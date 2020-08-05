How to watch TFT Galaxies Championship European Qualifier Finals

Only three players will advance.

Danny Forster

Following five weeks of Teamfight Tactics qualifiers for the Galaxies Championship, a total of 64 competitors will compete in the European Qualifier Finals this month.

From Aug. 8 to 9 and Aug. 15 to 16, the European TFT Qualifier Finals will determine the three EU regional players who will advance to the Galaxies Championship in September.

Who’s competing?

A total of 64 players are competing in the EU Finals: 40 from EUW, 16 from EUNE, and 8 from CIS.

Summoner NameServerRank
FluffyHSEUW1
Wet JunglerEUW2
SalvyyyEUW3
LuqueEUW4
TheAwareEUW5
BlooddragonEUW6
VoltariuxEUW7
DarkHydraEUW8
AceofSpadesITAEUW9
ImSøFreshEUW10
INI MagarkyEUW11
Liquid TabzzEUW12
Un33dEUW13
UkkkkkoEUW14
Double61EUW15
twtv RykomasteryEUW16
Mo610EUW17
SnoodybooEUW18
Lev D TrotskijEUW19
GliderEUW20
HigaEUW21
ZhaÔEUW22
teachmeshreddínEUW23
ToonTvEUW24
HASHIDAEUW25
G2 EL ECONOMISTAEUW26
SwellerTigerEUW27
BenVKEUW28
LallanaEUW29
BränkEUW30
QetzerEUW31
BALOTELLI777EUW32
eLS TiaanEUW33
T4nPoPEUW34
zomgowyEUW35
TFTACKKEUW36
lsochanEUW37
Bybou TvEUW38
TorlkEUW39
Shaunz TFTEUW40
OFC CuteEUNE1
Hi Im HadafEUNE2
iHG KezmanEUNE3
JJPasakEUNE4
SCientistiC tftEUNE5
ThraeEUNE6
n9 TFTEUNE7
LeaD36EUNE8
Snuu32EUNE9
BarbalofonoEUNE10
iHG VicerEUNE11
KropekpobykuEUNE12
simplywojtek2EUNE13
Maro0NEUNE14
Crims0n T1desEUNE15
SeekN7eakEUNE16
kawashikCIS1
Deis1kCIS2
LittleZiggsCIS3
VizierTFTCIS4
Artkiller555CIS5
Малолет0чкаCIS6
Too Roo Roo RooCIS7
aLeProfaneCIS8
Table via LoL Teamfight Tactics news

What’s the format?

Players in the European TFT Qualifier Finals will compete over the course of four days.

  • Aug. 8: 64 players compete in five rounds with the 32 highest-scoring players advancing to day two. 
  • Aug. 9: The top 32 compete in another five rounds with the top-16 players advancing to the day three semifinals.
  • Aug. 15: The top-four players from the two lobbies of 16 players will advance to the final lobby on day four. 
  • Aug. 16: The top three highest-scoring players in the final lobby will earn a seat at the TFT Galaxies Championship. 

Where can I watch the event?

The group phase taking place Aug. 8 to 9 and the semifinals on Aug. 15 won’t have a central broadcast. But those interested in watching the players compete can follow their individual streams. 

English coverage of the grand final lobby will take place on Aug. 16 on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel and several other broadcast partners. 

Casters Wita, TJ, and Nibiria will provide commentary to the English grand final stream starting at 7am CT.