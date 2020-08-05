How to watch TFT Galaxies Championship European Qualifier Finals

Following five weeks of Teamfight Tactics qualifiers for the Galaxies Championship, a total of 64 competitors will compete in the European Qualifier Finals this month.
From Aug. 8 to 9 and Aug. 15 to 16, the European TFT Qualifier Finals will determine the three EU regional players who will advance to the Galaxies Championship in September.
Who’s competing?
A total of 64 players are competing in the EU Finals: 40 from EUW, 16 from EUNE, and 8 from CIS.
|Summoner Name
|Server
|Rank
|FluffyHS
|EUW
|1
|Wet Jungler
|EUW
|2
|Salvyyy
|EUW
|3
|Luque
|EUW
|4
|TheAware
|EUW
|5
|Blooddragon
|EUW
|6
|Voltariux
|EUW
|7
|DarkHydra
|EUW
|8
|AceofSpadesITA
|EUW
|9
|ImSøFresh
|EUW
|10
|INI Magarky
|EUW
|11
|Liquid Tabzz
|EUW
|12
|Un33d
|EUW
|13
|Ukkkkko
|EUW
|14
|Double61
|EUW
|15
|twtv Rykomastery
|EUW
|16
|Mo610
|EUW
|17
|Snoodyboo
|EUW
|18
|Lev D Trotskij
|EUW
|19
|Glider
|EUW
|20
|Higa
|EUW
|21
|ZhaÔ
|EUW
|22
|teachmeshreddín
|EUW
|23
|ToonTv
|EUW
|24
|HASHIDA
|EUW
|25
|G2 EL ECONOMISTA
|EUW
|26
|SwellerTiger
|EUW
|27
|BenVK
|EUW
|28
|Lallana
|EUW
|29
|Bränk
|EUW
|30
|Qetzer
|EUW
|31
|BALOTELLI777
|EUW
|32
|eLS Tiaan
|EUW
|33
|T4nPoP
|EUW
|34
|zomgowy
|EUW
|35
|TFTACKK
|EUW
|36
|lsochan
|EUW
|37
|Bybou Tv
|EUW
|38
|Torlk
|EUW
|39
|Shaunz TFT
|EUW
|40
|OFC Cute
|EUNE
|1
|Hi Im Hadaf
|EUNE
|2
|iHG Kezman
|EUNE
|3
|JJPasak
|EUNE
|4
|SCientistiC tft
|EUNE
|5
|Thrae
|EUNE
|6
|n9 TFT
|EUNE
|7
|LeaD36
|EUNE
|8
|Snuu32
|EUNE
|9
|Barbalofono
|EUNE
|10
|iHG Vicer
|EUNE
|11
|Kropekpobyku
|EUNE
|12
|simplywojtek2
|EUNE
|13
|Maro0N
|EUNE
|14
|Crims0n T1des
|EUNE
|15
|SeekN7eak
|EUNE
|16
|kawashik
|CIS
|1
|Deis1k
|CIS
|2
|LittleZiggs
|CIS
|3
|VizierTFT
|CIS
|4
|Artkiller555
|CIS
|5
|Малолет0чка
|CIS
|6
|Too Roo Roo Roo
|CIS
|7
|aLeProfane
|CIS
|8
What’s the format?
Players in the European TFT Qualifier Finals will compete over the course of four days.
- Aug. 8: 64 players compete in five rounds with the 32 highest-scoring players advancing to day two.
- Aug. 9: The top 32 compete in another five rounds with the top-16 players advancing to the day three semifinals.
- Aug. 15: The top-four players from the two lobbies of 16 players will advance to the final lobby on day four.
- Aug. 16: The top three highest-scoring players in the final lobby will earn a seat at the TFT Galaxies Championship.
Where can I watch the event?
The group phase taking place Aug. 8 to 9 and the semifinals on Aug. 15 won’t have a central broadcast. But those interested in watching the players compete can follow their individual streams.
English coverage of the grand final lobby will take place on Aug. 16 on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel and several other broadcast partners.
Casters Wita, TJ, and Nibiria will provide commentary to the English grand final stream starting at 7am CT.