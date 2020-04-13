Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship will pit the top 16 players in the world against each other

The world’s best Teamfight Tactics players will finally be able to showcase their skills in the Galaxies Championship.

Riot Games informed fans of the good news in today’s blog post, breaking down the 16-player tournament and sharing details on the autobattler’s future in esports. The Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship kicks off at the end of Set Three, where players will compete for a $200,000 prize pool.

Image via Riot Games

“Sixteen players from around the world will qualify through a region-specific system of ladders and tournaments to ensure that the best players from every region are represented,” Riot said.

Starting the first week of May, Riot will hand out weekly points based on North American ladder rankings. At the end of 12 weeks, the 10 players with the most points will earn a spot at the NA Final. There will also be several online tournaments in May to award another two seats to the final, as well as four more seats given through “partner qualification events” in June and July.

The North America Final takes place mid-August to determine which two players will move on to the Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship. The North American finalists will be joined by 14 players from other regions, including Korea, China, Europe, Latin America, Brazil, Turkey, the CIS, and the Middle East.