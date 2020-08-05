How to watch TFT Galaxies Championship European Qualifier Finals

Only three players will advance.

Following five weeks of Teamfight Tactics qualifiers for the Galaxies Championship, a total of 64 competitors will compete in the European Qualifier Finals this month.

From Aug. 8 to 9 and Aug. 15 to 16, the European TFT Qualifier Finals will determine the three EU regional players who will advance to the Galaxies Championship in September.

Who’s competing?

A total of 64 players are competing in the EU Finals: 40 from EUW, 16 from EUNE, and 8 from CIS.

Summoner Name Server Rank FluffyHS EUW 1 Wet Jungler EUW 2 Salvyyy EUW 3 Luque EUW 4 TheAware EUW 5 Blooddragon EUW 6 Voltariux EUW 7 DarkHydra EUW 8 AceofSpadesITA EUW 9 ImSøFresh EUW 10 INI Magarky EUW 11 Liquid Tabzz EUW 12 Un33d EUW 13 Ukkkkko EUW 14 Double61 EUW 15 twtv Rykomastery EUW 16 Mo610 EUW 17 Snoodyboo EUW 18 Lev D Trotskij EUW 19 Glider EUW 20 Higa EUW 21 ZhaÔ EUW 22 teachmeshreddín EUW 23 ToonTv EUW 24 HASHIDA EUW 25 G2 EL ECONOMISTA EUW 26 SwellerTiger EUW 27 BenVK EUW 28 Lallana EUW 29 Bränk EUW 30 Qetzer EUW 31 BALOTELLI777 EUW 32 eLS Tiaan EUW 33 T4nPoP EUW 34 zomgowy EUW 35 TFTACKK EUW 36 lsochan EUW 37 Bybou Tv EUW 38 Torlk EUW 39 Shaunz TFT EUW 40 OFC Cute EUNE 1 Hi Im Hadaf EUNE 2 iHG Kezman EUNE 3 JJPasak EUNE 4 SCientistiC tft EUNE 5 Thrae EUNE 6 n9 TFT EUNE 7 LeaD36 EUNE 8 Snuu32 EUNE 9 Barbalofono EUNE 10 iHG Vicer EUNE 11 Kropekpobyku EUNE 12 simplywojtek2 EUNE 13 Maro0N EUNE 14 Crims0n T1des EUNE 15 SeekN7eak EUNE 16 kawashik CIS 1 Deis1k CIS 2 LittleZiggs CIS 3 VizierTFT CIS 4 Artkiller555 CIS 5 Малолет0чка CIS 6 Too Roo Roo Roo CIS 7 aLeProfane CIS 8 Table via LoL Teamfight Tactics news

What’s the format?

Players in the European TFT Qualifier Finals will compete over the course of four days.

Aug. 8: 64 players compete in five rounds with the 32 highest-scoring players advancing to day two.

Aug. 9: The top 32 compete in another five rounds with the top-16 players advancing to the day three semifinals.

Aug. 15: The top-four players from the two lobbies of 16 players will advance to the final lobby on day four.

Aug. 16: The top three highest-scoring players in the final lobby will earn a seat at the TFT Galaxies Championship.

Where can I watch the event?

The group phase taking place Aug. 8 to 9 and the semifinals on Aug. 15 won’t have a central broadcast. But those interested in watching the players compete can follow their individual streams.

English coverage of the grand final lobby will take place on Aug. 16 on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel and several other broadcast partners.

Casters Wita, TJ, and Nibiria will provide commentary to the English grand final stream starting at 7am CT.