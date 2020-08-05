Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship starts in September

The first Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship will take place during the first week of September, Riot Games announced today.

The TFT Galaxies Championship is scheduled to be held from Sept. 3 to 4. A third day has also been added, featuring the top eight players from the tournament previewing Set Four.

The road to a legitimate competitive scene in TFT has been a bit bumpy in some regions as the month of August wraps up the final Regional Qualifiers. Only 16 competitors will advance from the Regional Finals to the Galaxies Championship.

Image via Riot Games

EU Finals: Aug. 8 to 9, with three players advancing.

Japan Finals: Aug 9, advancing one player.

LATAM Finals: Aug. 9, advancing two players.

Brazil Finals: Aug. 13 to 14, advancing two players.

OCENA Finals: Aug. 15 to 16, advancing two players.

Turkey Finals: Aug. 15, advancing one player.

China Finals: Aug: 17 to 21, with three players advancing.

Korea Finals: Aug. 22 to 23, advancing two players.

A total of 16 TFT players from around the world will compete on Sept. 3, playing five rounds in two lobbies. The top four players with the most points in each lobby will advance to day two, competing for the Galaxies Championship title and a piece of the total $200,000 prize pool.

Day three will feature the same eight players from day two, showing off the new TFT Set Four with a special preview event. Broadcast details for the Galaxies Championship haven’t been released yet.