TFT players exploiting bugs are in for a rude awakening with upcoming 13.13 C-patch

Riot Games is cutting the Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.13 B-meta off with a C-patch that is expected to ship late July 10, correcting problematic bugs while also potentially tweaking the Ezreal Legend.

Players abusing bugs is a common problem in any game and TFT players are aware that Riot won’t hesitate to ban accounts that exploit a bug to gain Rank. Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer laid out the ground rules earlier this year, while the team banned 40 accounts for abusing a Gadgeteen bug. Within Patch 13.13 of TFT Set Nine, there’s been a Sett bug and more recently, a Magnetic Remover glitch that heals a board unit when the consumable is on the bench. Any players exploiting these bugs are on the chopping block for having their account banned, according to Mortdog.

Yup, we know. Gonna be lots o bans — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) July 10, 2023

Cutting summer break short, the TFT will ship a 13.13 C-patch on July 10 that potentially addresses both these bug issues and others. Players competing in the second half of the Runterra Reforged NA Freljord Cup this weekend may have to make meta adjustments. No details regarding the update have been released at the time of writing, with many TFT Set Nine players hoping the Ezreal Legends Augments get nerfed.

With 13.14 arriving next week, the team is shipping our second mid-patch update later this evening to make some light balance adjustments and address immediate bugs.



Full details will come with an update to our 13.13 patch notes just before the changes go live! pic.twitter.com/DHJtfLgtJC — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) July 10, 2023

Buried Treasure drops a random item, which isn’t overpowered in itself. But the Augment also supplies a consistent stream of gold, making it easier for players to level and roll down. The other Augments that may also get hit are the Grab Bag Augments, also providing gold through a single dump and up to three random Components.

The TFT Set Nine 13.13 C-patch will get shipped late on July 10 and will officially go live shortly after. Details are expected to drop during the evening of July 10, according to Riot.

