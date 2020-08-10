How to watch the Teamfight Tactics OCENA Qualifier Finals

A total of 24 of the best Teamfight Tactics players from the Oceania and North American regions will battle it out this weekend for a seat at the Galaxies Championship in September.

Scheduled to take place on Sept. 3 to 4, the TFT Galaxies Championship will feature 16 competitors from the Regional Finals, two of whom will be representing the Oceania and North American regions. For the last 12 weeks, players have grinded for top-ranked spots on the ladder while also earning qualifier seeds via the OCE, Cloud9, and Liquid Galaxy Qualifiers.

And all that work has led to 24 players who will compete at the OCENA Qualifier finals this weekend for a chance to play at the TFT Galaxies Championship and take home a piece of the $200,000 prize pool.

Are the OCENA Qualifier Finals being streamed?

The OCENA Qualifier Finals will take place over the course of two days. Coverage begins at 8pm CT on Aug. 14 and 15 via the Riot Games Twitch channel. Fans can also watch their favorite players compete on their own streams. Those who tune into the main broadcast will catch TFT gurus DoA, Kien, thatsPRIMAL, and Becca casting the tournament.

What’s the format?

Day one of the OCENA Qualifier Finals will feature 24 players divided up into three lobbies of eight. Competitors will play a total of seven Swiss rounds, with the eight players who have the most points at the end of the day advancing to the next round. Players are awarded points in each round based on their standings in the lobby, with first-place earning eight points and eighth place gaining only one.

The second day of competition is somewhat different, with points resetting and the first player to reach 16 points winning the OCENA finals. And second place will go to the first player to reach eight points. Both players will advance to the Galaxies Championship.

“The competitors will be placed in one lobby and continue to play in a race to earn points,” Riot said. “The first player to reach 16 points will earn the first-place finish and the first OCENA spot in the Galaxies Global Championship. The first player to reach eight points will secure second-place and the last spot to represent OCENA on the global stage.”

Who’s competing?

The 24 players competing at the OCENA Qualifier Finals earned their spots several different ways. A total of 16 players qualified via ladder rank. The Cloud9 and Liquid Galaxies tournament each produced two qualifiers. And four players earned a spot via the OCE Qualifiers.

NA ladder qualifiers

Grand Vice8, from team f2k

k3soju, from team Cloud9

Mismatched Socks, from team BeastCoast

Poltsc2, Team Liquid

Kurumx, Team Liquid

Zugrug

Kiyoon

M35S

The Hentai God

Nhân tâm TFT

Sphinx

Treebeard TwTv

ReplayReplay

Cottontail

Agon

WowitsPat

Cloud9 Nebula qualifiers

Delicious Milk, team Golden Guardians

Sleet TFT

Liquid Galaxy qualifiers

Simple Plan

Robin Songz

OCE qualifiers

Kirin Supreme

Oubo

Razza

Chatskiiees

The Teamfight Tactics OCENA Qualifier Finals will run from Aug. 14 to 15, starting at 8pm CT both days via the Riot Games Twitch channel.