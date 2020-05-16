Team Liquid Galaxy Qualifier Teamfight Tactics standings

Team Liquid, in a partnership with Riot Games, launched the Teamfight Tactics galaxy qualifiers (LGQ) for the North America and Oceania regions today.

A total of 256 competitors participated in the first LGQ today, leading up to the Liquid Galaxy final on July 18 in which the winner and runnerup will qualify for the TFT Galaxy Championship.

Team Liquid revealed that the upcoming qualifiers may contain 512 to 1,024 competitors. The announcement was made in response to a number of competitors who couldn’t play today due to there not being enough slots. Priority sign-ups were also established for TFT Challenger and Grandmaster tier players within the remaining Gallaxy Qualifiers. Players who are interested in signing up for future LGQ’s can find details and information at LiquidTactics.gg.

LGQ Format

All rounds, excluding the finals rounds, were played in best-of-one via eight-player lobbies. At the end of each round, the top half ranked players advanced to the next round. Points awarded in later rounds held more weight than earlier rounds. Once a top-eight was determined, those players advanced to the finals.

Finals (eight players/one lobby/best-of-three): Players will play three separate TFT rounds and receive one to eight points based on placement in each game. Point standings after the third game will determine overall placement. In the event of a tie in points after the finals, the players who finished higher in the final round will win the tie.

Tie-breakers can happen in the earlier rounds, and even in the finals. Specific rules were addressed by the Team Liquid team prior to today’s rounds regarding tie-breakers.

In the event that players scored equally in their last game, the secondary tiebreaker will be the points scored the round prior to the current round. This process continues backward until there is a separation.

In the event that there is no separation from the deadlock, players will be separated by total rounds of play survived. This will be determined by stats taken from LoL Chess.

May 16 LGQ standings

A list of the TFT competitors who participated in the May 16 LGQ can be found here. Following two rounds, a total of 64 competitors remained.

Image via Team Liquid

Heading into the fifth round, only the top 16 players would advance. Players like AgonTFT, William, and Cabstract showed off some serious TFT skills through the first four rounds. William picked up their third first place finish at the LGQ in round four while AgonTFT earned his second.

Here were the top 16 players who advanced to round five:

Image via Team Liquid

Out of 256 competitors, eight advanced to the finals, where the points reset and the winner was determined over the course of three rounds:

William

Jcas

Elussionist

Koon

Jesse

Yawolloh

Agon

Danny

Image via Team Liquid

Standings in the TFT Liquid Galaxy Qualifiers will be updated after the conclusion of the finals that start at 2pm CT May 17.