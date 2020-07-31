Delicious Milk wins NA Cloud9 Nebula Qualifier Finals

Delicious Milk and SleetTFT earned the two qualifier seats from the North America Cloud9 Nebula Qualifiers last night for the Teamfight Tactics Galaxy Championship later this year.

The Cloud9 Nebula Qualifier Finals featured eight of the best North American TFT players, each competing for a seat at the Galaxy Championship. To qualify, players had to finish in either first or second at the finals last night.

William “Agon” Zhu

Cottontail

Marcus “M35S” Salinas

Khalif “Khroen” Hashim (Team Cloud9)

SleetTFT

Delicious Milk GG (Team Golden Guardians)

Brandon “Saintvicious” DiMarco (Team Liquid)

Sphinx

After four rounds of play, Delicious Milk of the Golden Guardians and SleetTFT walked away with the qualifier seats. But the games weren’t easily won among such a strong lobby of players. Champions and comps played a role in the player’s victories but so did proper scouting, item crafting, and placement.

Delicious Milk

Round one: Second place in Star Cluster Galaxy with 6 Cybernetics (Fiora, Leona, Wukong, Thresh, Lucian, Vi, Vayne, and Ekko) with Thresh pulling in Urgot off the bench.

Round two: Fifth place in Dwarf Planet Galaxy with Mech Demolitionist.

Round three: First place in Binary Star Galaxy with Peeba comp (Rakon, Neeko, Fizz, Soraka,two-star Aurelion Sol, two-star Ekko, two-star Janna, two-star Lulu, and two-star Urgot).

Round four: Second place in Plunder Planet Galaxy with Peeba comp (Rakon, Neeko, Fizz, Soraka, two-star Aurelion Sol, two-star Ekko, two-star Janna, two-star Lulu, and two-star Urgot).

SleetTFT

Round one: Third place in Star Cluster Galaxy with 6 Blademaster (Fiora, Shen, Yasuo, three-star Zed, three-star Master Yi, Irelia, Riven, Ekko, and Thresh).

Round two: First place in Dwarf Planet Galaxy with 6 Blademaster (one-star Nocturne, one-star Darius, Shen, three-star Yasuo, three-star Master Yi, one-star Irelia, and Riven).

Round three: Fourth place in Binary Star with 6 Cybernetics (Caitlyn, Fiora, Leona, Vayne, Vi, Irelia, Wukong, Ekko, and Thresh).

Round four: Fifth place in Plunder Planet with 6 Cybernetics (Leona, Lucian, Vayne, Vi, Irelia, Jhin, Wukong, and two-star Ekko).

Delicious Milk was able to pull off Protector Legendaries, also known as Peeba, in rounds three and four to secure his overall victory. While for SleetTFT, his second-place finish came via two rounds running six Blademaster with a perfect item three-star Master Yi.

The TFT Galaxy Championship will take place later this year at the end of Set Three, featuring 16 of the best players from around the world.