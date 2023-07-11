Riot Mortdog previews TFT Patch 13.14 changes for Set 9

Leading up to the Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set Nine 13.14 update next week, game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer teased what players can expect from the patch through Twitter on July 11.

Summer break for Riot TFT team members has come to an end. A 13.13 C-patch dropped yesterday on July 10, dealing with exploitive bugs and several champion nerfs. The 13.13 C-patch was then followed up by a Patch 13.14 TFT Set Nine preview, courtesy of Mortdog, showcasing two reworks to Region Portals.

Patch 13.14 is next Wednesday, and the team is locking that in before branch cut tomorrow. It's a patch mostly full of buffs and improvements, trying to make even more lines viable.



Here's a preview of some of my favorite changes! Deadeye Rogue Wandering Trainer?! pic.twitter.com/nqoQioIw51 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) July 11, 2023

Training Dummy : Attack damage increased from zero to 50.

: Attack damage increased from zero to 50. Yuumi’s Zoom Zone Portal : Rework—”When you buy XP, gain an additional two.”

: Rework—”When you buy XP, gain an additional two.” Petricite Forest Portal : Rework—”Start the game with three Component Anvils.”

: Rework—”Start the game with three Component Anvils.” Warlord’s Palace Portal : Treasure Dragon reroll cost reduced from two to one.

: Treasure Dragon reroll cost reduced from two to one. Medium End Shopping Augment: Tier changed from Gold to Silver and gold granted reduced to one.

Tier changed from Gold to Silver and gold granted reduced to one. Sniper’s Focus: Now grants one extra Hex range and the damage bonus per Hex was reduced from 10 to eight percent.

The Region Portal reworks are buffs, with Petricite Forest now offering Component Anvils instead of bonus health to TFT Set Nine champions and Yuumi’s Zoom Zone now offering XP instead of shorter combat rounds.

Many of these changes are live on PBE servers, in addition to a large number of adjustments that are getting tested for Patch 13.14 on PBE. Official notes for Patch 13.14 TFT Set Nine will drop on July 18, followed by the updates launch onto live servers on July 19.

