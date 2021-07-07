TFT Set 5.5 Dawn of Heroes Cheat Sheet: Every trait and champion

A total of 57 Teamfight Tactics champions are included in Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes midset update, including 12 champs that weren’t in Set Five.

Scheduled for official release on July 21, TFT Set 5.5 contains a total of four new traits. Two are five-cost traits, belonging to Gwen and Garen. Sentinels is a vertical trait, while Cannoneer champions hit hard from the backline. The Forgotten trait has been reworked due to the removal of Shadow items for Radiant items in Set 5.5 and the Hellion trait ability activates now with a minimum of two Hellion champions.

Here’s every Origin and Class trait in TFT Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes:

Set 5.5 Origins

There are a total of 12 Origin traits in TFT Set 5.5. New traits include Sentinel (vertical trait), Inanimate, and Victorious (two five-cost champion solo traits). Garen has a new Victorious trait and Gwen has the Inanimate Origin. Forgotten was also adjusted due to the removal of Shadow items from Set 5.5.

Abomination (3/4/5)

Abomination champions are Kalista, Brand, Nunu, and Fiddlesticks

When a total of three allied Champions have died, the Monstrosity rises from its grave. The Monstrosity gets bonus health and attack damage based on allied Abomination units’ star levels. The Monstrosity also receives a random copy of an item from each of the three Abomination Champions nearest the grave when combat starts.

Three: 1000 health and 100 attack damage

Four: 1600 health and 160 attack damage

Five: 2200 health and 220 attack damage

Dawnbringer (2/4/6/8)

The Dawnbringer champions are Gragas, Kah’Zix, Soraka, Nidalee, Riven, Karma, and Garen.

Dawnbringers rapidly heal a portion of their maximum health the first time they drop below 50 percent. When this heal occurs, all allied Dawnbringers gain 12 percent bonus damage.

Two: 30 percent of maximum health

Four: 60 percent of maximum health

Six: 90 percent of maximum health

Eight: 130 percent of maximum health

Draconic (3/5)

Draconic champions are Udyr, Sett, Ashe, Zyra, Galio, and Heimerdinger.

At the end of each player combat, gain a dragon egg on your bench. The bigger the egg, the longer it takes to hatch, and the chance for Rare rewards increases. In Hyper Roll, dragon eggs hatch faster.

Three: Bonus active

Five: Dragon eggs are golden. These golden eggs have an increase in rare loot when they hatch

Forgotten (2/4/6/8)

Set 5.5 Forgotten champions are Vayne, Hecarim, Thresh, Miss Fortune, Draven, and Viego.

Forgotten champions have bonus ability and attack power. Each victorious combat a Forgotten champion participates in adds to this bonus, stacking up to four times.

Two: 20 attack damage and ability power

Four: 40 attack damage and ability power

Six: 70 attack damage and ability power

Eight: 150 attack damage and ability power

Hellion (2/4/6/8)

Hellion champions are Ziggs, Kled, Lulu, Kennen, Poppy, Tristana, and Teemo.

Hellions gain bonus attack speed. Whenever a Hellion dies, a Doppelhellion of the same type (with one less star and no items) will leap from the Hellion portal and join the fight.

Two: Five percent attack speed

Four: 30 percent attack speed

Six: 75 percent attack speed

Eight: 175 percent attack speed

Ironclad (2/3/4)

All allies gain bonus armor. Ironclad champions are Nautilus, Rell, and Jax.

Two: 35 armor

Three: 85 armor

Four: 170 armor

Nightbringer (2/4/6/8)

The Set 5.5 Nightbringer champions are Vladimir, Sejuani, Yasuo, Lee Sin, Aphelios, and Diana.

Nightbringers gain a shield for eight seconds equal to a percentage of their maximum health the first time they drop below 50 percent. When this occurs, that Nightbringer gains bonus damage.

Two: 30 percent shield and 20 percent damage

Four: 60 percent shield and 30 percent damage

Six: 90 percent shield and 40 percent damage

Eight: 140 percent shield and 50 percent damage

Redeemed (3/6/9)

There are a total of eight Redeemed champions: Aatrox, Leona, Syndra, Varus, Lux, Rell, Vel’Koz, and Kayle.

Redeemed have increased armor, magic resistance, and ability power. When they die, they pass this bonus split among remaining Redeemed allies.

Three: 30 armor and magic resistance with 30 percent ability power

Six: 55 armor and magic resistance with 55 percent ability power

Nine: 95 armor and magic resistance with 95 percent ability power

Revenant (2/3/4/5)

Champions with the Revenant trait are Fiddlesticks, Ivern, Nocturne, and Volibear.

Revenants revive after their first death each combat. Once revived, they take and deal 30 percent increased damage.

Two: Revive with 10 percent health

Three: Revive with 30 percent health

Four: Revive with 60 percent health

Five: Revive with 100 percent health

Sentinel (3/6/9)

There are a total of eight Sentinel champions: Senna, Olaf, Pyke, Rakan, Irelia, Galio, Lucian, and Akshan.

At the start of combat, the Sentinel with the highest health gains a shield that grants attack speed each time it is applied. When the shield is destroyed or expires, it passes onto the ally with the lowest percent health. Shield health and attack speed increase with more Sentinels.

