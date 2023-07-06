How to watch TFT NA Freljord Cup, the first Set 9 Runeterra Reforged tournament

Set Nine Teamfight Tactics competitive gameplay in North America kicks off with the Frejlord Cup, featuring a total of 160 players.

The North American Set Nine Runeterra Reforged esports season begins with the Freljord Cup. Much like the Cups from Set Eight/8.5, the tournament takes place over the course of four days and two weekends. All four days of the Freljord Cup feature gameplay through Patch 13.13. The final day will showcase two cuts, with the top eight battling it out in game seven of day four. Players who qualified to compete in the NA Freljord Cup did so through the TFT Set Nine Ranked ladder, based on the July 3 snapshot, per Wisdom.

Freljord Cup TFT Set Nine broadcast

The first two days of the NA Freljord Cup will not have an official broadcast, but fans can watch competitors through individual streams. An official broadcast will cover the final two days of the TFT Frejlord Cup from July 15 to 16, starting at 3pm CT on Twitch.

TFT Freljord Cup Set Nine format

A total of 128 players will compete from July 8 to 9, with only 32 advancing to the second weekend of play. Those 32 will then join up with the top 32 top-ranked TFT Set Nine players from the ladder, with only 32 advancing to day three.

The final day of the Freljord Cup will feature five games, with a cut to the top 16 for game six, and a cut to the top eight for game seven. All eight players who make it to game seven qualify for day three of the Shurima Cup on Aug. 12. The top four point earners from the Freljord Cup earn a direct invite to the Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set Finale that takes place from Aug. 25 to 27.

Related: A key TFT Set 9 trait is slated for a rework after falling short of player expectations

Bonus points are rewarded to top players at the end of days one and three.

Day one Freljord Cup

Top 24: Earn one bonus point

Top 16: Earn two bonus points

Top Eight: Earn three bonus points

Day three Freljord Cup

Top 12: Earn one bonus point

Top Eight: Earn two bonus points

Top Four: Earn three bonus points

Players will also earn TFT Set Nine Qualifier Points through participation in a Cup tournament. These points can earn a player an invite to the Runeterra Reforged Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals. The top four Qualifier Point earners who didn’t qualify for the Regional Finals will earn an invite to the TFT Set 9.5 NA Last Chance Qualifier.

About the author