of the Iron Solari and all allies within two Hexes in the same row gains a shield that blocks 600/700/800 damage for 60 seconds.

Radiant Quicksilver (Cloak/Glove)

Radiant Quicksilver is a Unique item (one per champion). The holder of Radiant Quicksilver gains immunity to crowd control in combat for 30 seconds. Radiant Quicksilver also has a bonus of +30 attack speed.

Radiant Redemption (Belt/Tear)

Every five seconds, the holder of Radiant Redemption radiates an aura to allies within two Hexes, healing them for 40 percent of their missing health. Affected allies take 30 percent reduced damage from multi-target abilities and attacks for five seconds.

Radiant Sunfire Cape (Vest/Belt)

Every two seconds, a random enemy within four Hexes of the Radiant Sunfire Cape holder is burned for 40 percent of their maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds. Any healing they receive is reduced by 50 percent.

Radiant Titan’s Resolve (Vest/Bow)

When the holder of Radiant Titan’s Resolve takes damage or inflicts a critical strike, they gain six attack damage and ability power. This stacks up to 25 times, at which point the holder gains 50 armor and magic resistance.

Radiant Warmog’s Armor (Belt/Belt)

Radiant Warmog’s Armor grants 2000 bonus health (including components).

Radiant Zz’Rot Portal (Belt/Bow)

At the start of combat, the holder of Radiant Zz’Rot Portal taunts enemies within two Hexes. When the holder dies, a Radiant Voidspawn with bonus stats arises, taunting nearby enemies. Radiant Voidspawns that arise from summoned units are 25 percent effective.

Radiant Banshee’s Claw (Belt/Glove)

Radiant Banshee’s Claw is a Unique item(one per champion). At the start of combat, the holder of Radiant Banshee’s Claw and all allies within one Hex in the same row gain a shield that blocks the first enemy’s ability and stuns the ability’s caster for five seconds.

Radiant Ionic Spark (Rod/Cloak)

Enemies within four Hexes of the Radiant Ionic Spark holder have their magic resistance reduced by 50 percent. When they cast an ability, they are zapped, taking magic damage equal to 400 percent of their maximum mana.

Other items in TFT Set 5.5

Radiant Thieves Gloves will likely be a popular choice, and Radiant Zephyr takes out prime carries in the late game while also granting +10 attack speed to all allies.

Radiant Thieves Gloves (Glove/Glove)

At the beginning of the planning phase, the holder of Radiant Thieves Gloves equips two temporary Radiant items. This full item consumes three item slots on the holder.

Radiant Zephyr (Belt/Cloak)

Radiant Zephyr is a Unique item (one per champion). At the start of combat, the wearer summons a whirlwind on the opposite side of the arena that removes the closest enemy from combat for 10 seconds and ignores crowd control immunity.

Radiant Zephyr also has a bonus that grants +10 attack speed for all allies at the start of combat.