Three: 200 shield and 30 percent attack speed for four seconds

Six: 800 shield and 100 percent attack speed for three seconds

Nine: 2000 shield and 1000 percent attack speed for one second

Inanimate (1)

Gwen is an Inanimate champion.

At the start of combat, Inanimate champions summon Harrowing Mist in the two Hexes surrounding them for a few seconds, granting all allies within damage reduction from enemies outside of the mist.

Victorious (1)

Garen is a Victorious champion.

When Victorious champions score a kill, their next attack is empowered to deal 40 percent of the target’s missing health as bonus magic damage.

Set 5.5 Classes

There are a total of 14 Class traits in TFT Set 5.5 Dawn of Heroes. Cannoneer is the new Class trait, activating abilities at 2/4/6. Garen is still a Knight and Gwen is a Mystic.

Assassin (2/4/6)

Champions that have the Assassin trait are Kah’Zix, Pyke, Nocturne, Diana, and Viego.

Assassin spells can critically strike and they gain bonus critical strike damage and bonus critical strike chance.

Two: 10 percent critical chance and 25 percent critical damage

Four: 30 percent critical chance and 55 percent critical damage

Six: 50 percent critical chance and 90 percent critical damage

Brawler (2/4)

Brawlers gain additional maximum health. Brawler champions are Gragas, Sett, Nunu, and Volibear.

Two: 400 bonus health

Four: 1000 bonus health

Cannoneer (2/4/6)

The Cannoneer trait contains Set 5.5 champions Senna, Tristana, Miss Fortune, and Lucian.

After taking the fifth shot, Cannoneer champions replace their next attack with a cannon shot, according to Riot, after dealing a percentage of their maximum mana as physical damage.

Two: 250 percent damage

Four: 600 percent damage

Six: 2000 percent damage

Caretaker (1)

Heimerdinger remains the sole champion with the Caretaker Class trait.

Caretakers deploy with a Baby Dragon that can be placed anywhere on the battlefield. Baby Dragons gain 100 percent of their handler’s attack speed and restore 80 mana to their Caretaker upon death.

Cavalier (2/3/4)

Set 5.5 Cavalier champions are Kled, Hecarim, Sejuani, and Rell.

Cavaliers take reduced damage. At the start of combat and after each charge, this effect is doubled for four seconds.

Two: 20 percent damage reduction

Three: 30 percent damage reduction

Four: 35 percent damage reduction

Cruel (1)

Teemo makes it into Set 5.5.

Cruel champions are purchased with Little Legend health instead of gold. They can be sold for gold but not HP.

Invoker (2/4)

All allies gain bonus mana from their basic attacks. Invoker champions are Syndra, Ivern, Karma, and Teemo.

Two: Plus-three mana

Four: Plus-six mana

Knight (2/4/6)

All allies block a flat amount of damage from all sources. Knight champions are Leona, Poppy, Nautilus, Thresh, Galio, and Garen.

Two: 20 damage blocked

Four: 40 damage blocked

Six: 70 damage blocked

Legionnaire (2/4/6/8)

Champions with the Legionnaire trait are Aatrox, Kalista, Irelia, Yasuo, Riven, Draven, and Kayle.

Legionnaires gain bonus attack speed, and their first attack after casting a spell heals them for 50 percent of the damage dealt.

Two: 25 percent attack speed

Four: 65 percent attack speed

Six: 120 percent attack speed

Eight: 195 percent attack speed

Mystic (2/3/4/5)

All allies gain bonus magic resistance. Mystic champions in Set 5.5 are Lulu, Lux, Fiddlesticks, and Gwen.

Two: 40 magic resistance

Three: 90 magic resistance

Four: 175 magic resistance

Five: 300 magic resistance

Ranger (2/4)

Ranger champions are Vayne, Varus, Aphelios, Ashe, and Akshan.

Every four seconds, Ranger champions gain bonus attack speed for four seconds. They regain this bonus every four seconds thereafter.

Two: 75 percent attack speed

Four: 180 percent attack speed

Renewer (2/4/6)

Renewer champs heal for a percentage of their maximum health each second. If they’re full health, they restore mana instead. Champions with the Renewer trait are Vladimir, Soraka, Rakan, Ivern, and Heimerdinger.

Two: Three percent health or three percent mana

Four: Six percent health or six percent mana

Six: Nine percent health or nine percent mana

Skirmisher (3/6/9)

Skirmisher champions gain a shield at the start of combat, and bonus attack damage each second. Champions with the Skirmisher trait are Olaf, Udyr, Irelia, Kennen, Lee Sin, Nidalee, Jax, and Viego.

Three: 25 percent maximum health shield and plus-three attack damage

Six: 45 percent maximum health shield and plus-six attack damage

Nine: 75 percent maximum health shield and +12 attack damage

Spellweaver (2/4/6)

Spellweaver champions have increased ability power and get bonus ability power any time a champion uses an ability, stacking up to 10 times. Champions that have the Spellweaver trait are Ziggs, Brand, Zyra, and Vel’Koz.

Two: 25 percent AP and two percent bonus AP

Four: 55 percent AP and five percent bonus AP

Six: 85 percent AP and eight percent bonus AP

The TFT Set 5.5 cheat sheet may change leading up to the official launch of Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes on July 21. Traits and stats that are adjusted will get updated with each patch.

Update July 7 @3pm CT: Updated every TFT Origin and Class trait in Set 5.5 to reflect PBE update