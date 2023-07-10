TFT 13.14 PBE patch notes: All early changes we know so far

Riot Games will return from summer break with a significant Teamfight Tactics update through Patch 13.14 on July 19, featuring a focus on Augment and item balance changes to the Set Nine Runterra Reforged meta.

Patch 13.13 within TFT Set Nine Runeterra Reforged was scheduled to run for three weeks without a B-patch. A variety of bugs getting abused prompted the team to ship a 13.13 C-patch on July 10, dealing with the exploitive glitches while also dropping a few balance changes. Changes on PBE servers for the upcoming Patch 13.14 are mostly focused on Set Nine Augments, especially Legends Augments.

Here are all of the early TFT Set Nine Patch 13.13 notes, according to the stats site TacticsTools.

All early Patch 13.14 PBE notes

A majority of the changes getting tested on PBE servers are Augment adjustments, reducing gold through econ Augments and XP gained from Augments like Knowledge Download. Two Augments, Caretaker’s Ally and Know Your Enemy, also had reworks applied.

Any PBE TFT Set Nine Runterra Reforged changes are subject to change prior to the official update that is scheduled to take place on July 19.

Patch 13.14 TFT Augment PBE changes

Balance Budget : Gold reduced from four to five.

: Gold reduced from four to five. Balance Budget Two : Gold reduced from eight to six.

: Gold reduced from eight to six. Balance Budget Three : Gold reduced from 12 to 10.

: Gold reduced from 12 to 10. Caretaker’s Ally : Rework—”Each time you level up, gain the same random tier-three champion.”

: Rework—”Each time you level up, gain the same random tier-three champion.” Caretaker’s Chosen : Level to open a Radiant item Armory changed from eight to seven.

: Level to open a Radiant item Armory changed from eight to seven. Know Your Enemy : Rework—”Your units deal 15 percent increased damage. If you and your opponent have any of the same traits activated, they deal 20 percent increased damage instead.”

: Rework—”Your units deal 15 percent increased damage. If you and your opponent have any of the same traits activated, they deal 20 percent increased damage instead.” Knowledge Download : XP gained reduced from 16 to 12.

: XP gained reduced from 16 to 12. Knowledge Download Two : XP gained reduced from 24 to 22.

: XP gained reduced from 24 to 22. Knowledge Download Three : XP gained reduced from 40 to 36.

: XP gained reduced from 40 to 36. Money : Gold gained initially and after four turns reduced to 10.

: Gold gained initially and after four turns reduced to 10. Money Money : Gold gained initially and after four turns reduced to 16.

: Gold gained initially and after four turns reduced to 16. Money Money Money : Gold gained initially and after four turns reduced to 25.

: Gold gained initially and after four turns reduced to 25. Riftwalk : Now has players gain a Kassadin.

: Now has players gain a Kassadin. Rolling for Days : Shop refreshes reduced to 10.

: Shop refreshes reduced to 10. Rolling for Days Two : Shop refreshes reduced to 15.

: Shop refreshes reduced to 15. Rolling for Days Three : Shop refreshes reduced to 25.

: Shop refreshes reduced to 25. Spoils of War Two : Chance to drop loot reduced to 30 percent.

: Chance to drop loot reduced to 30 percent. Spoils of War Three : Chance to drop loot reduced to 40 percent.

: Chance to drop loot reduced to 40 percent. Young and Wild and Free: Gain one random item Component(s) was added.

Patch 13.14 TFT item PBE changes

Items adjusted on PBE servers for TFT Set Nine Patch 13.14 were Sniper’s Focus and Locket of the Iron Solari.

Locket of the Iron Solari : Shield reduced from 300/350/400 to 180/200/220 and damage duration was reduced to four seconds.

: Shield reduced from 300/350/400 to 180/200/220 and damage duration was reduced to four seconds. Sniper’s Focus: Grant one bonus attack range was added.

Grant one bonus attack range was added. Sniper’s Focus: Increased damage per Hex was reduced from 10 to eight percent.

Patch 13.14 TFT champion PBE changes

Only Orianna has received a balance change among the TFT Set Nine champions, featuring a rework after the lowest health ally gains a shield.

Orianna: Rework—After granting the lowest health ally a shield for four seconds the spell empowers Orianna’s next attack that deals 260/390/585 bonus magic damage. The shield expiring ability was removed, along with adjacent enemies getting Chilled.

Future updates to TFT Set Nine Patch 13.14 through PBE servers are expected to release between July 11 and 13.

